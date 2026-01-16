Big games, big wallets
Greetings! We’ve made it to another Friday, and it’s a busy one indeed, with news coming both on and off the field. In that second category, baseball stole the show late last evening with the Los Angeles Dodgers swooping in to sign Kyle Tucker, the most coveted free agent in the class of 2025-26, to a four-year, $240 million contract with one of the highest average annual values ($60 million) in baseball history. But the NFL’s Divisional Round playoffs loom large over the weekend as well, with a quartet of games on deck that all have the potential to be extremely close affairs, particularly in the AFC. While we plan our weekends around that action, here’s what else to watch over the next few days (and we’ll be back with you next Tuesday, on the other side of the MLK Day holiday):
🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE
The Main Events
Friday (1/16)
🏀 NBA: Cavs (44%) at Sixers (56%)* - 7 p.m.
🏀 NBA: T-Wolves (39%) at Rockets (61%) - 9:30 p.m.
🏒 NHL: Panthers (40%) at Hurricanes (60%) - 7 p.m.
🏒 NHL: Predators (26%) at Avalanche (74%) - 9 p.m.
⛳ Golf: Sony Open in Hawaii (Ben Griffin 14% to win)
Saturday (1/17)
🏈 NFL: Bills (48%) at Broncos (52%) - 4:30 p.m. (AFC Divisional Round)
🏈 NFL: 49ers (27%) at Seahawks (73%) - 8 p.m. (NFC Divisional Round)
🏀 NBA: Thunder (76%) at Heat (24%) - 8 p.m.
🏀 NBA: T-Wolves (37%) at Spurs (63%) - 8 p.m.
🏒 NHL: Wild (50%) at Sabres (50%) - 12:30 p.m.
🏒 NHL: Maple Leafs (49%) at Jets (51%) - 7 p.m.
🏒 NHL: Panthers (46%) at Capitals (54%) - 7 p.m.
🏀 MBB: Florida (41%) at Vanderbilt (59%) - 2 p.m.
🏀 MBB: Arkansas (48%) at Georgia (52%) - 4 p.m.
🏀 MBB: BYU (51%) at Texas Tech (49%) - 8 p.m.
⚽ EPL: Manchester United (25%) vs. Manchester City (51%) - 7:30 a.m.
⚽ EPL: Chelsea (57%) vs. Brentford (20%) - 10 a.m.
⛳ Golf: Sony Open in Hawaii
Sunday (1/18)
🏈 NFL: Texans (40%) at Patriots (60%) - 3 p.m. (AFC Divisional Round)
🏈 NFL: Rams (63%) at Bears (37%) - 6:30 p.m. (NFC Divisional Round)
🏀 NBA: Hornets (39%) at Nuggets (61%) - 8 p.m.
🏀 NBA: Raptors (40%) at Lakers (60%) - 9:30 p.m.
🏒 NHL: Lightning (54%) at Stars (46%) - 2 p.m.
🏀 WBB: Maryland (17%) at UCLA (83%) - 4 p.m.
⚽ EPL: Aston Villa (60%) vs. Everton (18%) - 11:30 a.m.
🎾 Tennis: Australian Open (Jannik Sinner 51% men’s; Aryna Sabalenka 35% women’s)
⛳ Golf: Sony Open in Hawaii
Monday (1/19) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day 🕊️
🏈 CFB: Miami (26%) vs. Indiana (74%) - 7:30 p.m. (College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T)
🏀 NBA: Thunder (70%) at Cavs (30%) - 2:30 p.m.
🏀 NBA: Celtics (47%) at Pistons (53%) - 8 p.m.
🏒 NHL: Sabres (40%) at Hurricanes (60%) - 1:30 p.m.
🏒 NHL: Capitals (41%) at Avalanche (59%) - 4 p.m.
🎾 Tennis: Australian Open
All listed times are Eastern.
🔍 FIND THE EDGE
Crunch time in the NFL playoffs
By the end of the weekend, we’ll know the Final Four for this 2025-26 NFL season — and perhaps more than any recent season I can remember, there’s a lot of uncertainty around who’ll be in that group of teams when the dust settles. Here are the current prediction market odds around each of the Divisional Round games:
While three of the four favorites are at or above 60%, there are reasons to think things should be closer than that — and maybe that the underdog will prevail. Here are the key factors I’m watching in each matchup that ought to determine the winner:
Buffalo at Denver: This one comes down, in many ways, to how seriously you take the Broncos’ ability to win close games. By point differential, they were not even close to being the AFC’s best team this season (despite being the No. 1 seed), and no team outperformed the record we’d expect from its points for/against by a wider margin than Denver. These gaps tend to be driven by luck as much as anything else, and they often evaporate sooner or later. It’s just a question of whether that happens to the Broncos against Josh Allen and Buffalo here, or if Denver’s superior defense and home field advantage carry them regardless.
San Francisco at Seattle: The big news in this one yesterday was Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold unexpectedly showing up on the injured list with an oblique strain. Though it sounds like he’ll be ready to play, it’s worth keeping an eye on. Otherwise, the outcome seems like it will hinge on what QB Brock Purdy and the 49ers’ offense can do against this fearsome Seattle defense, which was the best in the NFC during the regular season. Both regular-season games between these teams were low-scoring: San Fran won the first, 17-13, while Seattle won the second, 13-3. The Niners scored 23 to beat the equally defensive-minded Eagles last week — 13 of which came in the fourth quarter — and they’ll probably need a similar showing to move on here.
Houston at New England: By at least one statistical measure, this is the closest to 50-50 of any game in NFL playoff history (!), even if the prediction markets consider it a 60-40 for the Pats. The case for Houston is that they were plainly more dominant during the regular season after adjusting for schedule strength — or weakness, in New England’s case — and they have the defense most suited to slowing down the Patriots’ strength, which is passing the ball with QB Drake Maye (who was by far the league’s top QB this season). There are question marks around Texans QB CJ Stroud, who’s been slumping recently, and the Pats are the more balanced team playing at home. But if Stroud avoids mistakes, Houston’s defense could give the Pats a lot of trouble.
LA Rams at Chicago: This is maybe the one Divisional game where there’s less of a matchup-based case to make for the market underdog. Everything the Bears do well — they were eighth-best in offensive Expected Points Added per game, 10th in passing, and 20th on defense — the Rams do better: LA was No. 1 in offense, No. 1 in passing, and No. 10 on defense. The Bears are playing at home, though (for whatever that’s worth), and they do have a QB in Caleb Williams who doesn’t fear the big moments and is capable of rallying them regardless of the deficit. (Witness the 18-point Packers lead he helped erase in the second half of last week’s playoff game.) Los Angeles also struggled far more than expected last week against the heavy underdog Panthers. But still, I think the Rams are going to be a much tougher puzzle for Chicago to solve than Green Bay was.
📊 CHART OF THE DAY
College football past is prelude
Because we won’t get a chance to talk before Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between Indiana and Miami, it feels like today’s Chart of the Day should be a game preview of sorts. And in terms of the matchup, the big question is whether Miami’s elite defense can slow down IU’s surging offense — which has scored 38 or more points in three of its past four games — for long enough to give Carson Beck and the Hurricane attack a chance to pull the upset.
But there’s also an element of poetic history to this matchup. In the national title game 23 years ago, it was Miami that was the unstoppable juggernaut looking to cement its place among history’s greatest teams… but they were instead upset in a tight double-overtime contest by a defensive-minded Big Ten opponent (Ohio State). Now the shoe is on the other foot — and Miami is actually less of an underdog against Indiana in 2025-26 than Ohio State was against Miami in 2002-03:
❄️ STAY FROSTY
What else we’re reading
Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.
🏀 “‘The inconsistency is f***ing crazy.’ Refs behind sudden scoring decline?” by Tom Haberstroh
💰 “Silent Stan: How Stan Kroenke Built A $20 Billion Sports Empire Using Walmart’s Real Estate Playbook” by Joe Pompliano
🏀 “The reality of rankings” by Chris Gallo
⚾ “Maybe an MLB Salary Cap is the Answer After All” by Mark Kolier
🏀 “Can the Suns Keep Burning Bright?” by Above the Break
