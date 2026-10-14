03 Feb 2002: Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots throws a pass during the game against the St.Louis Rams at Super Bowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Patriots won 20-17, with a 48-yard field goal by kicker Adam Vinatieri with 10 seconds left in the game. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Exactly 25 years ago today, Tom Brady — a little-known quarterback taken 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft — threw the very first touchdown pass of his professional career. Facing San Diego at Foxboro Stadium, Brady patiently stood in the pocket before firing the ball 21 yards downfield to Terry Glenn on an out-route near the front-left pylon. Glenn hauled it in, and the rest was football history:

And I mean, like, a LOT of history. Brady went on to throw 648 additional touchdowns over the several decades to follow, ending up as the NFL’s all-time career leader in that particular category — plus basically every other relevant one for quarterbacks in pro-football history. Building a reputation as the greatest QB ever, then playing until you’re age 45, will do that.

But back on that October afternoon in New England, nobody had an inkling that Brady would spend the next two decades re-writing the NFL record book— not even coach Bill Belichick. Yet, Belichick did believe in Brady: believe that he would prepare well, earn his teammates’ respect and give the Patriots a chance to win. (If not exactly play like the GOAT.) And over the rest of that improbable 2001 season, that’s exactly what Brady learned how to do.

The 2001 Patriots were in a bit of a crisis, to say the least, after longtime starter Drew Bledsoe was knocked out of Week 2’s game against the Jets. Pressed into action in his stead, an untested Brady completed 5 of his first 6 passes, but the Pats’ final drive of the game stalled inside the New York 30 — with Brady unable to finish the comeback in a 10-3 loss. New England was suddenly 0-2 on the season and 5-13 under the watch of Belichick, who was not living up to the standards of his own mentor Bill Parcells (who went 27-21 with a pair of playoff wins in his final three seasons with the Pats).

Now, their former No. 1 overall pick QB was expected to miss multiple weeks at minimum, and the understudy was a sixth-round draft pick who’d only thrown about three-quarters of his team’s pass attempts as a senior at Michigan because the coaching staff kept rotating him with hyped-up sophomore Drew Henson. Many losing teams would have packed things in at that point — but the Patriots rallied around Brady instead. And their new quarterback gave them reasons to believe they could salvage the season.

Early in Brady’s stint as a new starter, he quickly flashed elements of the talent that would eventually make him great. In that game against San Diego, for instance, he put up big numbers that wouldn’t seem out of place with a much later, more statistically-appreciated version of TB12: 33-for-54 passing, 364 yards, 2 TDs, +6.7 EPA above average, 14.8 above replacement. (Generally speaking, an EPA above replacement of around 15+ is a very good outing for a QB.)

That came after a solid first-ever Brady start (5.2 EPA above replacement) in a 44-13 romp over Peyton Manning and the Colts in Week 3, and then a terrible Brady performance (-6.0 EPA above replacement) in a 30-10 loss to Miami in Week 4.

Starting with the Week 5 outing against the Chargers, Brady had at least 14.8 EPA above replacement in four of the Pats’ next seven games. But he also had a couple of sub-replacement clunkers against the Broncos and Bills, and was merely “mediocre” by our guide above (2.6 EPA above replacement) for his work against the presumed NFC favorite Rams in Week 10.

Further, the Pats lost three of seven at midseason, leaving them at just 5-5 after the defeat against St. Louis — a respectable recovery from a potentially disastrous start, but hardly the obvious beginning to a championship run.

As it turned out, though, that Rams game would be the very last the Patriots lost for the rest of the season. And it wasn’t because Brady suddenly began delivering spectacular performances every week. No, rather than requiring their inexperienced quarterback to carry them on a weekly basis, the Patriots needed Brady to become a QB they could still win with even when he wasn’t at his best. And down the stretch, the biggest change in Brady wasn’t how high the ceiling was on his best games — it was how much less damaging his worst games became.

The week after losing to the Greatest Show on Turf, Brady had the best game of his first season as a starter — with 20.9 EPA above replacement — in a 34-17 rout of the New Orleans Saints. From there, though, he would not again crack double-figures in the EPA over replacement column in his final eight starts of the year, maxing out at 7.5 against the Raiders in the Divisional-Round Snow Bowl (aka the Tuck Rule Game). His mean EPA versus average and replacement, per-game and per-play, were slightly lower over this span. And yet, the Patriots as a team went a perfect 8-0 in that stretch — part of a nine-game win streak New England embarked on to finish the year, playoffs included.

How can it be that a team gets less out of the most important position on the roster, and yet sees greater success overall? It is true that, over the same stretch of games, the Patriots’ defense went from allowing 19.7 PPG in Brady’s first seven starts to just 14.8 PPG over the final 10 (including playoffs). On seven different occasions during that span, New England won games despite Brady posting a negative QB EPA above average. This was a team compensating for inexperience under center, no doubt — particularly considering the average Elo rating of Patriot opponents rose from 1508.8 in Brady’s first seven starts to 1554.6 in his final 10 outings.

So it’s no secret that Belichick, one of the premier defensive coaches in league history, preferred to win with defense, ball-control and a quarterback who didn’t make life harder for the rest of the team. What Brady deserves credit for, though, is how quickly he adapted to that formula just a handful of starts into his NFL career.

Despite slightly down averages over those last 10 starts, the way Brady arrived at them was more conducive to win — considering he was leading a team with limited receiving weapons (aside from Troy Brown), built instead around a balanced run game (led by Antowain Smith) and a stout defense. Just once in that span of games did Brady record a sub-replacement QB EPA — against Buffalo in Week 14, which New England won 12-9 in OT anyway — and he entirely cut out the truly disastrous (-5 or worse) performances.

This isn’t to say that Brady was the elite quarterback he would eventually become as a first-year starter in 2001. He finished the year ranked 17th with 68.9 EPA above replacement per 17 team games, sandwiched between past-their-prime versions of Chris Chandler and Mark Brunell. On a per-play basis, his -0.008 EPA/play versus average was almost dead-even with the league mark, ranking 15th out of 35 QBs with at least 150 action plays. But, crucially, he already possessed one of the qualities that made him a winning quarterback: knowing that, sometimes, avoiding the disastrous game matters more than chasing the spectacular one.

That type of disciplined quarterbacking even came up nearly four months after Brady’s initial TD pass, when the Patriots faced the heavily favored Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. While he didn’t outplay MVP Kurt Warner statistically — Warner posted 11.5 EPA above replacement to Brady’s 4.6 — Brady did turn in an above-average performance, helping stake the Pats to an early 17-3 lead. And after the Rams stormed back to try and force overtime late, Brady was steady when New England needed him most, calmly driving New England into position for Adam Vinatieri’s game-winning field goal without making a mistake that could have cost them the championship.

“What Tom Brady just did gives me goosebumps,” John Madden said on the broadcast after Brady spiked the ball to set up the kick.

It was the first Super Bowl win in a résumé that would eventually make Brady the best quarterback in NFL history. But it all started because a young Brady committed himself to becoming the best quarterback his team could win with at that moment.

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