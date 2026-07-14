Jordan Walker of the St Louis Cardinals bats in a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 5, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

When MLB’s 2026 All-Stars take the field tonight at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, they’ll join a long-running club of players that doubles as a running snapshot of baseball history. Each set of All-Stars represents who was deemed to be great at that particular moment — a mix of the big-name superstars, brand-new breakouts and fleeting first-half sensations who helped define the season.

But at different times in the past, being an All-Star was also about reputation: a reward for not only what a player had done over the past few months, but what he had accomplished over the previous few years. All-Stars were All-Stars because we already knew they were All-Stars — or something like that. Increasingly, though, that has become less true, as voters focus more and more on what a player is doing right now.

To that point, two years ago I tried to answer the fundamental question underlying the All-Star Game: Are we choosing the sport’s biggest stars, or simply the players who happened to have the best first halves that season? Looking at position-players, I found that the process had increasingly shifted toward the latter, with current-season performance steadily swallowing up past track record. And as it turns out, that was only scratching the surface of the trend.