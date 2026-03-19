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Happy Thursday! And it’s not just any Thursday — it’s what is often regarded as the best sports day of the year, the opening day of the NCAA men’s tournament. Starting around noon, office productivity will plummet nationwide as everyone locks in for roughly 12 straight hours of upsets, buzzer-beaters, Cinderella stories, and, of course, a frankly irresponsible amount of snacks. We’ve got a few last-minute notes on the men’s and women’s tourney markets below, plus a bit on today’s unfortunate NBA news, but your main task today is to enjoy the wall-to-wall college hoops action:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

NBA:

🏀 Magic (34%) at Hornets (66%) - 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

🏀 Lakers (43%) at Heat (57%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 Suns (19%) at Spurs (81%) - 8 p.m.

NHL:

🏒 Canadiens (51%) at Red Wings (49%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Blackhawks (33%) at Wild (67%) - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Panthers (41%) at Oilers (59%) - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Lightning (73%) at Canucks (27%) - 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Sabres (57%) at Sharks (43%) - 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Mammoth (45%) at Golden Knights (55%) - 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament:

🏀 Round of 64: 9 TCU (43%) vs. 8 Ohio State (57%) - 12:15 p.m. (CBS)

🏀 Round of 64: 11 South Florida (37%) vs. 6 Louisville (63%) - 1:30 p.m. (TNT)

🏀 Round of 64: 6 North Carolina (57%) vs. 11 VCU (43%) - 6:50 p.m. (TNT)

🏀 Round of 64: 10 Texas A&M (41%) vs. 7 Saint Mary’s (59%) - 7:35 p.m. (truTV)

🏀 Round of 64: 9 Saint Louis (43%) vs. 8 Georgia (57%) - 9:45 p.m. (CBS)

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament:

🏀 First Four: 16 Southern (63%) vs. 16 Samford (37%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

🏀 First Four: 10 Virginia (59%) vs. 10 Arizona St. (41%) - 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Golf:

⛳ Valspar Championship (Xander Schauffele 13% to win)

Tennis:

🎾 Miami Open, men’s (Jannik Sinner 43% to win) and women’s (Aryna Sabalenka 30% to win) draws

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

March movements

By the time you read this, March Madness will have just officially gotten underway, and with it the race for the 2026 men’s NCAA championship will be on.

That also means one of the most interesting periods of price discovery in sports will be closed — that roughly 90-hour period between the field being revealed on the evening of Selection Sunday and the start of action on Thursday, during which everyone obsesses over their bracket picks and, in our world, trades accordingly on prediction markets. In that time, news can come in around injuries and the First Four games are played (which do actually materially affect the odds in some cases), but there is also just a massive tug-of-war between prognosticators as the wisdom of the crowd attempts to zero in on the best-guess probabilities for each team to advance and win.

What has this process yielded in 2026? Three of the four No. 1 seeds — Michigan and especially Duke and Florida — saw their title odds drop a bit since Sunday, with Arizona being the sole No. 1 to actually gain in the odds. Purdue (the No. 2 seed in Arizona’s West region, oddly enough) saw the biggest bump of any team, going from 3% to 5% to win the championship, and Iowa State (No. 2 in Michigan’s Midwest bracket) was also among the gainers:

The market seemed generally bullish on the Arizona men in general, as their odds to make the Sweet 16 have also gained 13 points (from 76% to 89%) since Selection Sunday. The Wildcats are a perennial tournament underachiever, which may have played into the initial psychology behind giving them slightly lower odds than the power ratings might warrant — they’re right next to Duke in the metrics — and the sharper traders may have capitalized on this and bought low. But who knows? Maybe they will flame out before the Final Four yet again.

On the women’s side, UConn was the biggest loser in the week’s market movements, dropping by 2 percentage points — though that still left them as massive 66% favorites to win the title, more than 4x as likely as any other school. The winner of the women’s activity was Texas, top seed in the Fort Worth 3 Regional, whose odds rose from 9% to 11% as perhaps traders ruminated further on how dominant Madison Booker and the Horns were in the SEC tournament, winning by an average of 19 points per game (including a 17-point W over mighty South Carolina in the title game). Of course, the women’s round of 64 doesn’t start until tomorrow, so more moves might still be in store.

The funny thing about these shifts, though, is that they could prove to be overcorrections. The great site TeamRankings.com has an aggregator that tracks popular public picks in different pools (such as ESPN’s and CBS’s), and it reports that Florida was the most undervalued men’s team in terms of championship odds relative to how often people picked them in bracket contests — and Florida was the team the markets moved away from the most this week! Go figure.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Cas-Cade-ing issues



It has been a charmed season of basketball for the Detroit Pistons in 2025-26 — something we really haven’t been able to say in a while — with the team finding itself atop the Eastern Conference standings entering play on Thursday. But things can never be as good as they seem, and ESPN reported this morning that Cade Cunningham, Detroit’s best statistical player, would be out for “an extended period of time” due to a collapsed lung he suffered diving for a loose ball Tuesday. In response to the news, the prediction markets moved quickly, slicing Detroit’s odds of winning the Eastern Conference roughly in half, from 19% at 6 a.m. ET to 10% by 9:30 a.m., while bumping up their rivals accordingly:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “The perfect bracket to win your women’s March Madness pool” by Neil Greenberg

🏀 “The NCAA Tournament’s Selection Committee is Surrendering to the Machines” by me

🏁🏀 “Grouping NASCAR drivers into March Madness archetypes” by Cameron Richardson

⚾ “Comparing Judge and Ohtani to Barry Bonds’ Most Ridiculous Stretch” by Matt Musico

📸 “Great Sports Photography — A Matter of Perspective” by Beauty of a Game

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (3/20)

🏀 NBA: Warriors at Pistons

🏀 NBA: Raptors at Nuggets

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes at Maple Leafs

🏒 NHL: Avalanche at Blackhawks

🏀 Men’s NCAA Tournament Round of 64:

🏀 10 Santa Clara vs. 7 Kentucky

🏀 9 Utah State vs. 8 Villanova

🏀 Women’s NCAA Tournament Round of 64:

🏀 10 Tennessee vs. 7 NC State

🏀 9 Virginia Tech vs. 8 Oregon

⚽ EPL: Bournemouth vs. Manchester United

⚽ NWSL: Portland Thorns FC vs. Seattle Reign FC

⚽ NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. Denver Summit FC

⛳ Golf: Valspar Championship

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open

Saturday (3/21)

🏀 NBA: Lakers at Magic

🏀 NBA: Bucks at Suns

🏒 NHL: Jets at Penguins

🏒 NHL: Bruins at Red Wings

🏀 Men’s NCAA Tournament Round of 32 (Games TBD)

🏀 Women’s NCAA Tournament Round of 64:

🏀 10 Colorado vs. 7 Illinois

🏀 9 USC vs. 8 Clemson

⚽ EPL: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool

⚽ EPL: Everton vs. Chelsea

⚽ EPL: Leeds United vs. Brentford

⚽ NWSL: Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage

⚽ MLS: Austin FC vs. LAFC

⛳ Golf: Valspar Championship

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs. Murphy

Sunday (3/22)

🏀 NBA: Blazers at Nuggets

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves at Celtics

🏒 NHL: Avalanche at Capitals

🏒 NHL: Golden Knights at Stars

⚽ Carabao Cup Final: Arsenal vs. Manchester City

⚽ EPL: Newcastle vs. Sunderland

⚽ NWSL: Chicago Stars FC vs. KC Current

⚽ MLS: NYC vs. Inter Miami

🏀 Men’s NCAA Tournament Round of 32 (Games TBD)

🏀 Women’s NCAA Tournament Round of 32 (Games TBD)

⛳ Golf: Valspar Championship

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open

🏁 NASCAR: Goodyear 400 (Darlington Raceway)

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.