Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here! Read the archive here.

Welcome to Wednesday, where we are midway through another jam-packed week of spring sports. After a vaguely predictable start to the NBA playoffs — that Pistons loss to Orlando and Hawks comeback on the Knicks notwithstanding — we had our first true earthquakes in the hoops world on Tuesday night, with Boston (one of the elite title contenders) losing at home to Philadelphia and San Antonio losing both their game versus Portland but also Victor Wembanyama to a concussion for some portion of the remaining series. We’ll get into the repercussions of both outcomes below, along with a check-in on the NHL’s equally chaotic (but entirely on-brand) state of play. In the meantime, here’s what else we’re watching today on the sports calendar:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 Magic (22%) at Pistons (78%),* Game 2 (ORL leads 1-0) - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 Suns (8%) at Thunder (92%), Game 2 (OKC leads 1-0) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 Penguins (48%) at Flyers (52%), Game 3 (PHI leads 2-0) - 7 p.m. (TNT)

🏒 Stars (46%) at Wild (54%), Game 3 (Series tied 1-1) - 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

🏒 Ducks (37%) at Oilers (63%), Game 2 (EDM leads 1-0) - 10 p.m. (TBS)

MLB:

⚾ Yankees (57%) at Red Sox (43%) - 6:45 p.m. (MLB Network)

⚾ Phillies (38%) at Cubs (62%) - 7:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Dodgers (66%) at Giants (34%) - 9:45 p.m. (MLB.tv)

Soccer:

⚽ Premier League: Manchester City (86%) vs. Burnley (6%) - 3 p.m. (USA)

⚽ Premier League: Bournemouth (49%) vs. Leeds (26%) - 3 p.m. (Peacock)

⚽ MLS: Inter Miami (33%) vs. Real Salt Lake (45%) - 9:30 p.m. (Apple TV)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Topsy-turvy

Thought you had the NBA playoffs figured out? Well, Tuesday put the kibosh on any such notion.

In the first contest of the night, the Philadelphia 76ers — which went into Game 2 on the road against the Boston Celtics as 90-10 underdogs, according to the prediction markets — reversed an early 26-13 deficit to take a halftime lead, then outscored mighty Boston 27-20 in the fourth quarter to seal the series-tying upset. Tyrese Maxey (29 points) and 20-year-old rookie VJ Edgecombe (30) combined for 59 points for Philly, outscoring Boston’s lead duo of Jaylen Brown (36) and Jayson Tatum (19) — themselves the sole Celtics to reach double digits.

Then, things were shaken up even more in San Antonio. Early in the second quarter, Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama stumbled driving to the basket and fell face-first to the court, bouncing his jaw off the hardwood as he landed. A rattled Wemby left the game against Portland and never returned, later being diagnosed with a concussion that calls into question when he might return in the series. With their opponent’s best player gone, the underdog Trail Blazers hung with San Antonio behind a big night from Scoot Henderson (31 points) and outscored the Spurs 27-23 in the fourth quarter to earn their own series-tying road victory.

It got to the point where maybe the only logical result of the night saw the Los Angeles Lakers — led by a 41-year-old legend (LeBron James) with his two best teammates sidelined with injuries until at least next month — taking a 2-0 series lead over the Houston Rockets, handing another all-time great (Kevin Durant) his seventh consecutive playoff loss.

What has all of this done to the playoff landscape? Here’s a look at the updated prediction market odds in each series:

In the grand scheme of things, the Celtics (85%) and Spurs (82%) remain huge favorites to win their series, despite fumbling away home-court advantage and, in San Antonio’s case, the big question of Wemby’s availability hanging over the rest of the series. (Though Wemby has to be in concussion protocol for a minimum of two days, the average return is more like 7 to 10 days, which could leave him sidelined until Games 5-7 of the series if necessary.) Meanwhile, the Lakers are only viewed as 55% favorites to beat Houston despite taking the 2-0 series lead — a position from which NBA teams tend to win the series 92% of the time.

But if things do end up going a different way in any (or all) of these cases, we can point back to Tuesday night as the turning point that changed everything.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Series check-in



Over on the ice, the NHL avoided its own version of the big Celtics and Spurs upset losses when the Colorado Avalanche escaped in overtime to take a 2-0 series lead over the LA Kings Tuesday. But things remain generally as chaotic as we’d expect of the hockey playoffs: currently, four of the eight games in the first-round series are knotted up 1-1, with another (Philly over Pittsburgh) featuring the seeding underdog with a 2-0 lead. This has led to plenty of uncertainty in the prediction market odds, with four matchups sitting at roughly 60-40 or tighter. (And, weirdly, in one of the games more lopsided than that — Edmonton-Anaheim — the market’s most likely outcome sees the overall series underdog, the Ducks, winning in seven games):

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “The Value of Losing: On the Spurs, Pistons, and Playoff Experience” by Chris Gunther

🏈 “Its Clustering Time! 2026 NFL Draft QB Cluster Analysis” by CFBNumbers

⛳ “The Data Says Hit Driver. Here’s When the Data is Wrong.” by Tour Swings Tommy

🏀 “The Pistons Dominated One NBA. Now They Have to Survive the Other.” by me

🏀 “The Ten Best Games I Watched This Season” by JDB College Hoops

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (4/23)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks at Hawks, Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Cavs at Raptors, Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Nuggets at T-Wolves, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Sabres at Bruins, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes at Senators, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Avalanche at Kings, Game 3

⚾ MLB: Yankees vs. Red Sox

⚾ MLB: Phillies vs. Cubs

⚾ MLB: Braves vs. Nationals

⛳ Golf: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Friday (4/24)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Celtics at Sixers, Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Lakers at Rockets, Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at Trail Blazers, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Lightning at Canadiens, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights at Mammoth, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Oilers at Ducks, Game 3

⚾ MLB: Phillies at Braves

⚾ MLB: Cubs at Dodgers

⚽ Premier League: Sunderland vs. Nottingham Forest

⚽ NWSL: Louisville vs. Orlando

⚽ NWSL: Washington vs. KC Current

⛳ Golf: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Saturday (4/25)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Pistons at Magic, Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Thunder at Suns, Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks at Hawks, Game 4

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Nuggets at T-Wolves, Game 4

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes at Senators, Game 4

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Stars at Wild, Game 4

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Penguins at Flyers, Game 4

⚾ MLB: D-Backs at Padres (Mexico City Series)

⚾ MLB: Phillies at Braves

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Cubs

⚽ Premier League: Arsenal vs. Newcastle

⚽ Premier League: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

⚽ MLS: Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution

⛳ Golf: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.