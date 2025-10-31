In Games 4-5, Ohtani fumed while Vlad Jr. boomed.

A lot can change in the span of just a week. Over the past 7 days specifically, we’ve gone from asking whether the Toronto Blue Jays can actually beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 World Series, to wondering if the Dodgers have one last push left in them to stave off elimination — winning back-to-back do-or-die games in Toronto — or if the Jays can finish off an upset for the ages that didn’t actually really feel like an upset most of the time.

As we noted often going into the series, the betting markets were more than bullish on the Dodgers’ chances, installing them as the fourth-biggest pre-World Series favorite (-235) since 1985, per SportsOddsHistory’s archive of Vegas odds — trailing only the 1990 Oakland Athletics (-300), 1998 New York Yankees (-260) and 2007 Boston Red Sox (-240). But with Toronto now leading the series 3-2 with two cracks at the championship before its raucous home crowd, the Dodgers are in real danger of ending the 2025 season as mere runners-up:

And if those projections hold, an L.A. loss would mean they suffered what would be tied for the second-biggest World Series upset loss in the past 40 years: