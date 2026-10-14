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JS's avatar
JS
Oct 14

Discipline is the word. Brady was never as talented as any number of QBs, and even at his peak he wasn't as able to do various things as some QBs in the league. Right in the middle of his career he would be compared to Rodgers - who probably had the highest peak of any QB ever - and later, Mahomes - who, after his third ring was being called the GOAT, or the next GOAT - but Brady just kept chugging along. I think a fairly accurate model for him was being on average, after his first year or two, the ~3rd best QB in the league, for 20+ years. And yeah, that makes him the GOAT.

He kept in shape, never got sloppy with his form, made very few mistakes, always worked well with his HC and OC, never became a prima donna, and concentrated on being very accurate with the ball. Hitting dudes in the chest with the ball is always job one for a QB, and he was always at or near the top in that regard. Belichick won a lot by playing solid football and letting the other team make mistakes, and Brady seemed to have that outlook as well.

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Jack Sherman's avatar
Jack Sherman
Oct 14

People forget that quarterbacking was so different during the early part of Brady's career. In 2001 only two QBs in the entire league (Warner and Gannon) had a passer rating above 90; now the NFL AVERAGE is over 90.

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