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Welcome to Tuesday, where the MLB trade deadline is over… and the accounting can begin. Teams spent the past month buying, selling or, in a few confusing cases, trying to do both at once — so today, we’re opening the books on who added and subtracted the most talent, and whether any of it will be enough to change October. Meanwhile, the Dodgers and Cubs meet again on TBS tonight, Golden State hosts Toronto in the WNBA’s lone game of the day, and the Leagues Cup rolls on. Here’s what we’re watching on this post-deadline Tuesday in the sports world:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

MLB:

⚾ Nationals (30%) at Phillies (70%)* - 6:40 p.m. (MASN / NBC Sports Philadelphia / MLB.tv)

⚾ Cardinals (38%) at Yankees (62%) - 7:05 p.m. (YES / MLB.tv)

⚾ Dodgers (65%) at Cubs (35%) - 8:05 p.m. (TBS / SportsNet LA / Marquee / MLB.tv) - Tarik Skubal’s Dodger debut

⚾ Padres (44%) at D-Backs (56%) - 9:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Championship check-in: Dodgers 39% to win World Series

WNBA:

🏀 Toronto (12%) at Golden State (88%) - 10 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Championship check-in: Lynx 45% to win WNBA title

Soccer:

⚽ Leagues Cup: Columbus (53%) vs. Atlas FC (25%) - 7:45 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass)

⚽ Leagues Cup: FC Cincinnati (47%) vs. C.F. Pachuca (31%) - 7:55 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass)

⚽ Leagues Cup: Real Salt Lake (42%) vs. Tigres UANL (36%) - 10 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass / FS1)

⚽ MLS Championship check-in: Inter Miami 26% to win MLS Cup

⚽ NWSL Championship check-in: Washington Spirit 30% to win

Football:

🏈 NFL training camps fully underway / Preseason preparations (Hall of Fame Game week)

Tennis:

🎾 National Bank Open (Canadian Open) - Main Draw Round 1 - 11 a.m. (Tennis Channel / TC Plus) - Alexander Zverev 26% to win (men’s)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Deadline ledgers

The 2026 MLB trade deadline has officially come and gone, and with it each team’s last main chance to get better before the postseason (or gather prospects from other organizations for next season and beyond). While the biggest salvo of the deadline was fired a few days before Monday evening’s cutoff — when the Dodgers made their megadeal for former Tigers ace Tarik Skubal — the actual lead-up to the deadline itself also contained a flurry of interesting moves.

Now that the dust has settled, we can begin to assess how and where teams added or (strategically) lost talent over the past month or so. One of my favorite ways to track this involves looking at the net Wins Above Replacement (per 162 team games) each team added or subtracted through its many moves. If we limit this exercise to look at 2026 value-added only, the top net buyer at this year’s deadline was the Chicago Cubs — who snagged pitchers Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes, plus a few other pieces, while jettisoning negative producer Jameson Taillon.

In fact, the Cubs, San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians each ranked ahead of the dreaded Dodgers on net ‘26 WAR added:

But of course, the Dodgers’ moves weren’t necessarily about 2026 production as much as the big picture of long-term talent acquisition. So if we switch our focus from ‘26 alone to instead look at multiple seasons — weighing them to give more recent performances more credit — we see that LA’s big pickups (Tarik Skubal and Kris Bubic) and virtually nonexistent veteran losses made them the biggest gainer of the deadline, slightly edging out the Cubs:

Keen-eyed readers will notice that the chart’s datapoints mostly follow two axes, depending on whether a team decided to buy — higher values on the y-axis (and further right on the x-axis) — or sell — further left on the x-axis and lower on the y-axis. The degree to which a team positioned itself further to one end of that spectrum or the other roughly tracked with how urgently they want to compete or reset. But there were a few weirdo teams as exceptions to that general rule.

The Boston Red Sox were net buyers, but they gave up more outgoing veteran talent than other teams in that category; the Washington Nationals were net sellers, but they also added some talent. (Not coincidentally, the two teams joined in a trade that drove much of the incongruity.) And the Toronto Blue Jays were possibly the most confusing team of all — both adding AND subtracting 5+ WAR of established talent, with moves to add players like Jose Soriano, Josh Smith and Spencer Arrighetti while subtracting Kevin Gausman, Daulton Varsho, Jeff Hoffman and Tommy Nance. Sportsnet described the whole buy-and-sell process as “emotionally draining”, which… yeah.

Meanwhile, if we audit where the added talent came from, it’s clear the Dodgers, Cubs and Padres emphasized pitching reinforcements, while the Red Sox, Yankees and Phillies made position players their focus:

All of this encapsulates what we love about the trade deadline — all the chess pieces moving around the board, with teams operating from different strengths and weaknesses, on different timelines, with the same long-term goal theoretically in mind: Win championships.

Will this year’s reshuffling make the difference? Well, if history is any indication, deadline deals don’t move the needle quite as much as we like to think they do. But at the same time, whichever team wins the World Series — whether the Dodgers or, more likely, the field (yes, you read that right!) — will probably be able to point back to at least one pickup in the past few weeks that played an important role in their title run.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Charlie and the Sprinkler



Among the deadline activity, one move stood out to me for its weird historical echo: the Philadelphia Phillies’ trade for Luis Arraez, formerly of the Giants. While Arraez is admittedly not a player or an icon on anywhere near the same level as Pete Rose was, he might be the closest to Rose in terms of playing style among current MLB players — with a laser-focus on contact hitting — and both arrived in Philadelphia as veterans trying to help a talented team get over the top. In 1980, “Charlie Hustle” helped the Phillies win the World Series; will the man they call La Regadera (”The Sprinkler”, because he sprays hits all over the field) do the same in 2026?

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “Spike Eskin vs. the Bronsexuals: One Philly radio host, one explosive take, many reactions” by Ethan Strauss

⚾ “Inside Baseball: A problem that won’t go away” by Daniel Evensen

🏁 “Why F1 Drivers are Elite Athletes” by Formula Reports

⚽ “Como 1907 Might Be Building the Blueprint for Modern Football” by Original Football

🤖 “Does Forecasting Have Room At The Top?” by Scott Alexander

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (8/5)

⚾ MLB: Pirates at Brewers

🏀 WNBA: Wings at Mystics

⚽ NWSL: Denver at North Carolina

Thursday (8/6)

⚾ MLB: Padres at D-Backs

🏀 WNBA: Aces at Fever

🏈 NFL Hall of Fame Game: Panthers vs. Cardinals - NFL preseason begins! 🎉

⛳ Golf: Wyndham Championship (Sedgefield Country Club - Greensboro, NC) - Round 1

Friday (8/7)

⚾ MLB: Braves at Yankees - 1996 World Series rematch!

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries at Wings

⚽ NWSL: Gotham FC at San Diego Wave

⛳ Golf: Wyndham Championship - Round 2

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.