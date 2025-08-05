Are the Miami Dolphins the NFL’s Most Underrated Mess?
They were absolutely overrated at times in the Mike McDaniel/Tua Tagovailoa era. But have we overcorrected too far in the opposite direction?
As the 2025 NFL season gets closer and closer, I’ve been having fun looking at the various preseason odds and predictions — which I blended together into a little composite Super Bowl forecast here:
There will be much to say about all of these rankings, from the four-headed favorite group (which includes both the defending-champion Eagles and the team Philly beat in the Super Bowl, the ever-perplexing Chiefs) to the Lions in their own tier a notch below, and a fairly crowded group below that.
But one team not in that tier — or anywhere near it — caught my attention: the Miami Dolphins, who currently rank below the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and others who’ve had a far worse record over the past few seasons.
Among teams with a 1 percent chance to win the Super Bowl or lower, Miami is tied with Seattle for the best record over the previous 3 seasons — and the difference there is that Seattle has a different coach (Mike Macdonald) and QB (Sam Darnold) than those who built the majority of that record:
That’s not so in the case of the Dolphins, who’ll bring back the coach/QB combination of Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa for the fourth consecutive season. Add in the returning presence of WR Tyreek Hill, and Miami is very different from the high-CHAOS Score1 teams we often find near the bottom of these types of lists.
