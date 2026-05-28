Claude Lemieux #22 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates with the Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy after winning 1995 Stanley Cup playoffs against the Detroit Red Wings at Meadowlands Sports Complex on June 24, 1995 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Thursday brought sad news from the hockey world — that Claude Lemieux, four-time Stanley Cup champion and 1995 Conn Smythe Trophy winner (as playoff MVP for the Cup-winning New Jersey Devils), had died at the age of 60.

Lemieux was a fascinating player to me growing up, because he so clearly represented the great paradox in sports of the “playoff performer”.

He was the “other Lemieux” — no Mario, for sure — who posted solid, but hardly stellar, regular-season stats and bounced around from team to team. But in the postseason, he suddenly became more Mario-like than he had any business being.

We can see this by looking at Claude Lemieux’s playoff career and tracking his points per game each season — both his actual rate, and the value we would expect from his regular-season production that year (using a weighted regression formula to track the expected relationship between regular-season and playoff PPG for historical players).

Right from the jump, when Lemieux had more than five times as many points in the playoffs for the 1986 champion Canadiens than in the regular season, he was a threat to massively outperform his regular-season resume in any given postseason:

He beat his regular-season expectations in the playoffs by at least 8.5 points on four different occasions, which is the most of any player in NHL history. (Doug Gilmour and Mark Messier both did it three times apiece.) And in terms of the total for career playoff points above expected, Lemieux ranks third all-time at +41.3, behind Messier (+54.2) and Glenn Anderson (+42.1).

It bears mentioning that Gilmour, Messier and Anderson are all Hall of Famers — because Lemieux is not. Despite winning the Cup four times (with three different teams!), his Hall of Good-level regular-season stats (379 goals, 407 points, 786 points) have hampered his case to earn hockey’s ultimate honor. But that leaves him as one of the only names better than a pure role player to win four Stanley Cups and not make the Hall.

We can see this tension most clearly when we compare Lemieux’s career with other Conn Smythe winners. While the award is littered with random goalies who got hot and helped their team win it all, the list of skaters with less impressive Goals Above Replacement than Lemieux — whether in the season they won or their overall careers — is short:

(It also includes last year’s winner, Sam Bennett, for what it’s worth.)

Few, if any, non-goalies in history could so reliably be called upon to produce 20 or 30 goals and 50 or 60 points in the regular season, then turn in a 50-goal scoring pace in the playoffs quite like Lemieux.

And that just scratches the surface of what Lemieux brought to his teams in the postseason. He was a protoypical “pest” who specialized in annoying opponents with borderline dirty play that often crossed the line into outright unsportsmanlike nastiness — just ask Kris Draper:

That cheap shot basically lit the fuse for the entire Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry, and it was later avenged by Darren McCarty (another player who turned up his performance for the playoffs) in Lemieux’s infamous “turtling” incident a year later. Because of his penchant for beating you with either his scoring skills or peskiness that often devolved into outright dirtiness, Lemieux was one of the most hateable players in the league… unless he happened to be on your team, leading them to another Stanley Cup.

That was the Claude Lemieux paradox in full: Too ordinary to be remembered among the sport’s inner-circle greats, too extraordinary in the playoffs to ever be forgotten. No, he was not Mario. But when the games mattered most, he became a funhouse-mirror version of a Hall of Famer — a player who could score on you, irritate you to distraction, or simply drag you down into the mud with him, depending on what the moment required.

Filed under: NHL, Hockey