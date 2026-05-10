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marvinfreeman's avatar
marvinfreeman
2h

Really enjoyed this article.

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Levi Ramsey
2h

The superstation model is more a near polar-opposite of the RSN model, precisely because it's not regional and the superstations (WTBS, WGN, WWOR, WSBK, etc.) weren't really sports networks either. It was a response to the Braves (and Cubs, to a lesser extent: in Massachusetts in the 90s, TBS and WWOR were the superstations with WSBK being local... it wasn't until I got DirecTV that I got WGN) making their games national that led to the teams only having regional rights (and Turner South then took more Braves games and only made them regionally available).

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