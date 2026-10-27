The World Series is all about the pomp and circumstance, dating back to Woodrow Wilson’s first-ever Presidential first pitch at Game 2 in 1915 — or even earlier than that. Each generation adds their own special details, but the idea always stays the same: These aren’t mere regular-season games we’re dealing with here.

One of the more conspicuous ways to signal the importance of the stage is the World Series logo. Nowadays, it’s plastered on the field, the game programs, and just about every other available surface in-between — but perhaps most prominently, the form of the distinctive World Series patch, a staple of late-October baseball uniforms for decades.

This year, the logo is situated on the upper-left chest of each jersey, in a small diamond above the team lettering:

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) is ruled safe at second base against Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt (12) during the ninth inning in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. (Benny Sieu-Imagn Images)

It’s such a familiar and natural-feeling sight that you would be forgiven for assuming some version of that patch has always been present for baseball’s biggest games. But for most of World Series history, the players’ uniforms carried no special logo announcing the occasion at all — and in fact, even the concept of a logo itself was a relatively late addition to the Fall Classic.