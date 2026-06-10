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Happy Wednesday, as the sports calendar is standing at the edge of a very large, soccer-shaped cliff. The World Cup begins Thursday, and that means the world’s most popular game is going to take up most of the attention and energy in the sporting sphere over the next six weeks or so. We’ll dive into the prediction market odds there tomorrow morning — but before we fully turn our attention to soccer, there are still NBA and NHL finals to wrap up. One of the most exciting Stanley Cup Finals ever is all tied up, 2-2, after Carolina beat Vegas last night — they’ll start what is now a de facto best-of-three series on Thursday — and tonight will see the Knicks and Spurs play a massive Game 4 at Madison Square Garden (more on that below). As for everything else, here’s what we’re watching today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 Spurs (46%) at Knicks (54%),* Game 4 (NYK leads 2-1) - 8:30 p.m. (ABC) - NYK 62% to win series

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 No games

MLB:

⚾ Yankees (47%) at Guardians (53%) - 1:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Dodgers (66%) at Pirates (34%) - 6:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Phillies (57%) at Blue Jays (43%) - 7:07 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Championship check-in: Dodgers 29% to win World Series

WNBA:

🏀 Sun (24%) at Tempo (76%) - 7 p.m. (YouTube TV)

🏀 Sparks (73%) at Storm (27%) - 10 p.m. (USA Network)

🏀 Championship check-in: Lynx 36% to win WNBA title

Soccer:

⚽ International Friendly: England (87%) vs. Costa Rica (5%) - 4 p.m. (Inter&Co Stadium)

⚽ World Cup odds: Spain 20% to win (tournament starts 6/11)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Another bite at the Big Apple

After all the hype and buildup around Monday’s NBA Finals Game 3 — New York’s first finals home game in 27 years, complete with dizzying ticket prices and a presidential visit — it was always going to be tough for the on-court product to meet expectations, and the Knicks seemed tense at first as they fell behind by double digits in the first quarter. But a second-quarter surge had the home team feeling confident with a 64-57 halftime lead… until the Spurs outscored NY by 11 in the second half to claim the 115-111 victory.

Now they’ll do it all over again tonight in Game 4, sans the president — and perhaps with a bit less pent-up hysteria (though, knowing Knicks fans, maybe not). Up 2-1, the Knicks remain favored to win their first NBA title since 1973, with prediction markets setting their chances at 63%:

However, this Game 4 holds a lot of the keys to the rest of the series. For one thing, we know from our earlier research about game importance within a series that Game 4 of a 2-1 series can swing a team’s expected success rate by plus or minus 45 percentage points depending on whether they win (95% series odds) or lose (50% series odds). While not quite as pivotal as other potential series states, tonight will determine whether the Knicks are one win from a championship or heading back to San Antonio with the series all tied up. That’s pressure!

Secondly, this matchup keeps evolving. In Games 1 and 2, the Knicks’ defense clamped down on the Spurs’ efficiency, owned the playmaking and ball security categories, and kept things close in terms of both free throws and Karl-Anthony Towns’ performance relative to Victor Wembanyama in the battle of the big men.

In Game 3, all of those factors went off the rails for the Knicks: San Antonio’s efficiency exploded (even as Jalen Brunson shot better and the Knicks made their own efficiency gains), the Spurs won the passing battle decisively, they made far better use of the free-throw line — including a 24-8 edge in free throw attempts in the second half — and Wemby outplayed KAT badly. (After shooting 41% from the floor in Games 1 and 2, including 18% specifically vs. Towns in Game 1, Wembanyama shot 61% in Game 3.)

If the Knicks are going to make their home fans happy tonight — and move to within one victory of the NBA title — they’re going to have to reverse those trends and make Game 4 look a lot more like Games 1 and 2, and a lot less like Game 3.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

It’s not my bedtime yet!



If it feels like weeknight baseball games are starting earlier this season, you’re not wrong. As Mike Mazzeo of the Sports Business Journal recently wrote, more MLB teams have been moving away from the traditional 7:05 or 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch in favor of starts around 6:40 p.m. — which, in turn, has caused games to end earlier as well. According to Mazzeo’s analysis, weekday games have gone from ending before 10 p.m. only 45% of the time in 2021 to now ending by 10 p.m. 88% of the time. Amazingly, 61% of games even end by 9:30, 2.5x the share that could say that in 2021:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚾ “The Brewers’ Same Old Trick Has a New October Twist” by me

🏒 “How the Stanley Cup Final Has Evolved Since the 1990s” by Mark Scheig

🏀 “Steve Ballmer’s (Other) Aspiration Side Deal” by Pablo Torre

🎾 “The return of The Sport Ethic” by Brian Moritz

🏈 “13 Personnel is So Hot Right Now” by Ray Carpenter

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (6/11)

⚽ World Cup begins! 🏆

⚽ World Cup: Mexico vs. South Africa

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights at Hurricanes, Stanley Cup Final Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)

⚾ MLB: Mariners at Orioles

🏀 WNBA: Sky at Fever

⛳ Golf: RBC Canadian Open (TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, North Course - Caledon, ON)

Friday (6/12)

⚽ World Cup: US vs. Paraguay / Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Phillies at Brewers

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries at Storm

⛳ Golf: RBC Canadian Open

Saturday (6/13)

⚽ World Cup: Qatar vs. Switzerland / Brazil vs. Morocco / Haiti vs. Scotland / Australia vs. Türkiye

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at Knicks, NBA Finals Game 5

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays

🏀 WNBA: Lynx at Aces

⛳ Golf: RBC Canadian Open

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.