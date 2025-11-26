James Madison Dukes RB Wayne Knight (3) runs during a game against the Texas State Bobcats on October 28, 2025 at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos, TX. (John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As we all recover from our Thanksgiving binge-eating and settle in for some college football this extended holiday weekend, the usual rivalry matchups dot the viewing schedule: Michigan-Ohio State, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Texas A&M-Texas, Alabama-Auburn and so forth. And many these games certainly have big stakes for the College Football Playoff, with 13 teams currently hovering in the gray zone between 15 and 85 percent playoff odds in ESPN’s CFP predictor model.

But you may also notice that a lot of the uncertainty is gone for the teams at the very top of the playoff-odds ranking above. Five teams — Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M, Georgia and Oregon — already have a CFP probability of 98 percent or higher, and Texas Tech and Ole Miss aren’t too far off, either, at 88 and 82 percent, respectively. Including Oklahoma (78 percent) and Notre Dame (73 percent) as well, nine of the 12 playoff teams are pretty well known at this point, barring big upsets.

This is a new feature of the College Football Playoff at this stage of the season, and a predictable consequence of the expanded 12-team bracket that went into place last year. In previous seasons of the 4-team CFP, teams only seldom had the near-certain odds we just ran through going into the final week of the regular season. For instance, looking at ESPN’s archived FPI predictions under the old system from 2021-23, only one team entered this week with even 80+ percent odds on average, with only four teams at or above 50 percent and six teams over 20 percent:

This meant the post-Thanksgiving/pre-conference championship weekend games generally had more stakes for even the best teams in the nation, as a loss could still potentially derail them despite how far they’d come throughout the season to date. Now we have a group of top-ranked who are mostly insulated from that pressure ahead of the conference title games and the playoff.

The flip-side of this, though, is that far more teams have a chance to make the playoff now than they did at this stage of the season in the past. In our chart at the top of this story, we can see that 13 teams are at or above 50 percent to make the playoff, with another six checking in between 15 and 50 percent, and three more hovering between 3 and 10 percent. Access to the playoff has never been easier to come by — and for those borderline teams, this weekend’s games still mean everything to their chances.

In that sense, we essentially just took the old cutline debates and shifted them down to a lower tier (or two) of teams than they used to center around. Instead of the comparison being between team Nos. 4 and 5 in the committee rankings, it’s around Nos. 12 versus 13. (This is similar to how the arguments around NCAA Tournament snubs shift around as the tourney adds more teams to the bracket.)

The inclusion of more teams in those debates adds an interesting new element to the proceedings. But in some ways, it has lowered the stakes of the usual “in-or-out” committee-rankings disputes as well.

When those battles were around who the No. 4 or 5 team was, you could legitimately risk leaving out a team with a chance to win the national championship: The fifth-highest team in the odds at this stage of the 2021-23 seasons had a 14 percent chance to win the national title, conditional on making the playoff. By contrast, the 13th-highest team these past two seasons has just a 1.3 percent title probability conditional on making the playoff.

This shows up in the FPI ratings in general — the average team in that 40-to-60 percent range in this moment used to have an average rating of +20.2. Now those borderline teams have an average rating of +10.7:

Some of that has to do with the inclusion of rules around guaranteed bids for the Top 5 conference champions in the CFP rankings, which in the current landscape means one non-power champion will make the playoff. This year, that means James Madison (Sun Belt), North Texas and Tulane (American) are each sitting in relative limbo to be that entrant, dragging down the average for our group of most uncertain teams compared with when the 50-50 teams were from the SEC or Big Ten.

But even accounting for that, the teams either in the middle or at the edge of the playoff hunt are rated significantly lower in FPI than they were under the 4-team system. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, either. It just shows how the CFP has shifted its approach from a focus on specificity to emphasizing sensitivity.

What do I mean by that? In biostatistics, there’s the concept of a trade-off between sensitivity — an ability to catch all the “true positives” — and specificity — the ability to exclude “false positives”. In college football terms, prioritizing sensitivity would mean making sure every legit title contender gets into the bracket, while specificity would mean avoiding letting teams in who have no real shot to win the championship.

The old system had a heavy focus on specificity: With only four teams making it, there was little (though not zero) chance of a team sneaking in with no claim at all of being the “true” best team in the country. But that came at the expense of sensitivity, with the constant risk that the best team was being left out of the bracket.

on the odds of different CFP systems containing the actual best team in the country. In his estimate, a 4-team playoff only had a 68 percent chance of including the “true” best team on average, while that number rose to 92 percent with a 12-team playoff:

If we’re interested in making sure everyone with a claim on being the best gets a shot to prove it on the field (which always struck me as the right impulse), we should favor casting a wide net in the name of sensitivity, and giving tickets to teams ranging from 2-loss power conference squads— like Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Alabama and Miami — to 1-loss non-power schools — such as James Madison, North Texas and Tulane — none of whom would have gotten any kind of chance in the old format.

As a consequence, though, this week carries a little bit less weight on the overall national-title picture than it used to. The biggest championship threats already know they will probably make the playoff no matter what, while the teams still scrapping to get in at this point are less threatening than they used to be. That’s the trade-off for a system built to expand the bubble and catch more true contenders: More access, more focus on sensitivity over specificity, and less drama at the top.

