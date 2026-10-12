Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams talks with Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills after the Rams defeated the Bills, 44-42, at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Not every Monday Night Football matchup inspires tremendous excitement — even if some of them have emotional resonance — and it’s been hit-or-miss whether whole seasons of MNF will be any good or not. But sometimes a game on the Monday night schedule really stands out, and we’ve got one of those tonight in the form of the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium — site of Super Bowl LXI next February.

That last part is relevant because there’s a very real chance L.A. and Buffalo will reprise tonight’s matchup later this season in the Big Game. According to my NFL Market Aggregator, the Bills are the most likely AFC representative in the Super Bowl (ahead of the Chiefs) and the Rams are the second-most likely NFC representative (behind the division-rival 49ers). Whenever there’s a name-brand cross-conference tilt like this, the mind immediately drifts to whether we’re watching a preview of matchups that will play out on the game’s biggest stage a handful of months later.

And maybe that will be the case. (L.A. has hosted a Super Bowl before, winning the 2021-22 championship at home — been there, done that — but Buffalo fans in particular would certainly love to book tickets to Inglewood, finally having borken through and making a Super Bowl run with this current Josh Allen-led core.)

As I’ve written before, though, we can’t necessarily count on that being the case: History tells us that, fairly often, one of these teams might actually find their way to Super Sunday — but probably not both. We can see this when we comb through the historical Elo data, looking for regular-season games between teams from opposite conferences with pre-game Elo ratings both over certain thresholds:

For games where both teams are over 1590 — Buffalo’s currently a 1631, L.A. 1593 — it’s about 50-50 whether at least one of the teams will make the Super Bowl down the line, a figure that rises to 70 percent when both teams are at/above 1625, and nearly 80 percent when they’re both rated 1650 or higher.

But the success rate is not nearly as high for sending both teams to the Big Game.

Matchups like tonight’s end up being true “Super Bowl previews” fewer than 5 percent of the time — and it’s only 6 percent for games with both teams rated a hair higher (1600+ Elo) apiece. Both teams in one of these marquee interconference clashes need to be over a 1625 Elo for it to break a double-digit probability of being the Super Bowl matchup, and even if both teams are rated 1650+ (a zone where only one team resides this season), there’s less than a 20 percent chance we’ll see them face off again in the playoffs.

Also hurting the odds for the Bills and Rams? It’s still relatively early in the season. When we get a cross-conference matchup with both teams rated this highly (1590+ Elo each) in the first 5 weeks of the season, one of the two teams ends up making the Super Bowl only around a third of the time. But if it happens later in the season — say, Weeks 10-13 — the chance of getting at least one Super Bowl team out of this type of game rises to nearly 50 percent.

But the main impediment might just be that this kind of thing — the eventual Super Bowl teams having previously squared off during the regular season— doesn’t happen very often, whether the media is hyping up a potential championship showdown or not. In 56 seasons since the merger, only 14 of them (or 25 percent) contained such an early preview from the regular season, in retrospect. None have happened since 2020, when the Chiefs and Buccaneers had met in Week 12 of the regular season, and only two have happened since 2007.

(Incidentally, in case you were wondering: Eight of the 14 saw the original matchup’s loser go on to win the Super Rematch.)

This all speaks to how difficult it is for multiple teams to navigate through the postseason independently, yet also in parallel with each other. It is more common, however, for a “near miss” from a regular-season preview to happen in the Conference Championships: In our 56-season sample, more than 40 percent were just one flipped result away from a Super Bowl with teams who’d met previously, with an additional 9 percent being two flipped results away (in addition to the 25 percent who actually had met).

If you want to visualize this phenomenon, just think back to one of the most famous regular-season games of all time — the Chiefs and Rams’ 54-51 shootout from 2018:

It was supposed to be an incredible Super Bowl preview between two explosive offensive machines. And it almost was! In the early game on Championship Sunday, the Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints on one of the most egregious no-calls in NFL history. All that needed to happen later was for Kansas City to beat New England for the AFC crown — and that nearly happened as well, but for Tom Brady doing his Tom Brady thing in overtime.

In that example, we were this close to turning arguably the GOAT regular-season contest in a Super Bowl preview as well… but it didn’t happen. Even the most tantalizing title showdowns can be spoiled by the vagaries of January football.

So there is certainly a chance we see Buffalo and Los Angeles back at SoFi Stadium in February, playing for the Lombardi Trophy in a game that makes us think back to tonight. But history says it’s difficult enough for just one half of a supposed “Super Bowl preview” to make good on the hype, much less both.

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