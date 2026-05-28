Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees warms up before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are, as they’ll never hesitate to remind you, 27-time World Champions — the most prestigious and decorated franchise in baseball history. But a lot of that success goes hand in hand with the mythos of the Bronx Bombers, Murderer’s Row and various other pieces of batting-based iconography. From Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig to Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and (more recently) Aaron Judge or even A-Rod and Derek Jeter — a pair of historically great-hitting shortstops — the Yankees’ brand has been more about offense than pitching.

That’s not to say the franchise hasn’t also had its share of great pitchers. The most iconic pitching performance in World Series history (Don Larsen’s perfect game in 1956) belongs to a Yankee, and the greatest closer in history (Mariano Rivera) spent his entire career in pinstripes. But of the Yankees’ 47 total Hall of Fame players, only six — Rivera, Whitey Ford, Lefty Gomez, Red Ruffing, Jack Chesbro and CC Sabathia — were primarily pitchers who spent more than half of their careers in the Bronx.

There’s a reason why the defining move of the team’s entire history — Babe Ruth joining the Yankees from the Red Sox — involved the Bambino effectively ceasing to be a pitcher and exclusively becoming a hitter.

All of that is what makes the run current Yankees ace Cam Schlittler is on at the moment so special. Seldom has New York had an ace starter quite this good, in general, and it’s been even rarer for this franchise — despite its historical pedigree — to develop its own homegrown ace from the start.