Guard Darius Acuff Jr. of the Arkansas Razorbacks signals to the team during the second half of the game against Hawaii in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Moda Center on March 19. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

So much for a completely chalk-filled first round! Twelfth-seeded High Point immediately poked a hole in the idea that upsets would be scarce this year, knocking off Wisconsin to start the tournament, and Siena made us think they might pull an unthinkable 16-over-1 on Duke for a hot minute. McNeese hung with Vandy, Kennesaw State challenged Gonzaga, Texas A&M won their 10-7 matchup with Saint Mary’s, and both 11-seeds in action Thursday — VCU and Texas — won their games as well. Congrats to everyone out there who took the over on the total-upset prediction market going into the tourney.

As part of that, the A-10 proved any doubters wrong with a couple of wins from its two tournament entries — Saint Louis absolutely rolled UGA in addition to VCU’s victory. Meanwhile, Nebraska finally (finally!) ditched its goose-egg in the tourney W column, beating Troy to end its tenure as the only major-conference team to never win an NCAA tournament contest. Never again will the Huskers have to hear about that stat going forward.

The biggest winners of Thursday, though, were John Calipari, Darius Acuff Jr. and West No. 4 seed Arkansas — who not only won their own matchup against Hawaii going away, with Acuff leading five players who scored in double figures, but who will also find themselves matched up in Round 2 with heavy underdog High Point.

While Calipari talked up the Panthers — “I’ve got three tapes that I’ve got to watch of High Point,” he said, “They’re good. Wisconsin found out, and they’re not afraid.” — the Razorbacks have an 87 percent chance in my forecast model to make the Sweet 16 for the second time in Coach Cal’s two seasons in Fayetteville. No team gained more in their odds to make the Sweet 16, Elite 8 or Final Four than Arkansas since Selection Sunday evening:

At the opposite end of spectrum might be Duke. While the Blue Devils are actually one of only two teams (alongside Michigan) with a better chance to make the Sweet 16 than Arkansas — aided in part by TCU’s upset over Ohio State (a higher-rated team by the metrics), setting up an easier matchup for the Round of 32 — they also lost the second-most title odds since Selection Sunday, in part because of how lackluster they looked on Thursday.

As I alluded to during Duke’s surprisingly difficult game versus Siena — in which they had to overcome the largest halftime deficit ever (16 points) for a 1-seed against a 16 — history tells us that high seeds with disappointing margins in the Round of 64 tend not to stick around in the tournament for very long, relative to teams with more impressive performances.

Since the 64-team bracket era began in 1985, No. 1 seeds who won their opening games by 10 points or less — itself a fairly short list (which Duke added to with the co-narrowest win ever by a No. 1) — tended to win only 2.4 games in the tournament on average, meaning their runs ended around about the Sweet 16 most of the time. Compare that with teams who blew out their first-round opponents by increasing margins, and there is a surprisingly clear relationship between early-tournament dominance and a deeper tourney run:

I had some concerns about sample sizes in the un-dominant buckets, since No. 1 seeds tend to almost always rack up huge margins in these games (making Duke even more of an aberration), so I also lumped 2-seeds into the group and re-ran the same exercise. Lo and behold, the same results held: a highly-seeded team who squeaks by should legitimately concern us about their long-term potential in the tournament.

For this Duke team, there are reasons why they struggled so much on Thursday afternoon. The Blue Devils are down two starters to injury — Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba II — which hurt their efficiency at both ends while also eating into their depth. Both players have a chance to return in the tournament, but their absence isn’t really a good excuse for why Duke had trouble with the Saints. This team won the ACC tournament without either starter, and it boasts the runaway favorite for Naismith Player of the Year, Cam Boozer:

There was no logical reason why mighty Duke would trail 71 percent of the game against a Siena squad that sits 181st in the KenPom ratings… except that Madness finds a way to (almost) happen every March. And if the ripple effects of Day 1 were already enough to shift the tournament’s odds significantly, we can only guess at what another full day’s slate of games will do.

Filed under: College Basketball