Original template by Emily Scherer

(In honor of my moving back to Pennslvania from Arkansas — we start our drive across the country today! — it just made sense to write about someone else who made the same trek from Fayetteville to Philadelphia during his career.)

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Usually, there is a rhyme and reason to the players that the Hall of Fame voting process quickly casts aside, versus the ones it allows to stick around for a while. In this past January’s voting, for instance, it wasn’t exactly an injustice to see the likes of Nick Markakis, Rick Porcello, Hunter Pence or Gio Gonzalez drop off the ballot in their first appearances for not getting enough votes. (Even for Ryan Braun, a former MVP, it’s tough to muster much of a case that he deserved to stick around longer — ditto for my guy Matt Kemp, great as both were in the 2011 season.)

Some one-and-done cases, though, stand out as puzzling… or at least expose weird seams in the HOF selection process.

I’ve covered a number of those before in my Hall of Pretty Damn Good Players series — a tribute to athletes who won’t make the Hall, but whose careers still say something interesting about their sport — with Kenny Lofton, Lou Whitaker and Hideo Nomo standing out as particularly tough examples. But another involves a lefty who had one of the highest peaks of any pitcher ever and was one of the most dominant postseason hurlers in baseball history… yet dropped out of consideration with 0.5 percent of the vote in his lone appearance on the ballot.

That pitcher is, of course, Cliff Lee, whose career began in Cleveland but whose best years mostly came with the Phillies (with that one Mariners-Rangers season thrown in as well). In 2020, Lee received just two votes — the same as Eric Chavez, three times fewer than Paul Konerko and Alfonso Soriano — and thus officially vanished from the Hall of Fame voting process.

Unlike with, say, Lofton, I am not going to make the argument that Lee secretly belongs in Cooperstown. He arrived too late as a dominant player and left too early for that case to be especially compelling. But as a one-and-done guy, he does remain one of the BBWAA’s most drastic snubs for a pitcher of his caliber. If someone like Cliff Lee can’t even stick around long enough for a debate, what kind of greatness are we actually measuring here?