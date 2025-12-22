An end zone pylon with the the StaffDNA Cure Bowl logo during the game between the South Florida Bulls and the Old Dominion Monarchs on December 17, 2025 in Orlando, Fl. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As a total bowl-game obsessive growing up — and later, a sportswriter who’s made silly bowls a bit of a personal beat for a long time — it’s been sad to see college football’s recent vibe shift away from reveling in weird bowls and toward declaring them dead:

The take isn’t necessarily wrong, mind you. Following the ridiculous bloat of bowl season in the late 2000s and 2010s — plus the introduction of the College Football Playoff in 2014 — these games took a symbolic turn forever when star RBs Christian McCaffrey of Stanford and Leonard Fournette of LSU elected to skip their teams’ bowls in 2016. Then came NIL, the transfer portal and a cascade of other seismic changes that have radically reshaped big-time college sports over the past handful of years, with bowl season far from immune to their effects.

The lesser bowls still managed to trudge along through all the chaos, powered in part by ESPN’s need for December programming. But playoff expansion, and now multiple entire teams (cough, Notre Dame) declining bowl invitations, have led to a crisis that threatens to torpedo the entire endeavor.

That crisis isn’t really about non-playoff bowls not mattering anymore, though — at least not entirely. It might just be about bowls finally being forced to reckon with the truth of what they always were this whole time.

At their core, the bowls were always a strange and not-fully-thought-out hybrid between monetary interests — from the tourism desires of local parade organizers to the later trend toward absurd corporate partnerships — and a very loose, often unfulfilled mission to decide the nation’s top college football team. That last part isn’t necessarily anyone’s fault; the bowls were never originally designed to be a coherent national championship system. But they eventually got forced into that role anyway.

Over time, as polls and mathematical selectors gave the sport a growing fixation on crowning the No. 1 team in the country, bowls became increasingly central to that goal — especially when the rankings began to be released after the postseason. As a result, the patchwork of different bowl games gradually became a de facto playoff mechanism for the sport, even as TV deals, conference tie-ins and other parts of the revenue machine also caused the bowl system to resist a true playoff system for many decades.

The push for a “real” title game, and then a playoff, only came from repeated legitimacy crises that arose during the 1990s. Under the original bowl-based setup, the best teams weren’t always able to face each other in the postseason, and even the Bowl Coalition and Bowl Alliance couldn’t guarantee it. As a result, the 1990, 1991 and 1997 seasons ended with split national championships, which in turn provided direct motivation for the creation of the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) to force Nos. 1 and 2 to automatically play for the national title at the end of the year.

Of course, even that didn’t fully solve college football’s problems. The BCS still yielded yet another split title in 2003 — despite that outcome supposedly not being possible under the new system — and its convoluted rankings formula fomented discontent for many years. Now, the playoff has its own annual controversies, which even the recent expanded format has been unable to quell. Every new system is always a reaction to problems created by the previous system.

The difference now is that the gap in stakes between playoff bowls and non-playoff bowls has never been more clearly delineated for players and teams to see. With so much focus on the playoff, all games outside of it have seemingly become downgraded — whether it be the once-all-important regular season contests, the late-season rivalry matchups, the conference championship games or, perhaps especially, the non-playoff bowls. So it may appear that major programs are now simply responding to the incentives that emerged from the messy transition into college football’s current era.

But that assumes the lower-level bowls ever had more relevance to the championship race than they do now. And in reality, that was never really true. Because, aside from games involving the top few teams, most bowls were as irrelevant to the big picture of the national title back in the “good old days” as they are right now.

From the end of World War II to the end of the traditional bowl era in 1997, there were 621 bowl games staged — and of those, just 52 (or 8.4 percent) featured either the team or teams who went on to win the national championship. (So, in other words, 92 percent of all bowls were totally irrelevant from a championship standpoint.) From 1998 through 2013 — the years of the BCS era — there were 479 bowls, of which only 17 (3.5 percent) featured the eventual champ, as did 20 of 388 bowls (5.2 percent) in the four-team playoff era. That’s certainly a dip that argues in favor of the playoff hurting the relevance of most bowl games.

But between last season’s 12-team playoff debut and this year’s current projections, it is likely that 7.9 percent of bowl games in 2024-25 will feature the eventual champion — a rate of relevant games almost exactly in line with the pre-BCS historical average:

The understated truth is that most bowls never mattered in the first place, if your definition of “mattering” only narrowly focuses on the national championship. Ninety-two percent of bowls back then were irrelevant by that standard, and 92 percent of bowls now are irrelevant in exactly the same way.

So why does the bowl landscape feel different now?

It may simply be that the playoff causes us to say out loud what used to be kept quiet. Sure, the Poulan/Weed Eater Independence Bowl was no more going to shape the championship conversation in the ‘90s than the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl does today — but the difference is that all of the bowls used to exist in a deliberately fuzzy ecosystem, where their places in the hierarchy were never formally spelled out. The playoff has removed that ambiguity.

The financial stakes have also changed since the ‘90s. The cost of playing in a bowl has increased to the point that schools often lose money on these games. Add in other new factors such as NIL deals (which give players more to lose by risking injury in postseason exhibitions) and a flurry of transfers and coaching changes by early December (which reshape who a team might even send to a bowl), and it makes sense that classic bowl-game nostalgia is being counterbalanced by the sport’s new realities.

But maybe that reality can also give college football permission to evolve, finding ways to still set up bowls to be enjoyed without pretending they’re sacred. (See the Pop-Tarts Bowl as an example of a bowl leaning into being fun, dumb and chaotic… and that not being such a bad thing.) And if the sport’s power brokers are truly going to lock out the little guys going forward, non-playoff bowls could actually become more important to mid-tier teams, for whom a bowl trip still represents the postseason in most years.

Yes, the playoff may be causing bowl games to lose part of the championship purpose they once appeared to have. But too often we forget that they were a messy and imperfect compromise between commercialism and competition all along. In retrospect, most of them didn’t need the playoff to rob them of title stakes, because there weren’t many of those to begin with. In that sense, the current crisis is less a betrayal of a sunnier past than a reckoning with what bowls always were — and a moment that may force them to finally define what they’re actually for.

