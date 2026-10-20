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Happy Tuesday! It’s a full-on basketball takeover here at Scoreboard: The WNBA Finals just got evened up after Angel Reese’s huge Game 2, and now the NBA tips off its own 2026-27 season with a 3-game Opening Day slate featuring 6 teams who account for most of the championship market. We’ll break down the NBA season ahead — including a Thunder-Spurs showdown between the two preseason heavyweights — and look at whether the league’s remarkable run of recent parity can keep going. Plus, Rays-Brewers is officially set for the World Series starting Friday, and Barcelona-PSG headlines another big-time Champions League afternoon. Here’s what else we’re watching today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

NBA:

🏀 Opening Day! 🎉

🏀 Celtics (53%) at Pistons (47%) - 3 p.m. (NBC)

🏀 76ers (38%) at Knicks (62%) - 7 p.m. (NBC)

🏀 Thunder (49%) at Spurs (51%) - 9:30 p.m. (NBC)

🏀🏆 NBA title check-in: Thunder 24% to win

MLB:

⚾ World Series: Off-day. (MIL-TB series begins Friday)

⚾🏆 World Series title check-in: Brewers 62% to win

WNBA:

🏀 WNBA Finals: Off-day. (ATL-GS series resumes Wednesday)

🏀🏆 WNBA title check-in: Dream 57% to win

NHL:

🏒 Avalanche (51%) at Devils (49%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN+) - 2001 Stanley Cup rematch 🙂

🏒 Bruins (39%) at Stars (61%) - 8 p.m. (ESPN)

🏒 Lightning (49%) at Golden Knights (51%) - 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏒🏆 Stanley Cup check-in: Panthers 11% to win

Football:

🏈 CFB: South Alabama (59%) at Marshall (41%) - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

🏈🏆 Super Bowl check-in: 49ers 22% to win NFL title

🏈🏆 College Football Playoff check-in: Georgia 17% to win national title

Soccer:

⚽ Champions League: Barcelona (40%) at PSG (40%) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+ / CBS Sports) - A true toss-up!

⚽ Champions League: Villarreal (16%) at Liverpool (65%) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

⚽🏆 Champions League title check-in: FC Barcelona 30% to win

⚽🏆 Premier League title check-in: Arsenal FC 61% to win

⚽🏆 Europa League title check-in: Juventus 17% to win

⚽🏆 MLS title check-in: Nashville SC 21% to win MLS Cup

⚽🏆 NWSL title check-in: San Diego Wave FC 24% to win

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Tip off!

Cue the John Tesh music — the NBA is officially BACK today, with a triple-header starting this afternoon on NBC: First up, it’s Celtics-Pistons at 3 p.m., then Sixers-Knicks at 7, and finally Thunder-Spurs in the nightcap at 9:30.

According to the prediction market odds, there’s a 75-80% chance that this year’s eventual champion played in one of those three games, and an overwhelming 90% chance that at least one NBA Finals team comes out of that group. So you’d better tune in! Here are the rest of the opening-day odds, as per the market:

A few things stand out as notable as the season gets underway. First, the battle for “NBA title favorite” is essentially a 2-team race out of the West, with Oklahoma City and San Antonio combining for 71% of the conference’s total NBA Finals probability — and 47% of the leaguewide championship odds. That makes for one of the most lopsided 2-team preseason-favorite duos in NBA history, with the added twist that neither actually, you know, won the championship last season. (The Knicks did, remember?) So when the Thunder and Spurs meet tonight, we’ll get an immediate look at the rivalry that could define the season.

Speaking of New York, the defending champs aren’t getting much respect from the markets. Despite winning their first championship since 1973, the Knicks have just a 9% chance to repeat — trailing four other teams in the title pecking order, including the star-studded Philadelphia 76ers (13%), who’ll visit Madison Square Garden tonight. In fact, only 7 defending champions since 1985-86 have started the following season outside the top three in title odds, and most had lost a franchise superstar. (Michael Jordan, Kawhi Leonard, etc.) The Knicks, meanwhile, return nearly the entire core that won it all.

But perhaps the most interesting question of all is whether the NBA’s unprecedented run of parity can keep going. The league has now crowned 8 different champions in 8 seasons, smashing the previous record of 6 straight (set from 1975-80). And even with recent champs like the Thunder, Knicks, Celtics, Lakers and even the Raptors — who started the Parity Era in 2019 — looming as contenders, the markets assign around a 60% chance of another fresh face atop the basketball world this year, after adjusting the odds to sum to 100% overall.

Either way, one thing we know for certain is that the long road to June basketball begins today.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Avenging Angel

With her team facing the prospect of a 2-0 WNBA Finals deficit against the stifling Golden State Valkyries, Angel Reese stepped up for the Atlanta Dream Monday night. Reese scored 15 in the first half and poured in 15 more in the second (including 9 in the third quarter as Atlanta outscored Golden State 21-9) to arrive at a playoff-career-high 30 points. Tack on her customary rebounding output — 16 boards, also a playoff career-high — and Reese had just the fifth 30+ point double-double in WNBA Finals history as the Dream evened up the series 1-1 heading back to Atlanta. Traders now consider the Dream to be 56% favorites to win the WNBA title.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “The Los Angeles Rams are a mirage” by Tyler Dunne

🏀 “Do the 76ers Know Who They Are?” by Andrew Unterberger

⚽ “Has the Premier League peaked?” by Paul Macdonald

🏀 “What the 2026 WNBA attendance trends say about the future” by Katie McInerney

🏈 “TMQ: Reelin’ in the Years” by Gregg Easterbrook

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (10/21)

🏈 CFB: New Mexico State at Sam Houston

⚾ MLB Playoffs: No games. (Off-day prior to World Series)

🏀🏆 WNBA Playoffs: Valkyries at Dream, WNBA Finals Game 3 (Series tied 1-1)

🏀 NBA: Warriors at Lakers

🏒 NHL: Panthers at Senators

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal

Thursday (10/22)

🏈 Thursday Night Football: Patriots at Bears

🏈 CFB: James Madison at Appalachian State

⚾ MLB Playoffs: No games. (Off-day prior to World Series)

🏀 WNBA Playoffs: No games. (Off-day)

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Thunder

🏒 NHL: Rangers at Maple Leafs

⚽ Europa League: AC Milan at Bournemouth

Friday (10/23)

🏈 CFB: Duke at Virginia

⚾🏆 MLB Playoffs: Rays at Brewers, World Series Game 1 (Series tied 0-0)

🏀 WNBA Playoffs: No games. (Off-day)

🏀 NBA: Knicks at Celtics

🏒 NHL: Lightning at Avalanche

⚽ Premier League: Ipswich Town at Nottingham Forest

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.