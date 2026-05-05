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Happy Tuesday! We hope your week got off on the right note, like it did for the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday night — they outscored Philly 74-51 in the first half en route to a comfortable series-opening win. (But if you know anything about the Knicks, that’s exactly when things tend to fall apart.) Along with NY, Monday’s NBA and NHL playoff winners were the T-Wolves (in an upset of Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs) and Golden Knights to take 1-0 leads in their series; and the Hurricanes, whose overtime win gave them a 2-0 edge over the Flyers. We’ll have more on both men’s league playoffs later in the week, but today’s edition is all about the women — read on for more there. And in the meantime, check out what else we’re watching in sports today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 Cavs (41%) at Pistons (59%),* Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 7 p.m. (NBCSN/Peacock)

🏀 Lakers (13%) at Thunder (87%), Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 8:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 Wild (35%) at Avalanche (65%), Game 2 (COL leads 1-0) - 8 p.m. (ESPN)

MLB:

⚾ Athletics (36%) at Phillies (64%) - 6:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Rangers (46%) at Yankees (54%) - 7:05 p.m. (YES/MLB.tv)

⚾ Dodgers (68%) at Astros (32%) - 8:10 p.m. (TBS)

⚾ Braves (45%) at Mariners (55%) - 9:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

Soccer:

⚽ Champions League: Atlético Madrid (18%) at Arsenal (62%), semifinal, second leg (tied 1-1) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+) 🚨

Tennis:

🎾 Italian Open, men’s and women’s early rounds

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Back, and bigger than ever

For a while there, it was no sure thing that the WNBA would actually have a 2026 season, due to an impasse in the collective bargaining agreement between players and owners. But fortunately, both sides were able to reach an agreement in March, ratifying a new deal that has the league poised for its biggest season ever ahead of this Friday’s regular-season opener.

What was in that new CBA? Massive pay raises, for one thing: the average salary is jumping from $120,000 in 2025 to approximately $600,000 in 2026, with top players being able to earn over $1 million for the first time in history. Relatedly, players will now receive a 20% share of league revenue — ensuring their pay stays tied to the WNBA’s financial growth — and the salary cap per team is expanding from $1.5 million to $7 million this season.

All of this is underpinned by the league’s explosive growth in interest from fans and investors. By Sportico’s recent estimation, the average WNBA team valuation is up 59% year over year and a staggering 345% over 2024. Every team gained substantially in their franchise values since last season:

There were also a lot of adjacent changes in league business. Two new teams have joined the league — the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo — which brings the total number of clubs to 15 after the Golden State Valkyries were added in 2025. Five new coaches will be on the sidelines (including the two expansion teams) and a number of players changed teams, with Brittney Griner joining the Connecticut Sun — in their final season before moving to Houston — and Chicago dealing Angel Reese to Atlanta while acquiring Rickea Jackson, Jacy Sheldon, and Skylar Diggins-Smith, plus rookie Gabriela Jaquez in the draft.

Speaking of the draft, the Dallas Wings took Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 pick, pairing her with college teammate/girlfriend Paige Bueckers, though No. 2 pick Olivia Miles (of Minnesota) was the best of the bunch in college according to Win Shares, with many of the other top picks rounded out by UCLA products following their national title run.

Maybe the biggest moves were the ones that didn’t happen. Despite predictions of a mad scramble for talent following the new CBA, there were fewer massive moves than were perhaps expected. With the aid of the new cap room, the 2024 champion New York Liberty successfully re-signed their “Big Three” of Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Sabrina Ionescu. Similarly, the defending champ Las Vegas Aces secured their core by re-signing Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, and Jewell Loyd to play alongside A’ja Wilson. And, of course, the fan-favorite Indiana Fever will be running back their surprising trip to the semifinals without Caitlin Clark, this time with what everyone hopes will be improved health from the league’s biggest star. (Though she’s already given fans a scare in that department this preseason.)

So, where does that leave projections for the league ahead of the 2026 season? Here are the prediction market odds for each team to make the playoffs and/or win the championship:

A few numbers stand out: despite their dominance last season, the Aces are merely tied with Indiana for the second-best title odds (19%), far behind the Liberty at 33%. And the Minnesota Lynx, which were the best team in the league during the 2025 regular season, have plummeted to fifth in the title odds (9%), with just a 78% playoff probability after sustaining several important offseason losses (including Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith). Similarly, ’25 Finals runner-up Phoenix is far down the pecking order, with 3% title odds and a 69% chance of making the playoffs.

Whatever happens on the court this season, though, the WNBA is clearly entering a new era in which its long-awaited growth is finally being matched by its economics. How all of that will play out from here, well, we’ll just have to see when the league tips off later this week.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Soft launch



There’s a historic power surge this season in college softball, with Oklahoma freshman Kendall Wells leading the way — she is currently sitting at 36 home runs, just one blast shy of tying the all-time NCAA single-season record of 37. Wells and two other stars (UCLA teammates Megan Grant and Jordan Woolery) have already cemented their places with some of the greatest power-hitting seasons in history, earning three of the top 7 HR totals ever. And as Rachel Bachman and Laine Higgins of The Wall Street Journal reported, this unprecedented dinger explosion is being driven by both athletic talent and data analysis, as the new availability of Trackman ball-tracking technology has allowed hitters to shrink the strike zone and predict pitcher tendencies.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “Je Suis Très Fatigué: The Wembanyama Energy Problem” by Ethan Strauss

🏒 “The Minnesota Wild Took Down a Colorado Avalanche Dynasty Once Before” by me

🏀 “Cheers to NBA Playoff Defense: Why the playoffs feel so different” by Austin Cornilles

⚾ “How will Skubal’s elbow surgery impact Tigers, free agency?” by Mark Feinsand

🏀 “everything orlando had ran through one calf” by bang! NBA

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (5/6)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: T-Wolves at Spurs, Game 2 (MIN leads 1-0)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Sixers at Knicks, Game 2 (NY leads 1-0)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Canadiens at Sabres, Game 1 (Series tied 0-0)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Ducks at Golden Knights, Game 2 (VEG leads 1-0)

⚾ MLB: Rangers at Yankees

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Astros

⚾ MLB: Athletics at Phillies

⚽ Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. PSG (Semifinal, Second Leg)

🎾 Tennis: Italian Open

Thursday (5/7)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Cavs at Pistons, Game 2

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Lakers at Thunder, Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes at Flyers, Game 3 (CAR leads 2-0)

⚾ MLB: Rangers at Yankees

⚾ MLB: Athletics at Phillies

⚾ MLB: Orioles at Marlins

⚽ Europa League: Freiburg vs. Braga (Semifinal, Second Leg)

⚽ Europa League: Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest (Semifinal, Second Leg)

🎾 Tennis: Italian Open

⛳ Golf: Truist Championship (Quail Hollow Club - Charlotte, NC)

Friday (5/8)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks at Sixers, Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at T-Wolves, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Canadiens at Sabres, Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights at Ducks, Game 3

⚾ MLB: Braves at Dodgers

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Brewers

⚾ MLB: Cubs at Rangers

⚽ NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage

🎾 Tennis: Italian Open

⛳ Golf: Truist Championship

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.