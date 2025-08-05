Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins practices on July 25, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

As the 2025 NFL season gets closer and closer, I’ve been having fun looking at the various preseason odds and predictions — which I blended together into a little composite Super Bowl forecast here:

There will be much to say about all of these rankings, from the four-headed favorite group (which includes both the defending-champion Eagles and the team Philly beat in the Super Bowl, the ever-perplexing Chiefs) to the Lions in their own tier a notch below, and a fairly crowded group below that.

But one team not in that tier — or anywhere near it — caught my attention: the Miami Dolphins, who currently rank below the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and others who’ve had a far worse record over the past few seasons.

Among teams with a 1 percent chance to win the Super Bowl or lower, Miami is tied with Seattle for the best record over the previous 3 seasons — and the difference there is that Seattle has a different coach (Mike Macdonald) and QB (Sam Darnold) than those who built the majority of that record:

That’s not so in the case of the Dolphins, who’ll bring back the coach/QB combination of Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa for the fourth consecutive season. Add in the returning presence of WR Tyreek Hill, and Miami is very different from the high-CHAOS Score teams we often find near the bottom of these types of lists.