Colt Emerson of the Seattle Mariners prepares to tag out Gunnar Henderson during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles on June 18, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Jack Compton/Getty Images)

Once the pomp and circumstance of the All-Star Game fades into the past, July baseball turns to another annual ritual: Separating the playoff contenders from the pretenders at the trade deadline.

That’s usually a difficult enough task under normal circumstances, and we’ve seen plenty of Quixotic teams delude themselves into going all-in this time of year. (And to be fair, probably just as many rue the move they didn’t make.) But this season’s deadline dilemmas come with an added complication: An exceptional number of teams are still within striking distance of a playoff spot — more than we’ve seen at this point on the calendar in the past 30+ years.

We can calculate this by looking at how many teams are within a certain number of games of the final playoff spot in their league as of July 26 — can you tell I’m writing this on Monday afternoon? 😉 — in this and every other season following the ‘94 strike, excluding the Covid season of 2020.

Typically speaking, a team needs to be within about 3 games of their league’s last playoff spot to have at least a 25-30 percent shot at making the playoffs, going back to the full-time introduction of the Division Series in 1995. The odds get longer after that, though not completely impossible until you get past 6-7 games out of the final spot.

This season, 19 of 30 MLB teams are within 2 games of a postseason spot — the most of any season since 1995 by far; 21 teams are within 3 games — breaking last year’s high-water mark of 18; 22 teams are within 4 games and 23 teams are within 5 games of the playoffs.

All of those add up to paint a picture of the most crowded playoff conversation in the modern era. Now, some of that is also by MLB’s design, due to the expanded postseason format introduced starting in the 2022 season, which opened up two additional playoff spots per league compared with the previous format. That change has exploded the average number of teams sitting within a handful of games of the league’s last playoff slot each season:

But even by that changing standard, 2026 features an unusual number of teams heading into Deadline Week with at least some credible claim on a potential playoff future.

How much so? Using the Doyle Number framework, here’s an estimate of each team’s odds to make the League Division Series based on how many net Wins Above Replacement (WAR) in talent they add over the next week or so:

As always, there are degrees to how much help a late-season injection of talent can provide. For some teams, like the Dodgers, a massive 5-net-WAR infusion wouldn’t improve their LDS odds all that much. (Putting aside the added benefit it would have on their title odds.) But for others, like the Cubs/Red Sox/White Sox, the same huge splash would boost them from a coin-flip to odds closer to two-thirds. And for others even still, their odds would nearly double from the low double-digits into the 20+ percent range.

That doesn’t mean the calculus around buying is worth it for, say, all 21 teams currently within 3 games of a playoff spot. Sneaking into the playoffs to lose in the Wild-Card Round or get swept out of the Division Series may not be worth emptying out your farm system for deadline rentals. But unlike in years past, where more teams had greater clarity on which side of the buyer/seller divide they belonged on, this season’s borderline teams are just close enough to make buying feel defensible — and that’s exactly the place where false hope is at its most dangerous.

Filed under: Baseball