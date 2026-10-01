Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 27, 2026. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

If “Chargering” can be defined as finding a way to lose despite all opportunities and indications to the contrary, then the Chargers served up yet another of the genre’s greatest hits this past Sunday in Buffalo. Despite playing the Bills roughly even on total yards and winning the turnover margin FIVE to ONE, Los Angeles not only did not win — as one might expect — but they managed to lose by a score of 24-16.

The Bills turned a 10-0 deficit after one quarter into a 24-13 lead with under 2 minutes left in the game, somehow overcoming all the factors that ordinarily point toward defeat. Statistically, that shouldn’t happen… at least, most of the time, under normal circumstances. But we’re coming off an NFL week that was anything but normal.

Half of the 16 teams who won in Week 3 were outgained by their opponents (which usually leads to defeat 66 percent of the time), and three won despite losing the turnover battle (which tends to end in a loss around 80 percent of the time).

More tellingly, four teams won games in which their combination of yardage and turnovers would normally have given them less than a 21 percent chance of victory, based on a logistic regression between game outcomes and each team’s yards and points since 1999.

Taken together, that meant Week 3 of 2026 ranked among the 25 most surprising of the 467 total NFL weeks played since 1999 by that measure — placing it, in other words, among the strangest 5 percent of weeks over the past quarter-century.

And nobody defied those numbers more than Buffalo. Again based on our logit model, a team with Buffalo’s relative stats for each category would be expected to win just 2.5 percent of the time. Out of the more than 6,100 regular-season games since 1999, Buffalo’s victory (or, flipped around, L.A.’s loss) was the eighth-most improbable by this model:

Joining them in the ranks of the Week 3 outliers were:

Broncos 30, Rams 26 - Denver was outgained 506-264 (-242 yardage margin), the 19th-most outgained winning performance since 1999.

Colts 19, Texans 17 - Indianapolis won the yardage battle (324-237), but turned it over 3 times versus zero for Houston (minus-3 margin) and yet still won.

Browns 21, Panthers 18 - Though the Browns and Panthers were even on turnovers (1-1), Cleveland was outgained by 113 yards and still managed to win.

A week earlier, we also got:

Packers 20, Jets 17 - Green Bay was outgained 314–208 and lost the turnover battle (1 to the Jets’ 0) but still won. At 10 percent, only Bills-over-Chargers was a less-probable win for the actual victor in the 2026 season so far.

Bengals 20, Texans 6 - Houston outgained Cincinnati by 121 yards, 413-292, and neither team turned the ball over. Yet the Texans still lost by two touchdowns; the model gave Cincy only about a 19 percent chance of winning with that profile.

Eagles 24, Titans 20 - Tennessee was outgained 353-305 but won the turnover battle 2-0 — normally a powerful combination — and still lost. Philly’s win carried only about a 20 percent probability in the model.

And just for fun, Week 1 gave us:

Vikings 39, Packers 22 - In addition to containing an incomprehensible second-half meltdown by the Pack, Green Bay was also plus-195 on yards — giving them a 79 percent chance of winning despite a minus-1 turnover differential.

If you peek back up at the first chart above, the 2026 season overall hasn’t been particularly aberrant in terms of the overall relationship between winning the stats from a ballgame and winning the ballgame itself. It’s just offered a recent collection of really strange outcomes in which that familiar relationship completely broke down.

(We also know that certain additional factors can help tilt things in a given direction beyond just the basics of the boxscore.)

What does it mean for Week 4 and beyond? Probably just good things for the teams who managed to steal games despite losing on the stat sheet, because that kind of disconnect is unlikely to persist all year. Those wins are already safely in the bank, improbable as they were. That may, in turn, make the standings a less reliable narrator of who’s actually good right now. But then again, three weeks of results were always going to be a noisy indicator of team quality — whether those results made perfect sense under a deeper audit or not.

All we can ask for now is this: Can Week 4 please just be normal again?

Correction (Oct. 1, 6:28 AM): A previous version of this story had the statistical details of the Texans-Bengals game from Week 2 mixed up.

Filed under: NFL