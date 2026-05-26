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Welcome back to the newsletter on this Tuesday in sports — and hopefully everyone had a nice Memorial Day weekend following ALL of the sports action. Shout-out to Felix Rosenqvist for winning the closest Indianapolis 500 in history, Arsenal for officially winning the Premier League — and Tottenham for avoiding relegation — Daniel Suárez for winning an emotional, rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 in NASCAR, and Katherine Legge for becoming the sixth driver to start both the Indy 500 and Coke 600 in the same day on Sunday. (She wrecked early at Indy, but finished the NASCAR race in Charlotte.) And, of course, the NBA and NHL playoffs rolled on as well, with one very notable result being wrapped up Monday. We’ll talk about both leagues’ conference finals below, but before that, here’s what we’ve got our eyes on today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 Spurs (39%) at Thunder (61%),* Game 5 (Series tied 2-2) - 8:30 p.m. (NBC) - OKC 60% to win the series

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 Avalanche (51%) at Golden Knights (49%), Game 4 (VGK leads 3-0) - 9 p.m. (ESPN) - VGK 90% to win the series 🚨

MLB:

⚾ Rays (52%) at Orioles (48%) - 6:35 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Braves (51%) at Red Sox (49%) - 6:45 p.m. (TBS)

⚾ Phillies (46%) at Padres (54%) - 9:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

WNBA:

🏀 No games

Soccer:

⚽ International Friendly: Nigeria (61%) vs. Zimbabwe (15%) - 2:30 p.m.

Tennis:

🎾 French Open, men’s (Jannik Sinner 74% to win) and women’s (Aryna Sabalenka 27% to win) first round

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Big Apple b-ball

Start spreading the news! After defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night to complete a sweep of the Eastern Conference finals, the New York Knicks have an NBA Finals team for the first time since 1999, and only the third time since the team last won the NBA title in 1973. The reaction on the ground in NYC was, understandably, a little crazy.

New York has long billed itself as the “Mecca of Basketball,” but that was starting to seem like a more and more dated claim, given the city’s decline as a source of future NBA talent and the struggles of the Knicks (or Nets) to rise very far above a hoops laughingstock for most of the years since the heyday of the ’90s Patrick Ewing era at Madison Square Garden.

But that has started to turn around recently. The rise of the WNBA’s New York Liberty with Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones gave the Big Apple its first major pro sports champion in nearly 15 years in 2024, reigniting the city as a basketball hotbed. And while the Nets’ superteam with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden flopped, the Knicks concurrently built a contender with more staying power — collecting Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby (among others) to form this year’s East champ.

The Knicks’ rise was still far from assured. After repeatedly losing to the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs, they fired coach Tom Thibodeau in favor of Mike Brown — a move that seemed like it might be lateral — and they had opportunities to bring on the usual collapse in this year’s postseason. The prediction market still had New York at just 15% to win the East (and 5% to win the NBA title) on the eve of the playoffs, never having set them higher than 30% to make the finals from January 1 through the end of April:

But the Knicks just kept winning — they’re 12-2 with a margin of +19.4 points per game in the 2026 playoffs, and haven’t lost a game since April 23 (winning 11 straight over that span). They are, on paper, a much better team than the one San Antonio swept in the 1999 finals, and they might even be superior to the one that lost a Game 7 heartbreaker after being up 3-2 in 1994. (That team only went 11-7 with a +1.2 PPG differential leading up to the finals.)

But still, the market thinks they are roughly 70-30 underdogs in the finals against whoever comes out of the West — most likely still Oklahoma City, which sits at 61% odds to beat San Antonio despite that series being tied 2-2. Even after restoring New York’s title as the Mecca of Basketball, the Knicks still have one more pilgrimage to make.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Break out the brooms?



In our setup for the NHL’s conference finals, we talked about two on-paper mismatches with the potential to become chaotic nonetheless. And in the East, we’ve certainly gotten servings of both chaos and predictability — the favored Hurricanes lead the Canadiens 2-1 despite needing a pair of overtime wins to do it. As for the West? It’s leaning all the way against the mismatch, with the underdog Vegas Golden Knights taking a commanding 3-0 lead over the mighty Colorado Avalanche, our presumed Stanley Cup favorites literally all year long. If Vegas finishes off the sweep tonight, it would be the third-most-stunning 4-0 series in NHL playoff history according to the margin between the teams in the Elo ratings going into the series:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer’s Perfect 2026 NBA Draft Fit” by Nathan Grubel

🏒 “Stanley Cup playoff trendspotting: More chaos, young stars, more” by me

🏀 “Spurs-Thunder: best basketball of all time?” by Henry Abbott and David Thorpe

🏁 “From ‘Frozenqvist’ to Indianapolis 500 winner” by Jenna Fryer

🏀 “WNBA Salaries Have Risen. So Have Expectations for Many Teams and Players” by Bob Bellotti

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (5/27)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes at Canadiens, East final Game 4 (CAR leads 2-1)

⚾ MLB: Cardinals at Brewers

🏀 WNBA: Mercury at Liberty

⚽ UEFA Conference League: Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano

🎾 Tennis: French Open, second round

Thursday (5/28)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Thunder at Spurs, West final Game 6

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights at Avalanche, West final Game 5 (if necessary)

⚾ MLB: Braves at Red Sox

🏀 WNBA: Fever at Valkyries

⚽ International friendly: Egypt vs. Russia

🎾 Tennis: French Open, second round

Friday (5/29)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Canadiens at Hurricanes, East final Game 5

⚾ MLB: Phillies at Dodgers

🏀 WNBA: Mercury at Liberty

⚽ International friendly: Republic of Ireland vs. Qatar

🎾 Tennis: French Open, third round

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.