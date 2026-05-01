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Happy Friday! We’ve reached another fantastic spring weekend in sports that offers a little something for everyone. For aficionados of must-win NBA and NHL playoff contests, we have six elimination games on tap Friday night, with another Game 7 locked in for Saturday and possibly SIX Game 7s (!) on Sunday, if things all go against the series leaders tonight. It’s also Kentucky Derby weekend, the most exciting — and, according to Hunter S. Thompson, “decadent and depraved” — time on the horse racing schedule. We’ll tell you what to watch on the ice, hardwood, and Louisville dirt below. But don’t sleep on baseball’s Reds-Pirates series either, a battle of two National League Central dark-horse teams (the latter of which is trying to turn around a losing streak and the former of which has a historically weird roster). Along with all that, here’s what else we’ve got our eye on as the calendar flips to May:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Friday (5/1)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Pistons (60%) at Magic (40%),* Game 6 (ORL leads 3-2) - 7 p.m. (Prime Video) 🚨

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Cavaliers (62%) at Raptors (38%), Game 6 (CLE leads 3-2) - 7:30 p.m. (Prime Video) 🚨

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Lakers (39%) at Rockets (61%), Game 6 (LAL leads 3-2) - 9:30 p.m. (Prime Video) 🚨

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Lightning (51%) at Canadiens (49%), Game 6 (MTL leads 3-2) - 7 p.m. (ESPN2) 🚨

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Sabres (52%) at Bruins (48%), Game 6 (BUF leads 3-2) - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) 🚨

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights (52%) at Mammoth (48%), Game 6 (VGK leads 3-2) - 10 p.m. (ESPN) 🚨

⚾ MLB: Reds (46%) at Pirates (54%) - 5:45 p.m. (Apple TV)

⚾ MLB: Orioles (37%) at Yankees (63%) - 7:05 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Dodgers (62%) at Cardinals (38%) - 7:15 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚽ Premier League: Leeds United (72%) vs. Burnley (11%) - 3 p.m. (USA)

🎾 Tennis: Madrid Open, men’s (Jannik Sinner 74% to win) and women’s (Mirra Andreeva 57% to win) singles

⛳ Golf: Cadillac Championship (Cameron Young 34% to win)

Saturday (5/2)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Sixers (29%) at Celtics (71%), Game 7 (Series tied 3-3) - 7:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock) 🚨

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Flyers (35%) at Hurricanes (65%), Second-Round Game 1 - 8 p.m. (ABC)

⚾ MLB: Reds (44%) at Pirates (56%) - 4:05 p.m. (FS1)

⚾ MLB: Dodgers (58%) at Cardinals (42%) - 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

⚽ Premier League: Arsenal (69%) vs. Fulham (13%) - 12:30 p.m. (NBC)

🏇 Horse Racing: 152nd Kentucky Derby, Renegade 5/1 to win - 6:57 p.m. post time (NBC)

🥊 Boxing: Naoya Inoue (80%) vs. Junto Nakatani (20%), junior featherweight title - 8 a.m. (DAZN)

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Jack Della Maddalena (47%) vs. Carlos Prates (53%) - 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

🥊 Boxing: Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (20%) vs. David Benavidez (80%), cruiserweight title - 11 p.m. (DAZN PPV)

🎾 Tennis: Madrid Open, women’s final

⛳ Golf: Cadillac Championship

Sunday (5/3)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Magic at Pistons, Game 7 (if necessary) - TBD 🚨

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Raptors at Cavaliers, Game 7 (if necessary) - TBD 🚨

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Rockets at Lakers, Game 7 (if necessary) - TBD 🚨

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Bruins at Sabres, Game 7 (if necessary) - TBD 🚨

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Mammoth at Golden Knights, Game 7 (if necessary) - TBD 🚨

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Canadiens at Lightning, Game 7 (if necessary) - TBD 🚨

⚽ Premier League: Manchester United (43%) vs. Liverpool (33%) - 10:30 a.m. (Peacock)

⚽ Premier League: Aston Villa (46%) vs. Tottenham (30%) - 2 p.m. (USA) (Tottenham trying to avoid relegation)

🎾 Tennis: Madrid Open, men’s final

⛳ Golf: Cadillac Championship

🏁 NASCAR: Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway (Denny Hamlin 17% to win) - 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

🏁 F1: Miami Grand Prix (George Russell 38% to win) - 4 p.m. (Apple TV)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Games 7

Round 2 of the NHL playoffs will technically get underway this weekend, with Game 1 of the Flyers-Hurricanes series set for Saturday night. But round 1 on both the ice and the court is not over. Far from it, in fact! As mentioned above, Friday brings a bevy of Game 6s, and the weekend proper could be stuffed with games that match the two greatest words in sports: Game. Seven.

Six Game 7s on a single day would be unheard of. As far as I can tell, the most combined between the NBA and NHL on the same day in recent history is four — which happened on Sunday, May 15, 2022, with two NBA Game 7s (Bucks-Celtics and Mavs-Suns, aka the infamous “Chris Paul cuts the lead to 42” game) and two NHL Game 7s (Rangers-Penguins and Flames-Stars), as part of a weekend that featured SEVEN total Game 7s. (The NHL added three more on Saturday, May 14, as well.)

This weekend could match that tally overall and break the single-day record, but a lot of things have to fall into place for that to happen.

For one thing, the Pistons (60%) and Lightning (51%) would have to each win as road favorites to extend their respective series against the Magic and Canadiens. Both teams were favored going into Game 1, but a lot of twists and turns have happened since then, and both teams’ odds in Game 6 are only a bit better than a coin flip.

Then, the Raptors (38%), Bruins (48%), and Mammoth (48%) would all need to win as home underdogs, which is itself not an easy task when facing elimination. However, teams down 3-2 at home in NBA history have forced Game 7 56% of the time historically, while trailing home teams in the NHL forced Game 7 62% of the time, so it can be done.

Finally, the Rockets (61%) would need to win as home favorites to extend their series with the LA Lakers. That is the most plausible result in the bunch, but it also underscores how none of this is especially likely to happen. If we treat all of the prediction market odds above as independent events for argument’s sake, then the odds of getting all six Game 7 dominoes to fall into place is 1.6%, or about a 1-in-61 chance.

That certainly means it’s possible, though most likely we will get at least one Game 7 — 98.7% chance — and probably even two or three. (The modal number of expected Game 7s on Sunday is three — with a 31.7% chance to hit.) There’s even a 36.1% chance we get at least four, tying the single-day record from 2022. And as sports fans who love pure drama, we like those odds.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Where the winners run



Even though the prediction markets are skipping the Kentucky Derby for legal reasons, it’s still one of the marquee events on the sports calendar — and, of course, there is no shortage of ways to wager on it. This year’s Derby field is fascinating because the favorite, Renegade, faces a number of headwinds, including a tough draw to a post position next to the rail, which hasn’t had a winner in 40 years (since Ferdinand in 1986); an Arkansas Derby background that tends to not produce Kentucky winners; and speed stats that are surprisingly unimpressive relative to other contenders like Chief Wallabee, Emerging Market, The Puma, So Happy, and Commandment. One thing that is on Renegade’s side, however, is that he’s the best closer in the field. And research shows that winning Derby horses tend to either run up front the whole race or, more recently, hang near the back before making a huge charge to the lead. In Arkansas five weeks ago, Renegade spent most of the race in last place before jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. set him loose and he blew past the field down the home stretch. That will likely be his winning formula again, if he ends up wearing the roses.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “The NBA lottery reform is good, actually” by Mike Shearer

🐎 “What to Watch For at the 2026 Kentucky Derby” by Nick Devlin and me

🏀 “Nikola Jokić’s Legacy Will Probably Be Fine” by Ethan Strauss

🎾 “Madrid musings” by Andrea Petkovic

⚾ “In Search of the Billion Dollar Ballplayer” by Sean

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (5/4)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: T-Wolves at Spurs, Game 1 (Series tied 0-0)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: East Semifinals TBD

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Round 2 (Matchups TBD)

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Astros

⚽ Premier League: Manchester City at Everton

Tuesday (5/5)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Round 2 (Matchups TBD)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Round 2 (Matchups TBD)

⚾ MLB: Braves at Mariners

⚽ Champions League: Arsenal vs. Atlético Madrid (Semifinal, First Leg)

Wednesday (5/6)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: T-Wolves at Spurs, Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Round 2 (Matchups TBD)

⚾ MLB: Rangers at Yankees

⚽ Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. PSG (Semifinal, First Leg)

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.