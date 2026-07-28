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Welcome to Tuesday, where the sports calendar is trying to get back to business. The WNBA returns from an, um, eventful All-Star break with Caitlin Clark and the Fever on ESPN tonight, while MLB teams have just six days left to decide whether they’re buyers, sellers or simply delusional. With that lurking in background as the usual summer sports schedule hums along, here’s what we’re watching today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

MLB:

⚾ Braves (60%) at Mets (40%) - 7:10 p.m. (SNY / MLB.tv)

⚾ Yankees (55%) at White Sox (45%) - 7:40 p.m. (YES / MLB.tv)

⚾ Cubs (51%) at Cardinals (49%) - 7:45 p.m. (TBS / Marquee / MLB.tv)

⚾ Mariners (35%) at Dodgers (65%) - 10:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Trade deadline in 6️⃣ days

⚾ Championship check-in: Dodgers 35% to win World Series

WNBA:

🏀 Sun (31%) at Mystics (69%) - 7:30 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Tempo (10%) at Lynx (90%) - 8:00 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Fever (78%) at Storm (22%) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN / Fever Direct / WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Championship check-in: Lynx 42% to win WNBA title

Soccer:

⚽ UEFA Champions League Qualifying: Hearts (6%) vs. Sturm Graz (94%) - 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

⚽ Club Friendly: Stoke City (23%) vs. Everton (54%) - 2:45 p.m. (ESPN+)

⚽ MLS All-Star Skills Challenge: MLS vs. Liga MX - 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass)

⚽ MLS Championship check-in: Inter Miami 31% to win MLS Cup

⚽ NWSL Championship check-in: Washington Spirit 29% to win

Basketball:

🏀 The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Semifinals from Las Vegas - 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. on FS1

Football:

🏈 Big Ten Media Days - Day 1 (Big Ten Network)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

W(elcome) back

It’s never a dull moment for the WNBA, even when the league is theoretically on break for its All-Star Game festivities. As always, we’ve gotten the usual culture-warring around Caitlin Clark and leaguewide officiating, plus growing questions about whether commissioner Cathy Engelbert will be returning to her role (which she’s held since 2019) after the 2026 season. And then there was even more drama in the form of a cheating scandal — and not the Houston Astros kind, either — involving players DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith, which we won’t even get into here.

Suffice to say, it’s probably a relief to get back on the court for actual basketball, starting with a packed slate of five games tonight as the W looks ahead to the trade deadline on Sunday and then the final two-month sprint to the playoffs.

According to the prediction markets, here’s how that stretch run is looking at the moment:

Of the eight possible playoff slots, seven are effectively locked up whether we look at the markets or statistical forecasts like my Elo ratings — with the Lynx, Aces, Liberty, Valkyries, Dream, Fever and Wings practically locked in already. That leaves just one remaining spot to be fought over by the Mystics, who at 14-12 are currently in pole position in the standings, and a bunch of sub-.500 teams including the Sparks, Mercury and maybe the expansion Fire. Phoenix made the Finals last year, so perhaps Alyssa Thomas’ team still has something left in the tank, but most likely Washington will own that final spot.

More interesting might be the question of whether anyone can slow down the Minnesota Lynx as title favorites. This was expected to be a down year for them after losing MVP candidate Napheesa Collier to injury — Collier just made her 2026 debut last week — but instead, they’ve thrived with excellent seasons from Kayla McBride, Natasha Howard and rookie Olivia Miles.

Minnesota is above 40% to win the title, which is more than the next three contenders — the Aces, Liberty and (checks notes) Valkyries (??) — combined. But there are reasons to think the field can beat the Lynx. Las Vegas has won three of the past four WNBA titles and boasts the best player in the world, A’ja Wilson… enough said. New York won the title in 2024 and still has Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, plus talented rookie Pauline Astier. Golden State is in only its second season of existence, but has ridden a great season by Veronica Burton and the league’s top defense to surprising relevance.

Add in Indiana and Dallas — hello Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers — plus Atlanta with the quartet of Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, Jordin Canada and Angel Reese, and this is a stacked field of threats to Minnesota’s perch atop the league.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Everybody’s a contender!



The 2026 MLB season has been really weird, as typified by the fact that almost every team in baseball is still in the playoff race with the trade deadline less than a week away. Not only will a roughly .500 record earn you the last playoff spot in each league, but 21 teams are currently within 3 games of a playoff spot, 22 are within 4 games, and 24 are within 5 games — each of which is a record through July 27 in full seasons since the 1994 strike. Since a deficit of 3-5 games seems to be the sweet spot where teams have any kind of shot at chasing down a playoff berth, this means 80% of the league can tell itself at least some kind of plausible (and dangerous) story about getting in if they make the right move this week and things break right over the next few months.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “WNBA Trade Deadline 2026, Part One: The Big Picture” by Richard Cohen

🏀 “Let Tyrese Maxey lead: The LeBron experiment threatens a beautiful thing” by David Thorpe

⚾ “Holding Back: Pitching without killing your arm” by Daniel Evensen

🏁 “Verstappen’s Hungarian GP Gamble Should Not Have Worked. The Data Shows Why It Did” by Formula Reports

⚾ “The Pacific League All-Star Guide Nobody Asked For (2026 Edition)” by Thomas Love Seagull

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (7/29)

⚾ MLB: Mariners at Dodgers

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries at Mercury

⚽ MLS: All-Star Game (MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars)

Thursday (7/30)

⚾ MLB: Nationals at Braves

🏀 WNBA: Liberty at Aces

⚽ Club Friendly: Sunderland vs. Leeds United

⚽ Copa Sudamericana Playoff: Grêmio vs. Club Bolívar

⚽ Copa Sudamericana Playoff: O’Higgins vs. Boca Juniors

⛳ Golf: Rocket Classic (Detroit Golf Club - Detroit, MI) - Round 1

Friday (7/31)

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Cubs

🏀 WNBA: Fever at Fire

⚽ Soccer: NYCFC at Toronto FC

⛳ Golf: Rocket Classic - Round 2

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.