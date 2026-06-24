Brady Tkachuk (L) and Matthew Tkachuk (R) of Team USA celebrate their gold-medal win during the Men’s Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Everybody loves a good, old-fashioned family reunion, and the Tkachuks — one of the First Families of American hockey — are getting one of those this week, as the Florida Panthers swung a deal to acquire Brady Tkachuk to play with his brother Matthew. (At the same time, it was also announced their father Keith was being inducted into the Hall of Fame! That was probably a pretty fun 48-hour stretch for the family group chat.)

Well, OK, almost everybody loves one of those. In this case, the Tkachuk Bros. aren’t necessarily everyone’s cup of tea to begin with, whether in playing style or politics, and that was before the particulars of this week’s trade. Now, a Sun Belt team with multiple recent Stanley Cups has taken one of the best players (and also the captain) from a Canadian playoff team, the Ottawa Senators, who were just swept out of the playoffs by another, separate Sun Belt champ.

For a nation that hasn’t won the Stanley Cup in 33 years and counting, it feels like yet another slap in the face. Starting with Mike Modano’s Dallas Stars in 1999, American Sun Belt teams have won 12 of the past 27 Cups, with two more going to “warm-climate” teams (Washington and St. Louis) that I haven’t classified among the Sun Belt in the past, but aren’t exactly cold-weather hockey cities either — much less icy Canadian locales.

As part of this, the rolling 20-year average location of Stanley Cup winners has landed somewhere around where Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee converge — nobody’s idea of hockey’s heartland.

All of this has ignited another round of recriminations over American teams, and specifically Sun Belt ones, raiding Canadian clubs of their talent — often attributed to either weather or the tax advantages of southern U.S. states over the Great White North, especially in a hard-capped league where player money is otherwise a strict zero-sum game.

And certainly, moving to sunny Florida — which doesn’t have a state income tax — allows Tkachuk to keep significantly more of his salary than he would have in Ontario. You can see the appeal from a player’s standpoint, and this advantage may even be multiplicative — i.e., the more players who effectively get more take-home pay at the same cap-hit want to play together, the more they also get to win, which is another added bonus (both in terms of fun and endorsement potential). It’s a good deal all-around… except for the Canadian teams they ditched along the way.

It is true that net flows of talent have favored teams from the U.S. — and particularly the Sun Belt — over the decades. Here’s a look at net Adjusted Goals Above Replacement (GAR) added minus subtracted for American teams specifically coming from Canadian teams by year, since 1990:

(As a bit of explanation about how this net GAR metric works for either teams or, collectively, nations: Incoming GAR counts value on your team produced this season by players who were not on the team last season. Outgoing GAR counts value produced for your team last season by players who aren’t on it this season. Net GAR, then, is incoming value minus outgoing value.)

According to this measure, the 1990s and early 2000s were the prime moment for American teams to siphon away Canada’s talent base, with almost every year in that span seeing a net migration of Adjusted GAR from teams up north into the U.S., especially in the Sun Belt. Some of that was simply a consequence of many teams either being added as expansion clubs in warmer American climes, or otherwise moving there from up North. It may have also happened due to the confluence of an uncapped league with free-agency and a weak Canadian dollar, which made it harder for Canadian teams to keep pace in a salary market increasingly dominated by U.S. money.

The “cost certainty” of the post-lockout salary-capped NHL was supposed to address this kind of imbalance, or at least make it harder for financial strength alone to pry talent out of Canada. And in some ways, it did — the balance of outgoing versus incoming talent for Canadian teams versus the U.S. was a lot more even after the lockout, undoing some of the ‘90s-era damage by the late 2010s. But in recent years, developments ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic to tax disparities, player leverage and other market forces have eaten back away at whatever gains Canada’s franchises made over the previous few decades. Now, the cumulative net talent losses since 1990 — both to the Sun Belt and America overall — are roughly back to where they were immediately before the lockout:

The Tkachuks have connections at each phase of this evolution, making them double as a family tree of sorts for Canadian hockey problems.

Along with players like Modano, Keith Tkachuk was one of the defining American-born players in the post-”Miracle on Ice” generation that helped Team USA find its way to equal footing with Team Canada and make the NHL a viable national sport south of the border — even becoming an iconic player in Phoenix, Arizona, of all places.

Keith Tkachuk Was a Damn Good Power Forward Neil Paine · February 24, 2025 Update (June 22, 2026): A day after the Florida Panthers swung a trade for Brady and Matthew Tkachuk to be on the same team, it was announced that their father, Keith, would make the Hockey Hall of Fame. Read full story

Matthew Tkachuk was one of the bellwethers for the recent trend of Canadian talent drain when he left Calgary for Florida following a monster 33.1 Adjusted GAR season in 2022 for the Flames, part of an offseason that also saw Calgary lose the late Johnny Gaudreau to Columbus. The Flames haven’t really been the same since, indicative of what can happen when a Canadian team develops talent and watches it pack up and head south.

And now, Brady Tkachuk will headline the latest move along the pipeline from Canada to the Sun Belt. If Florida bounces back from a down 2025-26 to contend again, like the Polymarket traders seem to believe they will…

…then there’s no doubt their new 6-4/210 wrecking ball of a winger will play a central role. And if that happens, the Tkachuk family reunion will be more than just a fun story or a piece of interesting hockey symmetry. Rather, it will mark another milestone along the NHL’s long path southward — with Canadian teams developing high-end talent only to watch it migrate away again and again.

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