Fabulous freshmen

Monday night in men’s college hoops was a pure showcase for what has been shaping up as the Year of the Freshman across the nation overall. In the first game of the nationally televised doubleheader on ESPN, Duke — as led by first-year forward Cameron Boozer — trounced Louisville, 83-52, to run the Blue Devils’ record on the season to 19-1. Then, in the nightcap, Arizona and BYU played one of the most exciting games of the season thus far, with star freshmen all over the place on both rosters. In addition to senior guard Jaden Bradley, the Wildcats are led by a pair of top freshmen — Brayden Burries and Koa Peat — to go with a bunch of other first-year contributors further down the roster. And the Cougars’ best player is do-everything 6-foot-9 wing AJ Dybantsa, the most touted freshman to ever arrive on campus in Provo.

The first-year players in that game combined for nearly half of the overall points (79 of 169, or 46.7%), with Burries scoring 29 and Dybantsa pouring in 24, as Arizona built a big second-half lead — and then nearly squandered it in the final three minutes — before Burries made a game-saving block on BYU’s final possession to seal the W, moving the Wildcats’ record to a perfect 21-0 on the season.

It was a microcosm of this college basketball season, in which the freshmen are dominating the conversation. According to a variety of metrics, including Basketball-Reference’s Win Shares and Bart Torvik’s PRPG!, Boozer has been the best men’s player in the nation this year as a freshman, with other first-year standouts such as Dybantsa, Kansas’ Darryn Peterson, Houston’s Kingston Flemings, Illinois’ Keaton Wagler, Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr., and North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson not far behind. In the prediction market for the annual Naismith College Player of the Year award, the top two favorites are Boozer and Dybantsa, with a combined 93% chance to win, leaving just 7% for Purdue’s Braden Smith (a senior):

That squares with expectations for next summer’s NBA draft as well: ESPN’s latest mock draft lists freshmen in each of the top 7 spots on the board, including Peterson, Dybantsa, and Boozer at Nos. 1-3. Some are calling this the greatest freshman class in the history of men’s college basketball, and it’s not hard to see why.

The real test of this group, however, will come in March Madness. And while some of the NCAA tourney favorites are very freshman-heavy, like Arizona and Duke, others are not quite as reliant on first-year talent. Here’s a look at the leading candidates to win the 2026 NCAA men’s tournament according to prediction market odds, along with the teams’ share of total modified Points+Rebounds+Assists by freshmen this year:

Only time will tell if fabulous frosh like Boozer, Burries, Peat, and Dybantsa help their teams cut down the nets in Indianapolis, or if equally dangerous (and by definition, more experienced) veteran teams like Michigan or UConn spoil the kids’ party.

Darnold earned his Super Bowl spot



One of the best stories leading up to Super Bowl LX between the Seahawks and Patriots is the redemption arc of Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold, a former No. 3 overall draft pick with the Jets in 2018, washed out of New York and embarked on a multiyear tour of the league as a journeyman QB. Even when he found success in leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record last season, it ended on a sour note when Darnold had his worst games of the year (by Expected Points Added value above replacement) in the regular season finale and a playoff loss to the Rams. Many expected that same story to play out again in 2025-26, with a Darnold flop costing the Seahawks their own 14-3 season. But instead, Darnold had two of his best games of the entire season in the playoffs, including an outstanding NFC title game performance in which he outdueled MVP favorite Matthew Stafford for a spot in the Super Bowl.

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “Saturday was the Coronation of the Best Freshman Class of All Time” by JDB College Hoops

🏀 “College Basketball’s Opening Tip Advantage” by Luke McCartney

🏀 “Who will copy the Trae Young Tank Trade?” by Tom Haberstroh

🏀 “The system LaMelo Ball can’t break” by bang! NBA

⛳ “The Golf FROGs” by Joe Posnanski





Next on deck…

