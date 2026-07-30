Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after an out in the top of the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2026. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

I’ve spent a lot of time in the lead-up to next Monday’s trade deadline trying to make sense of baseball’s most confusing teams: Those who scrambled the standings during an unusually chaotic June; those who streaked their way from selling to buying like the Red Sox; those caught in a historic logjam around the playoff cutline; and those like the Nationals, elite on one side of the ball and badly deficient on the other.

But the most confusing team of all might be one whose record looks almost completely ordinary: the Philadelphia Phillies.

Even after a recent post-All-Star losing skid that left them coming out of Wednesday’s matinee-meltdown loss against Miami with defeats in seven of eight contests, a glance at the Phillies’ record doesn’t really raise many eyebrows. They’re a handful of games above .500 and in position to make the playoffs if the season ended today, which would make five consecutive years in the postseason, tying the Howard/Utley/Rollins/Hamels/etc. era for the franchise’s longest-ever such streak.

Dig deeper, though, and this has been a uniquely strange and deceptive Phillies campaign. For one thing, there was the stark in-season turnaround from the team’s performance under former manager Rob Thomson to replacement Don Mattingly — which mirrored Philly’s own remarkable resurrection when Thomson took over for another ex-Yankee, Joe Girardi, at the start of the team’s current run in 2022.

Which are the real Phillies? That’s particularly tough to say because, across the bigger picture of the entire schedule, no team has more of a positive disconnect this season between their actual record and the one we’d predict from their underlying stats (using BaseRuns to estimate how many runs a team “should” have scored and allowed with neutral sequencing, and then converting those expected scoring figures to expected wins and losses):

If BaseRuns are to be believed, a neutral-luck version of the Phillies would have gone into Wednesday with a 51-57 record — roughly the same as the Detroit Tigers or Cincinnati Reds, the latter of whom is well out of the playoff race in the National League.

Now, is that quite right either? It feels somewhat off as well. Break down where the differential is coming from, and a good amount of it comes from winning extra close games — only the 2008 World Series compatriot Rays went into Wednesday with more of a gap between their actual and expected records based on actual runs scored and allowed (i.e., Pythagorean luck).

But that only accounts for a little over two-thirds of the Phillies’ overall excess wins this season. The rest is entirely explained by run-prevention — pitching + defense — as the offense is running slightly unlucky in terms of its scoring.

And yet, pitching is sort of the only strength of this team in 2026, even after accounting for luck-related elements. Unlike in past years, where the Phillies had good hitting to offset their nearly always suspect defense, the lineup has completely cratered this year, dragging the team down to 29th in position-player WAR and 17th in total roster-wide WAR.

But the pitching staff — and particularly the rotation — remains stellar, with Zack Wheeler returning strong from injury and Cristopher Sánchez and Jesús Luzardo picking up where past versions left off with names like Ranger Suarez (departed) and Aaron Nola (past his prime) leading the way. So it’s tough to say the Phillies’ run-prevention advantage is fraudulent. They really do have the kind of elite arms who can suppress scoring, win close games and make a flawed roster look better than the sum of its parts.

The other side of the ball, on offense, is the real source of the Phillies’ identity crisis at the deadline. For much of the Bryce Harper era, Philadelphia could tolerate shaky defense or a rough bullpen because the top-end rotation and the lineup provided them with a reliable foundation. This season, though, that arrangement has broken down: The pitchers are now carrying a collection of aging, declining and/or underperforming position players who rank near the bottom of the league by almost every meaningful measure.

Kyle Schwarber is still one of the better hitters in baseball, on pace for about 50 homers on the number after bashing 56 last year. (I recently learned this would be the first set of back-to-back 50+ HR seasons in Phillie history, somehow something Ryan Howard just missed on multiple occasions.) And Harper remains good — though not as great as in the past. The rest of this lineup is average at best, a group that mystifyingly includes Trea Turner — who had 6.1 WAR as recently as last year — J.T. Realmuto, Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm — the latter of whom has been sub-replacement, turning third base into a black hole of production for Philly this season.

This offense ranks 28th in park-adjusted scoring, and it has had roughly neutral luck (consulting our chart from above). The Phillies lineup has deserved its recent stretch of shutouts — with only the occasional high-scoring game peppered in to make things extra-frustrating, with glimpses of how this offense was more like in previous seasons.

“I think we need some help,” Harper said after Tuesday night’s loss. When asked whether that included hitters or pitchers, he replied: “I think both.”

“I think obviously everybody knows what we need,” Harper continued. “I’ve said it over the last couple of days. We need both.”

But after years of Dave Dombrowski’s typical win-now team-building, Philadelphia ranked 29th in Baseball America’s midseason organizational pipeline rankings; even the supposedly MLB-ready young talents like Justin Crawford (-0.3 WAR pace) and Andrew Painter (-0.7) have flopped. Perhaps the team would dip down further into names like SP Gage Wood — go Hogs! — and SS Aidan Miller to fetch reinforcements before next Monday. But even that underscores the difficult place Philly finds itself in, looking to mortgage the future in service of an old (30th-youngest in average age), expensive (No. 3 in payroll) and deteriorating core.

And yet, what choice do they have but to try further extending one of the best eras in franchise history? Especially considering that the pitching staff is legitimately excellent — and Philadelphia’s previous postseason runs have already demonstrated how far a team can advance behind a few dominant starters and some timely power-hitting.

In that sense, the Phillies are still not “phrauds”; they still are potentially capable of doing damage, even in a crowded field of contenders. But they are also not “phavorites” in the way the Phillies of the past three seasons were. Those teams paired their strong records with elite underlying performances. This team hasn’t, which probably lowers their ceiling even if they make the playoffs — which is becoming less likely by the day as it is:

The Phillies have spent most of the Harper era trying to turn an expensive collection of stars into a championship team — coming quite close to succeeding a few times, too. Now, the 2026 trade deadline presents a different challenge: determining whether this is still a championship-caliber team at all — or merely one whose record has been fooling everyone.

Filed under: Baseball