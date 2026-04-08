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Greetings to you on this hump day, as we officially get hyped for warmer days ahead with golf action at the most springlike of all places (perhaps on the planet): Augusta National Golf Club. No, the actual Masters Tournament itself doesn’t get underway until tomorrow, but the Par 3 Tournament — a fun pregame staple during Masters week — takes place today, which ought to give us a nice taste of the course before things truly get serious. We might even get a hole-in-one, whether at the Par 3 or in the Masters itself. (Polymarket currently sets the odds of one during official play at 54%!) But as that’s happening, we also have notes in today’s newsletter from the cold, clinical worlds of competitive chess (is it a sport? We say yes!) and robotic umpire reviews in baseball. Something for everyone as we look ahead to this Wednesday in sports!

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

MLB:

⚾ Mariners (55%) at Rangers (45%) - 2:35 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Dodgers (62%) at Blue Jays (38%) - 3:07 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Phillies (56%) at Giants (44%) - 3:45 p.m. (MLB.tv)

NBA:

🏀 Hawks (47%) at Cavs (53%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 T-Wolves (31%) at Magic (69%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 Blazers (40%) at Spurs (60%) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 Thunder (71%) at Clippers (29%) - 10 p.m.

NHL:

🏒 Sabres (58%) at Rangers (42%) - 7 p.m. (TNT)

🏒 Capitals (59%) at Maple Leafs (41%) - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Oilers (53%) at Sharks (47%) - 10 p.m. (TNT)

Soccer:

⚽ Champions League: Liverpool (25%) vs. PSG (55%) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

⚽ Champions League: Atletico Madrid (18%) vs. Barcelona (65%) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tennis:

🎾 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (Carlos Alcaraz 54% to win)

Golf:

⛳ 2026 Masters Par 3 Contest - 12 p.m. (ESPN)



Chess:

♟️ Candidates Tournament 2026, Round 9 (Javokhir Sindarov 95% to win)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

A worthy Candidate

Here at Scoreboard, we take an expansive view of what qualifies as a “sport.” Who are we to gatekeep what people enjoy and how they enjoy it? Besides, we’re in it for the storylines — plus, of course, the odds. 😉 And that’s what makes this year’s highest level of competitive chess (so yes, chess is a sport) so interesting.

The defending World Chess Champion is 19-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju from India, who in 2024 became the youngest-ever undisputed world champion at the age of 18 years and 195 days. Dommaraju is not the highest-rated player in the world by Elo — that’s Norway’s Magnus Carlsen, himself a longtime former world champion — but Carlsen effectively retired a few years ago from the format required to be eligible for the title. That left China’s Ding Liren to claim the crown at the 2023 championships, and he’s who Dommaraju beat in 2024.

Now that we’re up to speed, the way the World Chess Championship works is that every two years, the reigning champion must defend his or her title against a challenger. That challenger is determined through a long qualifying process over the previous year, culminating in the FIDE Candidates Tournament — in which eight competitors play a series of games against each other in a double round-robin format, with the winner becoming the challenger who will take on the defending champ at the World Championship later in the year.

This year, the main prediction market favorites to become Dommaraju’s challenger were Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana, who rank Nos. 2 and 3 in the world, respectively. According to the pre-tournament odds, there was nearly a 70% chance one of those two players would win the Candidates Tournament and move on to the World Championship. But then, something unexpected happened. Twenty-year-old Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan — currently just No. 11 in the world — got off to one of the fastest starts in the history of the format, beating both Caruana and Nakamura head-to-head as part of a run with five wins, three draws, and zero losses in the first eight rounds of play.

Sindarov’s incredible performance has rocketed his odds to win the Candidates from 8% before the tournament to 93% now:

While, technically, he could still be tracked down by one of the other competitors if he goes on a big losing streak, Sindarov has all but locked up the Candidates with about a week left in the event.

This, in turn, will likely set up a remarkable battle of young prodigies on the World Championship stage. With a combined age of just 39 — Javokhir is 20 and Gukesh is 19 — their matchup would absolutely shatter the previous record of 50 set by Dommaraju and Ding at the 2024 championship. And just as remarkable, the market currently sets the challenger (Sindarov) as a fairly solid favorite, at 62% to beat the reigning champ (Dommaraju). But first we’ll have to see if the former can close out his current tournament to earn the right to face the latter.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Calling balls and strikes



In case you missed it, MLB introduced a new technology this season that uses high-speed tracking cameras to determine whether a pitch was in the strike zone or not as it crossed the plate. Now, before you get either excited or outraged about the prospect of robots taking over baseball, it’s being used in a very limited capacity. Teams get two ABS (Automated Ball-Strike) challenges per game, which can be made only by the pitcher, catcher, or batter. Once the process is initiated, the pitch’s location (as it crosses a plane midway through the plate) is shown on the jumbotron, and if any part of the ball clipped the zone, it’s a strike. Only unsuccessful challenges count against your supply for the game.

These new rules have already created a fascinating dynamic around when to use challenges and when to save them — and who gets to make the challenges in the first place. According to MLB’s handy tracker for all things ABS (seriously, go play around with this tool), catchers are the best, with a 59% rate of successfully overturning calls, which makes sense. (They have the best view, after all.) Pitchers are almost never allowed to challenge, but they’ve been 50-50 when doing so. And batters have only a 48% success rate when they make their challenges:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “A Data Driven Mock Draft” by Ray Carpenter

🏀 “David Thorpe’s contenders” by Henry Abbott and CoachThorpe

⛳ “Is Golf (!) About To Become America’s Most Progressive Sport?” by Michael Weinreb

⚾ “Sandy Alcántara Has Become Baseball’s Most Dominant Starter Again” by Michael McDermott

🏀 “The Dame Sarr Dichotomy” by Nick Agar-Johnson

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (4/9)

⚾ MLB: Reds vs. Marlins

🏀 NBA: Celtics vs. Knicks

🏒 NHL: Wild vs. Stars

🏒 NCAA Frozen Four: North Dakota vs. Wisconsin

🏒 NCAA Frozen Four: Michigan vs. Denver

⚽ Soccer: FC Porto vs. Nottingham Forest

⛳ 2026 Masters Tournament, Round 1

🎾 Tennis: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

♟️ Chess: Candidates Tournament 2026, Round 10

Friday (4/10)

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Rays

🏀 NBA: Thunder at Nuggets

🏒 NHL: No games 🙁

⚽ Liga MX: Puebla vs. León

⛳ 2026 Masters Tournament, Round 2

🎾 Tennis: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Saturday (4/11)

⚾ MLB: Rangers at Dodgers

🏀 NBA: No games 🙁 (Regular season ends 4/12)

🏒 NHL: Lightning at Bruins

⚽ La Liga: Barcelona vs. Espanyol

⛳ 2026 Masters Tournament, Round 3

🎾 Tennis: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, semifinals

♟️ Chess: Candidates Tournament 2026, Round 11

🥊 Boxing: Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

🥊 UFC 327: Jiří Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.