Hello and happy Thursday! We hope you’re feeling as good as the New York Knicks must be after beating their interborough rival the Brooklyn Nets by a franchise-record 54 points (winning 120-66) last night. That was the first time the Knicks ever beat anybody by at least 50 points, but somehow it wasn’t actually the most lopsided NBA game of the 2025-26 season thus far — that came when the Charlotte Hornets thrashed the Utah Jazz by 55 points, 150-95 (in Salt Lake City!), on January 10. So if you’re tracking at home, that means two NBA teams have lost by more than 50 points in the past week and a half. (Nope, tanking is not a problem in this league, not at all.) After a brief switching of the gears to glance at baseball markets, we’ll have more on big, round numbers in basketball below — but first, here are the games and tournaments we’re tracking as we near the end of the workweek:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

NBA:

🏀 Rockets (58%) at Sixers (42%)* - 7 p.m.

🏀 Warriors (66%) at Mavs (34%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 Lakers (51%) at Clippers (49%) - 10 p.m.

Hockey:

🏒 Golden Knights (55%) at Bruins (45%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 Panthers (49%) at Jets (51%) - 8 p.m.

🏒 Red Wings (43%) at Wild (57%) - 9:30 p.m.

College Hoops:

🏀 Iowa (41%) at Maryland (59%) - 6 p.m. (WBB)

🏀 Kentucky (34%) at Tennessee (66%) - 6:30 p.m. (WBB)

🏀 South Carolina (81%) at Oklahoma (19%) - 7:30 p.m. (WBB)

Tennis:

🎾 Australian Open (Jannik Sinner 53% men’s; Aryna Sabalenka 39% women’s)

Golf:

⛳ The American Express (Scottie Scheffler 23% to win)

All listed times are Eastern.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

MLB futures — and MLB’s future

One of the telltale signs that baseball is right around the corner, even when the temperatures are very un-baseball-like, is the release of preseason predictions and odds for the upcoming season. Kalshi’s had its prediction market for the 2026 World Series champ out since late December, but Polymarket joined the action yesterday with its own market.

Most of the time, the two prediction markets’ odds track with each other relatively closely, and I suspect they will converge as traders cross-pollinate and bid on under- or overvalued teams. But right now, there is some disagreement in both the order of the teams and, particularly, the distribution of the odds:

For instance, both markets agree that the LA Dodgers, two-time defending champs and general baseball Death Star, ought to be favored to win their third consecutive World Series as we head into the 2026 campaign. But the magnitude of their edge differs: Polymarket has them listed at nearly 30% (still quite high for a baseball favorite!), while Kalshi’s odds are set closer to 40%, which is practically off the charts in MLB. As a comparison, Kalshi’s NBA title odds list the defending champ Oklahoma City Thunder as 44% favorites midway through their title-defense season, and basketball is typically a far more deterministic sport than baseball.

This has downstream effects on the rest of the odds, where Polymarket’s numbers leave more daylight for other contenders — the Yankees, Mariners, and Blue Jays all have double-digit chances, too — while no other team on the Kalshi board is higher than the Mariners and Yankees, at 8% odds each.

Whether you think the Dodgers are that overwhelming a favorite may also have bearing on other markets. Banging the drum for a salary cap in the name of competitive balance, while the players have long resisted such a concept at any cost, MLB itself could be hurtling toward a long and ugly work stoppage when its collective bargaining agreement expires next offseason.

Polymarket has a separate prediction market around the odds that MLB will sign a new CBA by December 1, 2026 — thus averting a labor crisis that could potentially shut down the sport — and the current chances are just 41%, down from 48% a few days ago in light of recent reporting around the early state of the negotiations. If a big-spending team like the Dodgers can muscle their way to become baseball’s first three-peat champ since the 1998-2000 Yankees, it could have huge consequences for how the economics of the sport may change going forward.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

The century club



One of the most fun news stories that came across my feed this week was about how Adrian Stubbs, a 5-foot-10 senior guard for Arizona’s Maryvale High School, scored 100 points in a game last Tuesday. Famously, Wilt Chamberlain is the only player to have scored 100 points in an NBA game, doing so on March 2, 1962, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. But it has been done more often — perhaps surprisingly so — in both college and especially high school hoops over the years. Seven times has a college player broken the century mark, most recently when Wayland Baptist’s JJ Culver did it in 2019, and 28 high school players (21 boys, 7 girls) have pulled off the feat, including Stubbs. Here’s a breakdown of all verified 100-point games by year and level in the United States over time:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚾ “What Carlos Beltrán — and Especially Andruw Jones — Say About the Hall of Fame’s Evolving Standards” by me

🏈 “1ndiana: Worst to second-worst to first” by Griffin Olah

⚾ “Introducing: The FROGs! A whole new way to think about greatness” by Joe Posnanski

🏀 “NBA Coach of the Year Doesn’t Reward Excellence” by Above the Break

⚾ “What would the Dodgers pay Ted Williams?” by Sean Smith





👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (1/23)

🏀 NBA: Rockets at Pistons

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Bucks

🏒 NHL: Flyers at Avalanche

🏒 NHL: Golden Knights at Maple Leafs

🏀 MBB: Ohio State at Michigan

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open

⛳ Golf: The American Express

Saturday (1/24)

🏀 NBA: Warriors at T-Wolves

🏀 NBA: Cavs at Magic

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes at Senators

🏒 NHL: Lightning at Blue Jackets

🏒 NHL: Panthers at Wild

🏀 MBB: North Carolina at Virginia

🏀 MBB: Illinois at Purdue

🏀 MBB: Houston at Texas Tech

⚽ EPL: Fulham vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open

⛳ Golf: The American Express

🥊 UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett

Sunday (1/25)

🏈 NFL: Patriots at Broncos (AFC Championship)

🏈 NFL: Rams at Seahawks (NFC Championship)

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Grizzlies

🏀 NBA: Raptors at Thunder

🏒 NHL: Golden Knights at Senators

🏒 NHL: Avalanche at Maple Leafs

🏀 WBB: Vanderbilt at South Carolina

🏀 WBB: Ohio State at Iowa

⚽ EPL: Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa

⚽ EPL: Arsenal vs. Manchester United

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open

⛳ Golf: The American Express

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.