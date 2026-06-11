Somehow, 2002 was the last time Brazil won the World Cup. (Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

For as long as I can remember, Brazil was always the default “World Cup favorite” program — no matter the year, the quality of the other top contenders, or the actual state of the team itself.

The Seleção are simply synonymous with the World Cup: They’re the most decorated nation in the history of the tournament, with a record five titles (in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002), 76 wins, 247 points, a +129 goal differential and zero missed tournaments.

Along the way, they’ve boasted some of the sport’s greatest stars, from Pelé and Garrincha to Romário, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, to now Neymar and Vinícius Jr. The sight of those yellow shirts scoring goals on the world’s biggest stage — which has happened a tournament-high 237 times in history — is the most enduring symbol of soccer as a whole for many fans in the Americas and beyond.

And yet, the aura around Brazil seems to be fading.

Going into the 2026 tournament, which kicks off today — Brazil’s first match is against Morocco Saturday — Brazil sits in just a tie for fifth (with defending champion Argentina) in the title odds, with an 8 percent chance according to my aggregator of Polymarket odds:

They’re still among the favorites — lower-tier teams like the U.S. would kill for an 8 percent World Cup shot — but we’re a long way from the old “Brazil versus the field” feeling.

Perhaps more distressingly, they only have a 43 percent chance to make the quarterfinals of this year’s expanded bracket, which would mark the first time since 1990 they failed to at least advance that far in the tournament. And that comes with a mere 28% chance of making the semifinals — meaning either way, the Seleção are unlikely to make it past the quarterfinals again, which would be the fifth time in six World Cup cycles that was true.

It’s part of a larger pattern by which Brazil’s pre-World Cup title odds are slipping to their lowest point since at least 1982, mixing the adjusted Polymarket odds above with their equivalent de-vigged betting odds archived via SportsOddsHistory. From 1982 through 2014, Brazil entered the World Cup with a double-digit implied probability every tournament, and they were no worse than the co-favorite seven times in those nine cycles.

It would be tempting to say 2014 marked a particular turning point for the Brazilian program, given the symbolic trauma of that loss — you know the one:

But the truth is, Brazil’s mystique had already been shifting for years as it grappled with broader long-term changes in the sport.

The country had not truly become Brazil as we know it today — the dominant powerhouse — until the 1950s anyway, when Ademir, Didi, Garrincha and Pelé spanned an era of fluid attack that combined legendarily creative individual talent with tactical advancements at a time when Europe’s soccer network was still fragmented by geography and war, far from the hyper-integrated machine we see today.

(For an example of European missteps in this era, see this story I wrote about the faulty approach Charles Reep brought to English soccer:)

Once Europe started to fully rebuild from World War II and modernized its soccer infrastructure — with the English Premier League and Champions League emerging as particular epicenters of the global game in the late 20th century — Brazil was no longer as far ahead of the rest of the world on talent or tactics as it was used to being.

As Simon Kuper and Stefan Szymanski argue in their book Soccernomics, it is a myth that Brazil has fallen off since their Pelé-led golden generation wound down in the 1970s — they mostly have had a stable winning percentage across the many decades since their rise, even during the comparatively less successful recent period, a phenomenon you can also see when plotting out their Elo rating over time (even if the latter mark of 1991 is currently their lowest heading into a World Cup since 2002):

They’ve also maintained their pipeline of stars, to this day. (Vinicius Junior is one of the highest-regarded talents at this year’s tournament, for instance, and Neymar is the 11th-highest-paid player in the field.) But Brazil’s world-class talent no longer makes them feel automatic in the way it once did. More recent World Cup winners have emphasized things like pressure defense and quick passing within collective systems — see Spain’s tiki-taka heyday or the dominant German team that humiliated Brazil in 2014 — rather than the dribbling improvisation of Brazil’s historic legends.

Perhaps the true turning point for Brazil, then, actually came in spite of winning it all in 1994 — when, as Grace Robertson points out, they compromised on their traditional joga bonito style in favor of a pragmatic approach that emphasized grit as much as flair:

This stoked tensions between the romanticism of Brazilian soccer culture and the cold realities of the modern game, a debate which has raged for decades ever since.

Fast-forward to another breaking point in 2006: Under the same manager from 1994, Carlos Alberto Parreira — who left his post following the ‘94 victory, but returned again in 2003 — the ‘06 team was one of the most hyped and talented editions of the Seleção, but it turned into a disappointing proof of concept that relying on bursts of individual improvisation was no longer enough in an era of collective, high-speed pressing. The 2014 catastrophe at home, then, was just the logical endpoint of that identity crisis, a team that had neither the old creative genius nor the modern collective structure to replace it, particularly after Neymar was injured.

Now, the 2026 Brazilian squad arrives in North America as merely one of many contenders: Ranked No. 5 in Elo (trailing Spain, Argentina, France and England), No. 6 in roster-wide transfer value (trailing France, England, Spain, Portugal and Germany) and, again, tied for fifth in the prediction-market title odds.

In its first World Cup under the tremendously successful Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil may yet win regardless — perhaps recalling the 2002 team’s run, when it was not the favorite but won all seven of its matches (in regulation time, no less) to capture the trophy. But if that happens, it will not be because Brazil simply put on the yellow shirts and became Brazil again. Instead, it will be because the Seleção found the right balance between past and present — and that’s exactly what they’ll need to survive what could be a difficult path through both Group C and (especially) the knockouts, in a convoluted 48-team World Cup the great Brazil teams of memory never had to solve.

Filed under: Soccer