Greetings! We’ve made it to another Friday, and it’s a busy one indeed, with news coming both on and off the field. In that second category, baseball stole the show late last evening with the Los Angeles Dodgers swooping in to sign Kyle Tucker, the most coveted free agent in the class of 2025-26, to a four-year, $240 million contract with one of the highest average annual values ($60 million) in baseball history. But the NFL’s Divisional Round playoffs loom large over the weekend as well, with a quartet of games on deck that all have the potential to be extremely close affairs, particularly in the AFC. While we plan our weekends around that action, here’s what else to watch over the next few days (and we’ll be back with you next Tuesday, on the other side of the MLK Day holiday):

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

Friday (1/16)

🏀 NBA: Cavs (44%) at Sixers (56%)* - 7 p.m.

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves (39%) at Rockets (61%) - 9:30 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Panthers (40%) at Hurricanes (60%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Predators (26%) at Avalanche (74%) - 9 p.m.

⛳ Golf: Sony Open in Hawaii (Ben Griffin 14% to win)

Saturday (1/17)

🏈 NFL: Bills (48%) at Broncos (52%) - 4:30 p.m. (AFC Divisional Round)

🏈 NFL: 49ers (27%) at Seahawks (73%) - 8 p.m. (NFC Divisional Round)

🏀 NBA: Thunder (76%) at Heat (24%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves (37%) at Spurs (63%) - 8 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Wild (50%) at Sabres (50%) - 12:30 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Maple Leafs (49%) at Jets (51%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Panthers (46%) at Capitals (54%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Florida (41%) at Vanderbilt (59%) - 2 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Arkansas (48%) at Georgia (52%) - 4 p.m.

🏀 MBB: BYU (51%) at Texas Tech (49%) - 8 p.m.

⚽ EPL: Manchester United (25%) vs. Manchester City (51%) - 7:30 a.m.

⚽ EPL: Chelsea (57%) vs. Brentford (20%) - 10 a.m.

⛳ Golf: Sony Open in Hawaii

Sunday (1/18)

🏈 NFL: Texans (40%) at Patriots (60%) - 3 p.m. (AFC Divisional Round)

🏈 NFL: Rams (63%) at Bears (37%) - 6:30 p.m. (NFC Divisional Round)

🏀 NBA: Hornets (39%) at Nuggets (61%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Raptors (40%) at Lakers (60%) - 9:30 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Lightning (54%) at Stars (46%) - 2 p.m.

🏀 WBB: Maryland (17%) at UCLA (83%) - 4 p.m.

⚽ EPL: Aston Villa (60%) vs. Everton (18%) - 11:30 a.m.

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open (Jannik Sinner 51% men’s; Aryna Sabalenka 35% women’s)

⛳ Golf: Sony Open in Hawaii

Monday (1/19) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day 🕊️

🏈 CFB: Miami (26%) vs. Indiana (74%) - 7:30 p.m. (College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T)

🏀 NBA: Thunder (70%) at Cavs (30%) - 2:30 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Celtics (47%) at Pistons (53%) - 8 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Sabres (40%) at Hurricanes (60%) - 1:30 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Capitals (41%) at Avalanche (59%) - 4 p.m.

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open

All listed times are Eastern.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Crunch time in the NFL playoffs

By the end of the weekend, we’ll know the Final Four for this 2025-26 NFL season — and perhaps more than any recent season I can remember, there’s a lot of uncertainty around who’ll be in that group of teams when the dust settles. Here are the current prediction market odds around each of the Divisional Round games:

While three of the four favorites are at or above 60%, there are reasons to think things should be closer than that — and maybe that the underdog will prevail. Here are the key factors I’m watching in each matchup that ought to determine the winner:

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

College football past is prelude



Because we won’t get a chance to talk before Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between Indiana and Miami, it feels like today’s Chart of the Day should be a game preview of sorts. And in terms of the matchup, the big question is whether Miami’s elite defense can slow down IU’s surging offense — which has scored 38 or more points in three of its past four games — for long enough to give Carson Beck and the Hurricane attack a chance to pull the upset.

But there’s also an element of poetic history to this matchup. In the national title game 23 years ago, it was Miami that was the unstoppable juggernaut looking to cement its place among history’s greatest teams… but they were instead upset in a tight double-overtime contest by a defensive-minded Big Ten opponent (Ohio State). Now the shoe is on the other foot — and Miami is actually less of an underdog against Indiana in 2025-26 than Ohio State was against Miami in 2002-03:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “‘The inconsistency is f***ing crazy.’ Refs behind sudden scoring decline?” by Tom Haberstroh

💰 “Silent Stan: How Stan Kroenke Built A $20 Billion Sports Empire Using Walmart’s Real Estate Playbook” by Joe Pompliano

🏀 “The reality of rankings” by Chris Gallo

⚾ “Maybe an MLB Salary Cap is the Answer After All” by Mark Kolier

🏀 “Can the Suns Keep Burning Bright?” by Above the Break





👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Tuesday (1/20)

🏀 NBA: Spurs at Rockets

🏒 NHL: Bruins at Stars

🏀 MBB: Vanderbilt at Arkansas

⚽ Soccer: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund (Champions League)

Wednesday (1/21)

🏀 NBA: Thunder at Bucks

🏒 NHL: Ducks at Avalanche

Thursday (1/22)

🏀 NBA: Rockets at Sixers

🏒 NHL: Panthers at Jets

🏀 WBB: South Carolina at Oklahoma

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.