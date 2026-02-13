Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!

Welcome to Friday, everyone! Just when you thought Super Bowl weekend and the end of the NFL season would mean a lull in the sports calendar — not a chance. This weekend is as jam-packed with activity as just about any in the year to date, with the Winter Olympics running alongside the NBA All-Star Weekend events, the Daytona 500, and plenty of the usual college hoops and golf as well. We’ll unpack ALL of the odds (quite literally) around the All-Star Game below, to go with a special NASCAR-themed Chart of the Day. But before we get to that, here’s a rundown of all the action to watch this busy weekend (plus Monday, as we will return to your inbox after Presidents Day):

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

Friday (2/13)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in snowboarding (2x), biathlon, cross-country skiing, figure skating, skeleton, and speed skating

🥌 OLY: Canada (72%) vs. Sweden (28%)* (men’s curling) - 1:05 p.m.

🏅 OLY: Men’s half-pipe final (snowboarding) - 1:30 p.m.

🏅 OLY: Men’s free skate final (figure skating) - 3 p.m.

🏅 OLY: Men’s skeleton final - 3:05 p.m.

🏅 OLY: Canada (90%) vs. Switzerland (10%) (men’s hockey) - 3:10 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Team Antetokounmpo (77%) vs. Team Anderson (23%) (All-Star Celebrity Game) - 7 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Rising Stars Challenge (Team Melo 38% to win) - 9 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Michigan State (57%) at Wisconsin (43%) - 8 p.m.

⛳ Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Chris Gotterup 12% to win)

Saturday (2/14) - Happy Valentine’s Day! 💘

🏅 OLY: Event finals in alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, short-track speed skating, skeleton, ski jumping, and speed skating

🏅 OLY: Women’s dual moguls final (freestyle skiing) - 4:30 a.m.

🏅 OLY: Men’s giant slalom final (alpine skiing) - 7:20 a.m.

🥌 OLY: US vs. Germany (men’s curling) - 8:05 a.m.

🏅 OLY: Men’s 500m final (speed skating) - 11 a.m.

🏅 OLY: Men’s large hill final (ski jumping) - 11:30 a.m.

🥌 OLY: US (38%) vs. Japan (62%) (women’s curling) - 1:05 p.m.

🏅 OLY: Women’s skeleton final - 1:45 p.m.

🏅 OLY: Men’s 1,500m final (short-track speed skating) - 2:15 p.m.

🏅 OLY: US vs. Denmark (men’s hockey) - 3:10 p.m.

🏀 NBA: 3-Point Contest (Kon Knueppel 24% to win) - 5 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Slam Dunk Contest (Carter Bryant 34% to win) - 8:30 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Clemson (14%) at Duke (86%) - 12 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Kansas (32%) at Iowa State (68%) - 1 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Kentucky (15%) at Florida (85%) - 3 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Texas Tech (17%) at Arizona (83%) - 6:30 p.m.

🏀 WBB: South Carolina (61%) at LSU (39%) - 8:30 p.m.

⛳ Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Sunday (2/15)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in biathlon (2x), alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, skeleton, ski jumping, snowboarding, and speed skating

🥌 OLY: US (56%) vs. Sweden (44%) (men’s curling) - 3 a.m.

🏅 OLY: Men’s dual moguls final (freestyle skiing) - 4:20 a.m.

🏅 OLY: Women’s giant slalom final (alpine skiing) - 7:20 a.m.

🏅 OLY: Mixed team final (snowboard cross) - 7:35 a.m.

🥌 OLY: US vs. China (women’s curling) - 8:05 a.m.

🏅 OLY: Women’s 500m final (speed skating) - 11 a.m.

🏅 OLY: Women’s large hill final (ski jumping) - 11:30 a.m.

🏅 OLY: Mixed team final (skeleton) - 12 p.m.

🥌 OLY: US (49%) vs. Norway (51%) (men’s curling) - 1:05 p.m.

🏅 OLY: Pairs short program (figure skating) - 1:45 p.m.

🏅 OLY: US (89%) vs. Germany (11%) (men’s hockey) - 3:10 p.m.

🏁 NASCAR: Daytona 500 (Logano/Blaney/Ky. Busch 8% each to win)

🏀 MBB: Indiana (29%) at Illinois (71%) - 1 p.m.

🏀 WBB: North Carolina (51%) at Duke (49%) - 1 p.m.

⛳ Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Monday (2/16)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in alpine skiing, bobsleigh, figure skating, freestyle skiing, short-track speed skating, and ski jumping

🏅 OLY: Women’s 1,000m final (short-track speed skating) - 5 a.m.

🏅 OLY: Women’s 1,000m final (speed skating) - 6:35 a.m.

🏅 OLY: Men’s slalom final (alpine skiing) - 7:20 a.m.

🥌 OLY: US vs. Italy (women’s curling) - 1:05 p.m.

🏅 OLY: Women’s big air final (freestyle skiing) - 1:30 p.m.

🏅 OLY: Men’s super team large hill final (ski jumping) - 1:30 p.m.

🏅 OLY: Pairs free skate final (figure skating) - 2 p.m.

🏅 OLY: Women’s monobob final (bobsleigh) - 3:30 p.m.

🥌 OLY: US vs. China (men’s curling) - 3 a.m. Tuesday

🥌 OLY: US vs. Denmark (women’s curling) - 8:05 a.m. Tuesday

🏅 OLY: Men’s and women’s team pursuit finals (speed skating) - 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

🏀 NBA: All-Star Break

🏀 MBB: Houston at Iowa State - 9 p.m.

All listed times are Eastern.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Hey now…

Amidst all of the NBA’s other problems — such as a dysfunctional trade deadline and rampant, brazen tanking, just to name a few — the league will celebrate its top players this weekend at the All-Star Game in Inglewood at the Intuit Dome, home of the LA Clippers. The weekend’s activities will begin Friday night with the annual Celebrity Game, pitting actor Anthony Anderson, a staple of the game dating back to its very first edition in 2003, as coach against a team led by numerous Antetokounmpo siblings. And yes, there are prediction market odds for this game:

Friday will also play host to the Rising Stars Challenge, formerly known as the Rookie Challenge, which in recent years has morphed into a four-team mini tournament featuring players who are either NBA rookies or sophomores, or play in the NBA G League. This year’s teams will be honorarily coached by Austin Rivers, Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, and Vince Carter, and the rosters will feature a number of interesting young players — including Kon Knueppel, VJ Edgecombe, Donovan Clingan, Derik Queen, Dylan Harper, Reed Sheppard, Stephon Castle, Cam Spencer, and more. (But, sadly, no Cooper Flagg, who will miss the game with a foot sprain.) Right now, Team Melo and Team T-Mac — which is probably actually the best team, but has to play the tougher Team Vince in Round 1 — are neck and neck as the favorites:

Then we move on to everyone’s favorite part of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend: Saturday night, home to the 3-Point Contest and the Dunk Contest (and the Shooting Stars competition, which has traditionally lagged in popularity behind the other two events).

Knueppel, who is making a blistering 43.1% of his tries from beyond the arc this season — the fourth-highest among players making at least two 3-pointers per game — is the favorite to win the 3P competition, at 24%, though the markets think Damian Lillard, who hasn’t actually played yet this year due to injury, is a perhaps surprisingly close second. Then, in the dunk contest, we won’t get to see Mac McClung go for a fourth straight win — he declined to participate this time around — so instead, at 34%, Spurs rookie Carter Bryant is the favorite to win over Jaxson Hayes:

One thing I found interesting is that the NBA actually has a stat called “Dunk Score,” which rates each dunk of the season according to a combination of four different categories: jumping height, power, style, and the amount of resistance the defense put up against the dunk. Granting that we don’t have a huge sample for any player in the contest except Hayes, Bryant is actually third on the list by average Dunk Score this season, trailing Johnson and Hayes:

(For those wondering if most of these dunks were just routine, meaning we should focus on peak dunking instead, Hayes had the highest single Dunk Score of any player in the contest, at 98.1, with Johnson ranked second with a max Dunk Score of 78.4, both ahead of Bryant’s max of 65.0.)

And then last (and possibly least), we have the main All-Star Game(s) on Sunday, which consists of a round-robin tournament and subsequent championship game featuring two teams of All-Stars from the United States and one team from the rest of the world, a new format introduced this season to capitalize on both the growing number of international stars in the game and the fact that the Winter Olympics are running concurrently with All-Star Weekend, meaning everyone is already in a state of nationalistic sports fervor as it is.

As always, it’s a big question whether the games themselves will descend into uncanny valley nonsense with zero resemblance to actual competitive basketball, though maybe the new format will inject a renewed sense of diligence into the proceedings. Right now, the markets think Team World — led by the insanely talented trio of Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, and Victor Wembanyama — is favored to beat either of the two US-based squads (Team Stars and Team Stripes) in the tournament:

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Rolling Staaaaaaart!



Drivers, start your engines: it’s time for the NASCAR season again. NASCAR is a unique sport in which its biggest event — literally known as the “Super Bowl of Motorsports” — is also its very first race of the year. This time around, William Byron is gunning to do something nobody else has done in all of NASCAR history: win the Daytona 500 three consecutive years. You might be surprised by this, since other big-time NASCAR accomplishments have happened in longer streaks — Jimmie Johnson once won five consecutive championships, for instance — but the truth is that Daytona is a highly chaotic track where everyone is always nervously waiting for a massive wreck known as “The Big One” to take out the favorite, along with half the field. (There’s a reason why even the great Dale Earnhardt took TWENTY tries to win his first Daytona 500, despite being the most gifted driver ever at that particular type of racing.) So it perhaps should not come as a shock that Byron has only a 6% chance to win again in the prediction market odds, though that does not make him the favorite. He’ll be starting just 35th on the grid Sunday, while the three cofavorites — Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and Ryan Blaney — are all starting in the top 5.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏁 “What the Daytona 500 really tells us about the season ahead” by me

🏀 “WNBA Prospectology” by Rebecca Prenevost

🏈 “The North Dakota State FBS Experiment is Finally Here” by me (yes, I’m calling my own number a lot here!)

🏁 “85% of the Field Didn’t Finish this Race” by Ethan S.

🏀 “Derrick White Propaganda” by Garrison Giddens



👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Tuesday (2/17)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in speed skating (2x), snowboarding, bobsleigh, freestyle skiing, biathlon, and Nordic combined

🏀 NBA: All-Star Break

🏀 MBB: Michigan at Purdue

🏀 WBB: Tennessee at Ole Miss

Wednesday (2/18)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in short-track speed skating (2x), cross-country skiing (2x), snowboarding, freestyle skiing, biathlon, and alpine skiing

🏀 NBA: All-Star Break

🏀 MBB: BYU at Arizona

🏀 WBB: Baylor at Texas Tech

Thursday (2/19)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in ski mountaineering (2x), ice hockey, freestyle skiing, figure skating, speed skating, and Nordic combined

🏀 NBA: Pistons at Knicks

🏀 WBB: South Carolina at Alabama

🏀 WBB: LSU at Ole Miss

🏀 WBB: Washington at UCLA

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

