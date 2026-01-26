Arizona forward Koa Peat (10), guard Brayden Burries (5) and guard Jaden Bradley (0) look on during the Hall of Fame Series game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Florida Gators on November 3, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Outside of my alma mater, Georgia Tech, my favorite college basketball team is probably the University of Arizona. I don’t have an especially direct personal connection to the school — my brother-in-law lives in Tucson, an exceptionally nice place if you can stand 110-degree heat in the summer, and so I’ve spent some time there. But my emotional connection to them predates that fact.

Specifically, it goes back to the spring of 1997, and the path Miles Simon, Mike Bibby, Jason Terry and the rest of coach Lute Olson’s squad followed en route to upsetting Kentucky in the national title game, providing a formative sports memory — and a needed dose of joy — to an 11-year-old boy who was having an otherwise difficult time that year.

Ever since, I’ve tended to follow Arizona hoops with a more than casual attachment. I loved Jason Gardner and Luke Walton, hated Mike Dunleavy Jr., defended Gilbert Arenas and made sure Andre Iguodala always got his due. (Apparently I was also responsible for Channing Frye’s nickname making it onto Basketball-Reference, though that’s beside the point.) I even found myself swept up in their Aari McDonald-fueled title-game run during the 2021 women’s tournament.

And despite writing my own counter-paean to the opponent earlier this season, I’ll be pulling for the Cats to continue their undefeated start tonight against BYU, the first in a string of tough tests for the nation’s top statistical team over the next month. With a win, Arizona would become the first team this season with five Quad I-A victories in their résumé, further solidifying their case as the best in the country.

However, for a program I first came to appreciate as the ultimate underdog — a 4-seed that finished 5th in the Pac-10 and had to slay three No. 1 seeds to win the NCAA tourney — it’s been jarring to see Arizona turn into perhaps the archetypal underachieving favorite in the years after. It’s a reputation which will surely hang over this season’s team as well, especially if they end up as a 1-seed — and it’s not exactly undeserved.

Since they made their last Final Four trip in 2001, Arizona ranks 242nd out of 266 schools who’ve made the NCAA men’s tournament in performance against seed expectations (PASE), which measures tourney wins above/below how we’d expect teams with their seedings to perform. By Bart Torvik’s accounting, there was a 92.4 percent chance that Arizona would make at least one Final Four over that span (and a 47.7 percent chance they would win at least one championship). The former was the highest in the country among teams who never got that far:

Of course, in some ways, this was the school’s default state before ‘97 as well.

After years as a decent (but not great) program under coach Fred Snowden in the 1970s and early ‘80s, Arizona leveled up when they hired Olson away from Iowa — where he’d resuscitated the Hawkeyes in the late ‘70s — to do the same in Tucson. By Olson’s second season, the Wildcats were back in the NCAA Tournament, where they’d remain for 25 consecutive years. But with their new status as fixtures in the tourney, and then fixtures as high seeds within the tourney, along came rising expectations that weren’t always met.

A trio of first-round exits as lower seeds in Olson’s first three NCAA appearances at Arizona were defensible, and the Sean Elliott-led 1988 squad made the Final Four before losing a classic to Oklahoma. But the Cats lost in Round 1 or 2 as many times (four) over the next eight seasons as they advanced to the tournament’s second weekend, with just a single Final Four appearance to show for seven berths as a Top-3 seed.

This earned Arizona a reputation for finding a way to do less with more early in the Olson era — for being a team that could look like the best in the country all season, only to find a way to come up short in March. Even in 1997, they trailed at halftime against both 13th-seeded South Alabama in Round 1 and 12th-seeded Charleston in Round 2 before pulling ahead in the second half of both games. Still, they managed to recover and begin outlasting higher-ranked teams (plus winning a nail-biter against God Shammgod and Providence in the Elite Eight) to set up their underdog win over Kentucky in overtime of the championship game.

Arizona’s Mike Bibby (10) in action vs Kentucky at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, IN on 3/31/1997. (John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

If this signaled a brand-new era of greater clutchness for the Wildcats, though, the early returns were mixed. With a chance to go to another Final Four as a No. 1 seed in 1998, they were blown out by Utah in the Elite Eight. Then came a pair of early exits, before another special run to the title game — ended only by a great performance by Shane Battier and Dunleavy’s heroics. That would lead back to the current era in Tucson, with its long-running pattern of tournament underperformance relative to expectations:

That deficit has only accelerated since coach Tommy Lloyd took over for the scandal-ridden (though not wholly unsuccessful) Sean Miller in 2021. Lloyd’s Wildcats have the nation’s fifth-best Bart Torvik rating and third-most Wins Above Bubble — trailing only Houston and Purdue — during his tenure at the helm, but only the co-19th-most tourney wins, and the second-biggest underperformance by PASE. They haven’t advanced past the Sweet 16 and were knocked off in the first round of the 2023 tourney as a No. 2 seed against 15-seed Princeton.

This year’s Cats will get a chance to turn all of that around — and they’ll do it with arguably the most talented team in program history, 1988 and 1997 included. Led by a trio of upperclassmen — guard Jaden Bradley and bigs Motiejus Krivas and Tobe Awaka — plus two dynamic freshmen (and future NBA first-round picks) in forward Koa Peat and guard Brayden Burries, Arizona currently carries the highest Simple Rating System (SRS) score in the past 76 years of program history:

Tonight against BYU, the Wildcats have the chance to tighten their grip on that best-in-program-history argument before a tough Marriott Center crowd in Provo — against the Cougars’ own phenom, A.J. Dybantsa, who just scored a career-best 43 points versus Utah on Saturday. Because of this, plus a highly-difficult remaining schedule overall, Ken Pomeroy assigns Arizona just a 5.4 percent chance of finishing the rest of the regular season undefeated. (Though they could ultimately challenge the ‘88 squad’s 35-3 record, the best in a full season in program history.)

Of course, in Tucson, dominating the regular season has become a prelude to the test that really matters — one which Arizona has consistently failed, outside of that special 1997 title run. Back then, Olson’s squad won by being the team that no one saw coming. Come March, this year’s version will face a different kind of task: Being the team that everyone sees coming, and winning anyway. And if the 2026 Wildcats are as good as we think they are, this could finally be the year when Arizona has the best team in the country, and simply acts like it.

Filed under: College Basketball