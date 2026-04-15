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Greetings on this Wednesday in sports, where we commemorate the 79th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball — we have a historical piece on what an odds-mover he was for his team below — as well as celebrating teams that have, or will be, be punching their tickets to the main NBA playoffs. The Trail Blazers did that last night, becoming the first team from the Play-In Tournament to make the playoffs, and tonight’s Magic-Sixers winner will do the same. Meanwhile, the Hornets won a true classic of an OT game over the Heat to advance to Friday’s do-or-die Play-In finale, and tonight’s Warriors-Clippers winner will join them in that category. As for everything else big happening in the sports world, here’s a look at today’s slate:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

NBA:

🏀 Play-In Tournament: Magic (46%) at Sixers (54%) - 7:30 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 Play-In Tournament: Warriors (33%) at Clippers (67%) - 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

MLB:

⚾ Jackie Robinson Day 4️⃣2️⃣

⚾ D-Backs (42%) at Orioles (58%) - 12:35 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Cubs (45%) at Phillies (55%) - 6:40 p.m. (TBS)

⚾ Mets (33%) at Dodgers (67%) - 10:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

NHL:

🏒 Stars (52%) at Sabres (48%) - 7 p.m. (TNT)

🏒 Rangers (46%) at Lightning (54%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Kraken (28%) at Golden Knights (72%) - 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

Soccer:

⚽ Champions League: Real Madrid (20%) vs. Bayern Munich (65%) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

⚽ Champions League: Arsenal (63%) vs. Sporting CP (16%) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Jackie Robinson moved the Dodgers’ odds

There were no prediction markets — obviously! — back when Jackie Robinson made his National League debut on April 15, 1947, tearing down the color barrier as the first Black player in MLB history. And even if there had been, it’s unclear how much stock those hypothetical traders would have put in the Dodgers’ new second baseman’s ability to meaningfully move his team’s World Series odds. Brooklyn had lost about 200 more games than it had won up to that point in franchise history, and they’d never won a World Series before, appearing just three times in the 44 years since the modern Fall Classic began in 1903.

But those predicting a big impact for Robinson — who at age 26 had already been arguably the best player in the Negro Leagues in 1945 — would have only been scratching the surface of what he brought to the Dodgers.

Among those doing the predicting was Brooklyn general manager Branch Rickey, who joined the franchise from the rival Cardinals in 1942 after his relationship with St. Louis ownership soured. Rickey had literally invented the minor-league farm system while with St. Louis, and now he needed to compete with the championship behemoth he’d created. His new strategy: upending MLB’s longstanding policy of institutional racism that denied Black players the opportunity to play.

“I want to win pennants and we need ballplayers,” Rickey told Robinson during their first meeting in 1945. Robinson was the best candidate to break the color barrier, both in terms of his playing ability and the mental toughness to face the backlash both men knew was coming. If successful, he would be the Dodgers’ greatest weapon against both the Cardinals and the rest of baseball — changing the sport forever in the process.

That’s exactly what happened. Despite the enormous pressure and hate that he faced, Robinson excelled right away, collecting 9 hits in his first six MLB games. He went on to win Rookie of the Year in 1947, finishing fifth in MVP voting, and the Dodgers immediately won the NL pennant before losing the World Series to the Yankees in seven games. This was no fluke: Robinson won MVP outright in 1949, his third season, and the Dodgers made the World Series again. They would then do it four more times after that, winning the franchise its first championship in 1955.

The before-and-after stats are incredible: the Dodgers went from a losing franchise to winning more than 61% of their games during Robinson’s tenure — MLB’s second-best record — and they went from never winning a World Series, making it only once every 15 years, to being champions and making the Fall Classic every one to two years.

So as we celebrate Jackie Robinson Day in baseball today, with every player wearing No. 42 in his honor, we obviously remember his impact on the game and America as a whole, first and foremost. But we also can’t forget what kind of winning impact he brought on the field as arguably the greatest all-around player of his era, helping to completely turn around a franchise’s record after he joined their roster.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Goodbye, Great 8?



The Washington Capitals played the final game of what ended up being a disappointing 2025-26 season on Tuesday night, as the team will miss the playoffs despite winning more games than they lost. Alex Ovechkin had an assist in the finale, bringing his totals for the season to 82 games played (!), 32 goals, 32 assists, and 64 points — his fifth straight season with at least 30 goals (and a record 20th season meeting that threshold overall). The big storyline hanging over the game, though, was the question of whether Ovi was playing for the last time. The Great 8 will turn 41 early next season and his contract is up this summer, so it’s up in the air whether he’ll want to keep adding to his NHL-record 929 career goals or hang up the skates and call it a career. Traders are almost completely split on the matter, assigning him a 47% chance of retiring before next season:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “How to build an NBA draft model” by Jeremias Engelmann

🏈 “What Noisy Combine Data Really Tells Us About the NFL Draft Board” by Edward Egros

🏀 “The transfer portal is finally fun” by Eamonn Brennan

🏀 “Winner-take-all is not teamwork” by Dean Oliver

🏒 “The Red Wings’ Lost Decade” by me

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (4/16)

⚾ MLB: Mariners at Padres

⚾ MLB: Orioles at Guardians

🏀 NBA: No games

🏒 NHL: Kraken at Avalanche

🏒 NHL: Canucks at Oilers

⚽ Europa League: Nottingham Forest vs. FC Porto

⚽ Europa League: Real Betis vs. SC Braga

⛳ Golf: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links - Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Friday (4/17)

⚾ MLB: Braves at Phillies

🏀 NBA: Play-In Tournament - East, No. 8 Seed Game (Hornets vs. TBD)

🏀 NBA: Play-In Tournament - West, No. 8 Seed Game (Suns vs. TBD)

🏒 NHL: No games 🙁 (Pre-playoff hiatus)

⚽ Serie A: Inter vs. Cagliari

⛳ Golf: RBC Heritage

🥊 Boxing: Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin (IBF/WBO/WBA women’s junior lightweight titles)

Saturday (4/18)

⚾ MLB: Braves at Phillies

🏀 NBA: Playoffs, Round 1 begins!

🏀 NBA: Raptors at Cavs, Game 1 (Series tied 0-0)

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves at Nuggets, Game 1 (Series tied 0-0)

🏀 NBA: Hawks at Knicks, Game 1 (Series tied 0-0)

🏀 NBA: Rockets at Lakers, Game 1 (Series tied 0-0)

🏒 NHL: Playoffs, Round 1 begins!

⚽ Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United

⛳ Golf: RBC Heritage

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Malott

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.