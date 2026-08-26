Angel Reese grabs another rebound. (Original photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On a game-to-game basis, Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese was already the WNBA’s greatest rebounder heading into Monday night’s contest against the L.A. Sparks. She set a league record for rebounds per game (13.1) as a rookie in 2024, and she easily holds the career record (at 12.7) as well. But Reese added another accolade on the glass anyway to start this week, setting new WNBA records for both single-game rebounds (26) and single-season total rebounds (458 and counting) while she was at it.

Of course, in some ways this performance was a caricature of Reese at her most stereotypical. While putting up an absurd number in the box score, she also went just 4-for-14 from the floor, creating plenty of opportunities for the dreaded “mebounds” that have long fueled jokes about her rebounding totals. (“Tonight I couldn’t hit shit,” Reese joked with the studio broadcasters afterward.) But perhaps the real headline wasn’t the record so much as the fact that Reese helped Atlanta win the game — something she’s been doing a lot of recently.

I’ve been critical before about Reese’s development as an all-around basketball player — and she would be the first to admit her game still has room to improve. While her rebounding, Usage Rate and ability to draw fouls are off the charts, she ranks in the bottom 26 percent of qualified WNBA players in True Shooting %, Effective FG%, 3-point attempt rate and turnover rate. She is likely never going to be an especially efficient scorer or a perimeter threat.

That being said, though, Reese has nonetheless dramatically improved her LAKER rating this season, in part because her Usage and efficiency have crept up on offense — and even more so because of improvements on defense. Her block and steal rates are up, and while the Chicago Sky were actually 0.1 points per 100 possessions worse defensively with Reese on the court than off last year, this year’s Dream are an impressive 13.2 points per 100 better with Reese than without, helping Atlanta rank as the fourth-best defense in the WNBA this season.

Those changes, in turn, have helped Reese check in with the 10th-biggest improvement in overall LAKER among WNBA players who logged 500+ minutes both last season and this season:

Her improvement has also compounded in recent weeks, both in the box-score and in Atlanta’s success with Reese on the court.

Before the All-Star break, Reese was averaging a 12.5 Game Score per game — 25th-best in the WNBA — with a +94 plus/minus — 22nd-best — which works out to +3.8 per game. Those were respectable numbers, but not exactly indicative of a massive leap forward in her third pro season. But since the break, Reese ranks seventh in Game Score (16.9) and no player in the W has been on the court for a better point differential than her +129 mark (+10.8 per game).

That makes Reese one of the most improved players within the 2026 season, in addition to one of the most improved in ‘26 versus 2025. And unlike in previous years, where she had a negative on-court plus/minus (-4.4 per 100), the boxscore-stuffing is also associated with winning now that she’s surrounded by highly talented players like Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada.

One caveat is that Atlanta has faced the league’s second-easiest schedule by average opponent Elo rating since the All-Star Game — but given that they actually faced the easiest schedule in the league before the break as well, a soft set of opponents doesn’t explain why Reese has improved so much relative to her own first-half baseline.

Instead, the more convincing explanation is that Reese is simply playing better basketball. Rebounding remains the spectacular part of her game — it continues to be literally record-setting — but increasingly, it is only one component of her value. She is defending better, taking better care of the ball, using possessions more efficiently and, most importantly, helping a good team win ballgames. (As of Tuesday afternoon, Atlanta ranked fourth in Elo with a 10 percent shot at the WNBA title.) For a player long accused of padding her individual stats without moving the scoreboard, that might be the most meaningful development of all.

Filed under: WNBA