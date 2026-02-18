Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!

Greetings to you on this Wednesday in sports — and with just a handful of days remaining in the 2026 Winter Olympics, we are soaking up all of the sports as much as we can before it’s all over. (What a whirlwind these Olympic games tend to be!) Today’s primary focus is on curling, where the American squads are trending in opposite directions — setting up a chance for some new history to be made on the women’s side. But there have been plenty of other great performances to celebrate already today, including Mikaela Shiffrin, the GOAT of women’s alpine skiing, winning gold in the women’s slalom for her third career Olympic gold (and first since 2018). Here’s everything else on our radar at the Olympics and elsewhere in the world of sports today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

Olympics:

🏅 Event finals in short-track speed skating (2x), cross-country skiing (2x), snowboarding, freestyle skiing, biathlon, and alpine skiing

🏅 Finland (71%) vs. Switzerland (29%)* (men’s hockey quarterfinals) - 12:10 p.m.

🏅 Men’s 500m and women’s relay finals (short-track speed skating) - 2:15 p.m.

🏅 United States (73%) vs. Sweden (27%) (men’s hockey quarterfinals) - 3:10 p.m.

🏅 Men’s aerials final (freestyle skiing) - 5:30 a.m. Thursday

🏅 Men’s and women’s sprints, finals (ski mountaineering) - 6:55 a.m. Thursday

🏅 Switzerland (34%) vs. Sweden (66%) (women’s hockey bronze medal game) - 8:40 a.m. Thursday

🏅 Men’s 1,500m final (speed skating) - 10:30 a.m. Thursday

🥌 Chess On Ice:

🏅 Switzerland vs. Denmark (women’s round-robin) - 1:05 p.m.

🏅 Italy vs. Switzerland (men’s round-robin) - 3:05 a.m. Thursday

🏅 Norway vs. Canada (men’s round-robin) - 3:05 a.m. Thursday

🏅 United States (39%) vs. Switzerland (61%) (women’s round-robin) - 8:05 a.m. Thursday

🏅 Canada vs. South Korea (women’s round-robin) - 8:05 a.m. Thursday

NBA:

🏀 All-Star Break (until Thursday 2/19)

College Hoops:

🏀 Arkansas (36%) at Alabama (64%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 BYU (12%) at Arizona (88%) - 9 p.m.

🏀 Baylor (51%) at Texas Tech (49%) - 7 p.m. (WBB)

🏀 Ohio State (37%) at Minnesota (63%) - 8 p.m. (WBB)

Soccer:

⚽ Club Brugge (26%) vs. Atlético Madrid (51%) - 3 p.m. (Champions League)

🥌 CHESS ON ICE

A tale of two curling teams rinks

It’s time for another update in our series on the great game of curling, this newsletter’s official Favorite Winter Olympics Sport™. (Among sports that most sports fans don’t follow much in the four years in between, that is — we see you, hockey.)

In the past, curling has not traditionally been one of America’s top winter sports. For instance, its three previous medals are dwarfed by Canada and Sweden’s 24 combined (12 apiece). But there have been special moments over the years since the sport was reintroduced in 1998 that hinted at a sleeping curling giant for the US.

In 2006, the men’s rink — that’s what curling teams are called — rode a four-match winning streak in the round-robins to make the semifinals before falling to Canada, and then beat Great Britain (another of the traditional curling powers) in the bronze medal game, earning the first US curling medal ever. Twelve years later, the Americans went on a run for the ages: sneaking into the semifinals on a tiebreaker, they outlasted Canada in a major upset, then held off Sweden to win Olympic gold — an unthinkable accomplishment going into the tournament. And then, of course, this year’s mixed doubles tandem of Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin went all the way to the final before losing to Sweden, earning silver.

The missing piece in all of those stories, though, has been the US women’s curling team, which has never won a medal and has not even advanced to the semifinals since 2002. When Thiesse won silver in the doubles, it was actually the first time an American woman had ever won any Olympic medal in curling. That’s why the prediction markets set the men with higher odds to both medal (19% vs. 11%) and win gold (2% vs. 1%) in the week leading up to the tournament.

But, the way things are shaping up in Cortina, the American women could finally have their own moment in the spotlight. Led by skip (captain) Tabitha Peterson, Team USA won five of their first seven matches in the round-robin, and they are third in the standings even after blowing a 7-4 lead overnight to Great Britain. The prediction markets currently give them a 62% chance to win their first medal ever on the women’s side.

The US men, on the other hand, have found themselves trending in the wrong direction. After starting out 4-2, they lost three straight matches (including this morning to Great Britain) and are now close to being mathematically eliminated from making the semifinals. It’s a disappointing result for a team that had finished no worse than fourth in the Olympics since 2014.

But that means the weight of the American curling program now rests on the shoulders of the women’s rink, seeking to do something they’ve never done before — and that gives them a chance to make 2026 their special moment.





📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Dale’s legacy



Today marks the 25th anniversary of one of the worst moments in modern sports history: the death of Dale Earnhardt in a last-lap crash at the 2001 Daytona 500. Earnhardt was a massive figure in NASCAR, as both arguably its greatest-ever driver and one of its most defining cultural icons; him losing his life approaching the finish line at Daytona would be the equivalent of an NFL MVP quarterback dying on the field at the end of the Super Bowl. It was a shocking tragedy that still resonates to this day. But out of that catastrophe came necessary changes to safety standards across the sport. Between additions such as the HANS device (which prevents the type of skull injury that killed Earnhardt), SAFER barriers (racetrack walls that “give” to absorb energy), and newer-generation cars designed with safety at the forefront, the sport has gone from losing multiple drivers some years to not having a single on-track death in any of its national series since Earnhardt in 2001:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “The NBA Needs Reforms, Not Gimmicks” by Ethan Strauss

🏅 “Olympic Fame Used To Be Optional. Now It’s an Obligation” by Michael Weinreb

⚾ “NEW Spring Pitches You Need to Know” by Lance Brozdowski

🏀 “A Tale of Two Seasons: Quantifying the NBA’s Tanking Dilemma” by Aaron Powell

⚾ “Paul Skenes and the Art of Pitch Tunneling” by Michael McDermott



👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (2/19)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in ski mountaineering (2x), ice hockey, freestyle skiing, figure skating, speed skating, and Nordic combined

🏀 NBA: Pistons at Knicks

🏀 WBB: South Carolina at Alabama

🏀 WBB: LSU at Ole Miss

🏀 WBB: Washington at UCLA

⛳ Golf: The Genesis Invitational

Friday (2/20)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in freestyle skiing (2x), short-track speed skating (2x), biathlon, and speed skating

🏀 NBA: Cavs at Hornets

🏀 NBA: Clippers at Lakers

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Blazers

🏀 MBB: VCU at Saint Louis

⛳ Golf: The Genesis Invitational

Saturday (2/21)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in freestyle skiing (3x), speed skating (2x), biathlon, bobsleigh, cross-country skiing, curling, and ski mountaineering

🏀 NBA: Rockets at Knicks

🏀 MBB: Arizona at Houston

🏀 MBB: Michigan at Duke

🏀 MBB: Iowa State at BYU

⚽ EPL: Brentford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

⚽ EPL: Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

⛳ Golf: The Genesis Invitational

🥊 Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia (WBC welterweight title)

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.