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Greetings on this Tuesday in sports, as we’re still recovering from one of the most intense atmospheres a New York sporting event has offered in a long time. Last night, the Knicks hosted the Spurs in front of President Trump and a packed house of 19,812 fans with more money to spend than they knew what to do with — but despite all those fans’ exhortations, the visiting Spurs erased a 64-57 halftime deficit and handed the Knicks their first loss in 13 games (and 46 days). That series is still 2-1 in New York’s favor, but the vibes of the next few days in NYC will be fascinating to monitor. At the same time, tonight offers a resumption of arguably the craziest Stanley Cup Final (through three games) ever, plus a big battle of WNBA rookies — more on both below. Along with that, here’s what else we have our eye on today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 No games

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 Hurricanes (51%) at Golden Knights (49%),* Game 4 (VGK leads 2-1) - 8 p.m. (ABC) - VEG 63% to win series

MLB:

⚾ Yankees (55%) at Guardians (45%) - 6:40 p.m. (TBS)

⚾ Dodgers (49%) at Pirates (51%) - 6:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Phillies (52%) at Blue Jays (48%) - 7:07 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Braves (59%) at White Sox (41%) - 7:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Championship check-in: Dodgers 28% to win World Series

WNBA:

🏀 Dream (76%) at Sky (24%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 Wings (34%) at Lynx (66%) - 8 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Mercury (25%) at Valkyries (75%) - 10 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Championship check-in: Lynx 27% to win WNBA title

Soccer:

⚽ International Friendly: Argentina (85%) vs. Iceland (5%) - 8:30 p.m. (Jordan-Hare Stadium)

⚽ Women’s International Friendly: US vs. Brazil - 8:30 p.m. (TNT/HBO Max/Peacock)

⚽ World Cup odds: France/Spain 19% to win

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Go Cup crazy

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight, protecting a 2-1 series lead that could hardly feel more fragile given the absolute chaos of the series’ first three games.

For the first time in NHL history, Games 1 and 2 (split by Vegas and Carolina) both featured multi-goal comebacks from the trailing teams. But that was nothing compared to Game 3, where Vegas built a commanding 4-0 lead in the second period, only for Carolina to storm back with four unanswered goals in the third. It ultimately took a double-overtime game-winner from Shea Theodore to secure the 5-4 victory for Vegas and prevent a historic collapse.

Through three games, the teams have combined for 25 total goals, and a staggering 44% of them (11 goals) have belonged to the team actively trailing on the scoreboard. That’s the highest share of “comeback goals” seen in any Stanley Cup Final through three games since 1927:

After a series start like this, it’s fair to wonder just where this Stanley Cup Final goes next. Prediction market traders have effectively thrown up their hands — they basically have tonight’s contest at 50-50, even though the Golden Knights are favored overall by nature of their 2-1 series lead:

One factor that might shake things up even more: a budding goaltending controversy for Carolina, which might start rookie Brandon Bussi over veteran Freddie Andersen, who has been shaky in the final despite going in as one of the top performers of the postseason. (It is a fickle life these masked men have chosen to lead!)

Barring Bussi heroics, though, we might expect Vegas to have the edge — teams leading 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Final are 46-11 all-time (winning 81% of the time). But then again, based on how this series has gone so far, leading might actually be the last thing you want to do.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Battle of the rookies



While the NBA takes a night off to process what happened in the finals, the WNBA will pick up the hoops slack tonight with a three-game slate, including the title favorite Minnesota Lynx taking on the Dallas Wings — a potentially historic battle of rookies. Olivia Miles of Minnesota and Azzi Fudd of Dallas are not just the top 2 picks from this year’s draft, nor just the two leading favorites to win Rookie of the Year. (Miles is favored at 90%.) They’re also tracking to rank among the most productive rookies in league history, according to my LAKER metric, which blends individual performance with how the player’s team performs with them on the court. Miles has ranked among the league’s most valuable players for most of the early going, and Fudd has been climbing the chart thanks to her shooting efficiency and surprising defensive impact for a 5-foot-11 guard. (The average height for all WNBA players is around 6-foot-1.) Here’s a look at how their offensive and defensive LAKER grades currently compare with other rookies from WNBA history:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚾ “Update on pitch location data” by Sean Smith

🏈 “Brendan Sorsby playing college football is unconscionable. That’s why Texas Tech is the only happy party” by Stewart Mandel

🏒 “Vote For Best Bargain NHL Contract” by The Hockeynomist

🏀 “The Knicks’ Streak is Almost a One of a Kind” by Above the Break

🏒 “Dylan Larkin’s trade request: A damning indictment of the Steve Yzerman era and what (if anything) it says about Dylan Larkin” by Adam Gretz

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (6/10)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at Knicks, NBA Finals Game 4 (NYK leads 2-1)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Pirates

🏀 WNBA: Sun at Tempo

⚽ International Friendly: England vs. Costa Rica

Thursday (6/11)

⚽ World Cup begins! 🏆

⚽ World Cup: Mexico vs. South Africa

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights at Hurricanes, Stanley Cup Final Game 5

⚾ MLB: Mariners at Orioles

🏀 WNBA: Sky at Fever

⛳ Golf: RBC Canadian Open (TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, North Course - Caledon, ON)

Friday (6/12)

⚽ World Cup: US vs. Paraguay (USMNT’s first game of 2026 WC)

⚽ World Cup: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Phillies at Brewers

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries at Storm

⛳ Golf: RBC Canadian Open

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.