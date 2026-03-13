There’s a new No. 2 on the NBA’s single-game scoring list.

To say NBA people are triggered about Bam Adebayo scoring 83 points the other night would be the understatement of the season.

The performance — now No. 2 on the all-time single-game scoring list between Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 and (gasp) Kobe Bryant’s 81 — was called an “affront to the game”, “bad basketball”, “stat sheet-stuffing” and “scribbling on top of a sacred scroll”. Adebayo had no business inserting himself above Bryant in that ranking, especially considering he used a “cheat code” to pull it off. In fact, if he had any decency and respect for the dead, Adebayo would have benched himself long before he even thought about scoring that 83rd point. How dare he?

Hysteria aside, there is undeniably a certain amount of truth to the criticisms floating around Adebayo’s 83-spot. Even if we should try not to caveat greatness, the Heat and Wizards made that hard with both teams contributing a general “10-year-olds-playing-Madden” quality to the game, stripping it of the satisfaction we’d expect this kind of stat-line to provide. In an era of obsession over “ethical hooping”, Adebayo’s performance stands out to many as a particularly criminal example of hollow record-chasing.

But the other truth we don’t like facing is that most (if not all) modern record pursuits have been artificial on some level or another. Yes, the players still had to go out and do the thing, of course, but simply being aware of the possibility for a historic number — and what it would mean to break it — has led many an athlete and team to subvert the purity of the game in order to achieve it.