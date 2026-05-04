OG Anunoby #8, Karl-Anthony Towns #32, and Miles McBride #2 of the New York Knicks high five during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during Game 5 of the 2026 NBA First Round on April 28, 2026 at Madison Square Garden. (David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images)

The New York Knicks always walk the tightrope between euphoria and despair. When they were in a 2-1 hole in Round 1 against the Atlanta Hawks, the vibes at the Garden were of existential dread, despite the fact that both losses had been by a single point each. When they rolled to a record-setting rout in Game 6 — leading by an astonishing 47 points at halftime — the mood flipped to wondering how far this team could soar if it keeps playing at its full potential.

But even that optimism has to come with a guarded quality after what we’ve seen from these Knicks in the postseason before.

A year ago, New York played its longtime nemesis — the Indiana Pacers — with home-court advantage and -155 betting odds in the East final… and promptly fell in a 3-1 series deficit, eventually losing in six. The year before, they took leads of 2-0 and 3-2 over the same Pacers in Round 2, only to lose Game 7 at home by 21 points. The year before that, New York had home-court against an 8-seed (Miami, another nemesis) in Round 2, but went down 3-1 and lost in six despite Jalen Brunson averaging 31.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game on a hyper-efficient .632 True Shooting Percentage.

(And we won’t even get into the 4-1 loss to Atlanta two years before that, in Trae Young’s playoff coming-out party, or the fact that the team escaped Round 1 just once — losing to, who else but Indiana, in the 2013 East semis, despite having home-court — between 2001 and 2022.)

Point is, the Knicks head into tonight’s second-round opener against the Philadelphia 76ers in a very familiar position. What they’re aiming for, however, is an unfamiliar result.