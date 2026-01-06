Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres looks on against the New York Islanders during the third period of a game on December 20, 2025 in Buffalo, New York. (Ben Ludeman/NHLI via Getty Images)

It takes a lot for the Buffalo Sabres to break through into the broader sports consciousness — at least for positive reasons. The team has, infamously, failed to make the NHL playoffs for 14 consecutive seasons, which is the longest drought in hockey history and the second-longest currently active drought in the Big Four major men’s leagues (trailing only the NFL’s New York Jets by a single year). So that is often enough to generate at least a mention, if not simply out of schadenfreude or morbid curiosity.

Over the past month, though, the Sabres drew at least some of the spotlight in a crowded sports scene for actually winning games: 10 of them in a row, to be exact, a streak that tied the mighty Colorado Avalanche for the longest of any team this season (and was the franchise’s longest since 2005-06). Though the streak came to a close with a loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon, the thrill of such a winning streak — while legitimately chasing the end of the separate playoff-less streak — was enough to make the idea of meaningful hockey in Buffalo feel real again.

My fellow Substacker Andrew Steele wrote a nice piece over the weekend about just what the recent wins have meant for this long-suffering Sabres fanbase. And while its 10-game length was only tied for 55th-longest since the 2005 lockout in terms of total wins — well shy of the 2016-17 Blue Jackets and 2023-24 Edmonton Oilers’ matching 16-game heaters for the post-lockout record — the Sabres’ streak was one of the most impressive in that span if we account for how unlikely it was based on the pregame Elo win probabilities for each game within that sequence of games: