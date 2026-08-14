Jake Bauers of the Milwaukee Brewers bats during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on August 10, 2026. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

As the Milwaukee Brewers dig in for more of this weekend’s series tonight against Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers, it’s hard not to see it as a referendum on the Brew Crew’s playoff viability — a rematch of the brutal one-sided butt-whooping L.A. delivered to Milwaukee last year, coming less than two weeks after the Dodgers outdueled the Brewers at the trade deadline for ace Tarik Skubal (among others).

No team on pace to win 100+ games for the first time in franchise history has ever felt so simultaneously at a crossroads.

Part of that is because the Brewers stand in opposition to the big, bad, scary Dodgers in many symbolic ways. It’s a classic tale of the plucky, small-market Midwestern team with the low payroll going against the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, and the Dodgers’ off-the-charts spending. The fact that the Brewers can still be the only team in baseball ranked Top-4 on both sides of the ball just reinforces how Milwaukee has built a successful organization despite lacking so many of the advantages enjoyed by modern baseball Superteams.

But it’s also because of Milwaukee’s core attributes as a roster. While they have more star power than a year ago, the Brewers are still driven by an ensemble cast — 11 of their players are on track for at least 2.0 Wins Above Replacement, tied with the White Sox for the most in MLB — that is far more anonymous than L.A.’s stars, with the possible exception of absurd young fireballer Jacob Misiorowski. In stark contrast with what has tended to win in October, they also conspicuously avoid hitting for power, ranking last in home runs and fifth-to-last in Isolated Power.

And then there’s the matter of whom they’ve done their damage against. The YouTuber Foolish Baseball Bailey noticed that Milwaukee seems to have a pronounced split in its batting performance between what he classified as “bad” and “good” starters in recent seasons, and hypothesized that the Brewers were doomed for postseason regression because what works against weak pitchers in the regular season evaporates when facing better pitching.

One thing that never gets addressed (much less proven), though, is whether such a split truly is predictive in the playoffs. So I figured I’d dig into some of the same research myself and see what I’d find.

(All stats as of Wednesday afternoon, August 12.)

For one thing, I wasn’t quite able to find as wide a split in performance versus “good” or “bad” pitchers as Bailey was. Like he did, I sorted qualified starters (with a minimum number of total starts across 2025 + 2026) according to Earned Run Average (specifically, I used ERA-minus), classifying the top quartile as “good” and the bottom as “bad”. Then I looked at offensive performance versus each pitcher type in a few different ways.

First was simply runs scored in games against those categories of starter, relative to how the league tends to do against the same category. For Milwaukee, over the past two seasons they’re scoring 6.02 runs per game against “bad” starters, which ranks No. 1 and is 120 percent of the MLB average against that group. Against “good” starters, their RPG falls to 4.21 RPG, which ranks No. 5 and is 115 percent of average. That’s not really much of a pronounced split at all — 12th-widest out of 30 teams:

But of course, Bailey looked at splits by Weighted On-Base Average (wOBA), not scoring per se, so I used Baseball Savant to find each team’s wOBA versus each class of pitcher as well. Against the “bad” starters, Milwaukee had a wOBA of .354, which ranks eighth-highest (the Dodgers, of all teams, rank No. 1 at .365); meanwhile, against “good” starters, Milwaukee’s wOBA drops to .279 (16th-highest).

That 75-point wOBA split is not exactly unexpected, since by definition it’s harder to hit off the “good” pitchers than the “bad” ones. The average MLB team has a 65-point wOBA drop-off between categories, so the Brewers drop slightly more than other teams — but their split in my data ranked just 11th-widest, far from the roughly 100-point gaps experienced by Baltimore and Tampa Bay.

That stands in contrast with Bailey’s thesis that Milwaukee is disproportionately feasting off of weak pitchers. Sure, they are doing a bit worse against “good” starters than we’d expect from their performance against “bad” ones — if we simply apply the leaguewide “facing good pitchers” penalty to each team’s wOBA versus bad pitchers — but they are far from outliers in that regard.

(Maybe we should actually be questioning the Rays’ October bona fides instead!)

And then there’s the matter of whether this theory helps us predict the playoffs anyway. Even though the 2025-26 Brewers didn’t actually show up with a particularly wide good-vs.-bad wOBA gap, let’s say (for the sake of argument) they did: The assumption underpinning things from there is that teams who feast on bad pitching will see that advantage dry up in October, as the caliber of opposing starters increases — basically, the “bad” pitchers all get dropped from the sample, leaving just “good” pitchers to face.

It’s an intriguing idea on paper, but does it actually bear out in reality? Among teams who at least made the Division Series since the ‘94 strike, here’s a breakdown of how far they went in the playoffs based on how much disproportionate damage they tended to do against bad starters during the regular season:

Perhaps surprisingly, the observed effect is the opposite of what we’d expect (or the theory would predict)! Playoff teams who did better against “good” pitchers — relative to their wOBA versus “bad” pitchers — actually lost earlier in the postseason than other teams, despite all the groups having basically the same regular-season winning percentages. And the opposite kind of team, like the 1997-98 Yankees — who dominated the league thanks to a .411 wOBA vs. bad starters but a .297 mark against good ones — certainly didn’t seem to suffer in October.

So much for the theory about good-versus-bad pitching, then?

Well, in fairness to Bailey and his fellow Brewer skeptics, I don’t think it’s so much the case that doing better against bad starters — or worse against good ones — leads to better playoff outcomes. Rather, it just might be that we can’t really say it matters either way. In a formal regression model trying to predict playoff success based on wOBA track-records against different pitcher classifications, controlling for run-prevention as well, neither variable is found to be statistically significant.

And that makes sense. People have been grasping at straws to find a “secret sauce” for playoff-baseball prediction for a long time, only to see that effort fail time and again.

Plenty of nice theories about what wins in October have given way to the inherent randomness of MLB’s postseason over the years… and yet we constantly return to thinking we’ve figured out some new angle — that this time, we have the answer. I suspect the idea about track records versus tough/easy pitching falls into the same category… if it even applied to a team like Milwaukee (which, as far as I could tell, it doesn’t).

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