Original template by Emily Scherer. Portrait: Rick Stewart/Getty Images

Welcome back to the Hall of Pretty Damn Good Players — my tribute to the players who won’t make the Hall of Fame, but who still left an unmistakable mark on the game. I’m traveling to see family in Toronto this week, so I figured now would be the perfect time to focus on a Blue Jays great who holds a special place in the hearts of many baseball fans who grew up in the ‘90s and early 2000s: Carlos Delgado.

When I think of Delgado, one word comes to mind: POWER. Not just regular, garden-variety home-run power, but the kind of power that sends baseballs into orbit — or at least into the furthest reaches of the SkyDome stands. There’s a reason why Rich Eisen’s SportsCenter HR call of “Del-Gaddit!” is burned into my memory: Delgado went deep often enough, and impressively enough, to warrant his own recurring catchphrase.

Even in an era (in)famous for its power surges, Delgado stood out as one of the most feared mashers of his day. During the span of his career (1993-2009), Delgado is No. 6 — sandwiched between Jim Thome and Ken Griffey Jr. — on the list of multi-HR game leaders, and only Sammy Sosa (six) had more 3+ HR games than Delgado’s five. And while we don’t have Statcast metrics from that era, it’s fair to assume Delgado would have been a fixture atop the MLB leaderboards in exit velo, barrel rate and tape-measure homers.

Power alone can sometimes make up the bulk of a successful Hall of Fame candidacy. A huge share of Harmon Killebrew’s place in Cooperstown is owed to his fearsome slugging, for instance, while others — like David Ortiz, Fred McGriff, Jim Rice and Willie Stargell — are similar in that regard, to some degree or another. But Delgado never could ride his powerful bat to anything more than a one-and-done BBWAA ballot appearance in 2015, while he fell short in last December’s Contemporary Era committee voting as well.

And I get it. Beyond the nostalgia around his towering HRs, one reason why Delgado is interesting to me is actually because he’s pretty clearly not a Hall of Famer. He made just two All-Star Games (in 2000 and 2003), barely scraped past 2,000 hits and failed to reach 500 HR, none of which is typically enough to get a first baseman into the Hall. In fact, Delgado only really meets the criteria of a typical HOFer in one of the five major indicators Baseball-Reference lists on a player’s page:

And yet, Delgado still has a lot of the appearances of a Hall of Famer. He factored into multiple MVP races, drove in at least 100 runs nine times in an 11-year span, averaged more than 36 doubles and 35 homers per season from ages 24 through 36, and generally had a monster peak in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s:

That’s a six-year run in which Delgado averaged a 151 wRC+ and 5.2 WAR per season, including a 179 wRC+ / 7.3 WAR peak season in 2000. In terms of Hall of Fame-caliber offensive primes, you could certainly do worse.

Many of the players most similar to Delgado (whether by age or across his career) are also in the Hall of Fame — names like Ortiz, McGriff, Jim Thome, Jeff Bagwell and Willie McCovey:

Again, this isn’t to say that Delgado should be in, but rather that he exemplifies the thin line between baseball’s immortals and everybody else. His candidacy shows how a player can have a Hall of Fame-looking bat, a Hall of Fame-looking highlight reel, a Hall of Fame-looking peak and a Hall of Fame-looking list of statistical neighbors… and yet, still fall through the cracks in the process.

Delgado’s Cooperstown case was statistically hampered by being — as far as we can tell — a clean slugger in the middle of the Steroid Era. And it was further hurt by coming up with the Blue Jays when he did, during an in-between era for the franchise.

When Toronto won the second of back-to-back World Series in 1993, he was a 21-year-old rookie catcher — yes, you read that correctly — who ranked among the best prospects in baseball. But as the bill came due for Toronto’s high-priced veteran roster in the mid-’90s, guys like Delgado, Shawn Green, Roy Halladay, Chris Carpenter and Shannon Stewart were left to lead the Jays’ generation after the likes of Paul Molitor, John Olerud, Roberto Alomar, Joe Carter and Devon White had departed.

The Jays were the picture of mediocrity through Delgado’s tenure as a regular, averaging a .491 winning percentage from 1996-2004 with zero playoff appearances. His single-season stint with Florida saw him produce 3.0 WAR for an 83-win Marlins squad in 2005, and Delgado helped the 2006 Mets win 97 games (with 2.8 WAR in the regular season) and make the NLCS (with an 1.199 postseason OPS). But that was effectively the end of his time as a productive player; he averaged 1.1 WAR per year as a starter in 2007-08 before logging just 26 games in 2009, his final MLB campaign.

Without any postseason moments at all in Toronto — and barely any elsewhere, either — plus no prestigious, round-number achievements in stats like the HR column, Delgado lacked the narrative fuel that borderline HOF cases need in order to push them over the top.

So instead of landing in Cooperstown, Delgado has to exist in our collective memories as something different: The cult hero, the franchise icon, a terrifying left-handed slugger capable of blistering balls into the stratosphere and making mediocre SkyDome summers feel less ordinary because, on any given trip to the plate, Carlos Delgado could always do something worth remembering.

Filed under: Baseball, Hall of Good