A warm Wednesday welcome to you — and congrats to the New York Knicks, who won the third annual NBA Cup championship with a fourth-quarter surge to beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-113 in Las Vegas last night. We'll unpack what it means, and the state of the league overall in the aftermath of the Cup, below. In the meantime, we're also squarely in the middle of pre-Christmas bowl season now, college basketball is heating up — Tennessee rolled over Louisville last night in Knoxville — and more NFL is just a day away (to say nothing of the absolute sports apocalypse that will be Saturday's slate).

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

College Football:

🏈 Old Dominion (42%) vs. South Florida (58%)* (StaffDNA Cure Bowl)

🏈 Louisiana (57%) vs. Delaware (43%) (68 Ventures Bowl)

NBA:

🏀 Grizzlies (27%) at T-Wolves (73%)

NHL:

🏒 Kings (41%) at Panthers (59%)

🏒 Devils (36%) at Golden Knights (64%)

College Hoops:

🏀 South Florida (7%) at Alabama (93%)

🏀 Arizona State (21%) at UCLA (79%)

🏀 Marquette (2%) at UConn (98%) (WBB)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Now the real NBA season begins

Traditionally speaking, Christmas Day was always an important milestone in the NBA season, marking the pivot point between early regular-season warmup games and a focus on the playoff and championship races. But with the introduction of the NBA Cup, the end of the league’s new(ish) in-season tournament might be the new moment when the season feels like it actually begins in earnest.

And if that’s the case, there’s already a lot about this season to take inventory of. So let’s look at some of the defining early-season trends and map out what they might mean from here.

The Thunder’s dominance: Oklahoma City fell short against San Antonio in the NBA Cup semis, but that was a mere blip in what has otherwise been a remarkably dominant start to their title defense. At 24-2, OKC is tied for the second-most wins ever by a team in its first 26 games — the 2016 Warriors started 25-1 — and they’re on pace for the highest net rating (+16.5) by a team in league history. Prediction markets give them a 60% chance of winning 70 or more games and a 17% chance of winning 75 games, which has never been done before in NBA history.



Most importantly, though, the Thunder remain heavy favorites to repeat as champs, with a 46% chance to win the title according to Robinhood’s market — well clear of No. 2 Denver at 11%.



The Knicks’ Finals potential: Rightly, New York isn’t making too much of the NBA Cup win — “It’s an important stepping stone for us,” tournament MVP Jalen Brunson said Tuesday — but this season does seem like a golden opportunity for the Knicks to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. Previous mainstay East contenders are either down to start the year (Cleveland) or battling injuries (Boston, Indiana, Philly), and other would-be challengers (Detroit, Orlando) are largely unproven in the playoffs. That would seem to clear the way for NY, though the prediction markets still consider the Knicks first among equals rather than clear favorites:

A not-yet-settled MVP chase: Once again, the two best players on the planet are Denver’s Nikola Jokić and OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who just happen to have won each of the past two MVP awards (and if we admittedly let Jokić do a lot of the lifting, four of the past five). But the prediction market odds are not fully certain which of the two might win the award… or even if someone else could muscle into the picture as well, whether it be the Lakers’ Luka Dončić (who leads the league with 34.7 points per game), Victor Wembanyama of the Spurs, or maybe even a few other dark horse candidates:



A season that’s just… weird: Amid all of these other storylines, the league has also been pretty strange to start the 2025-26 season, and that’s not likely to change from here. The best teams are better than usual and the worst teams are a lot worse, which is warping everything in between — from point differentials and blowout rates to how meaningful the standings even feel at this pivot point in the calendar. A historically deep crop of bad teams is already tanking up a storm for a shot at top prospects Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and AJ Dybantsa. Pushing for the Cup has potentially left teams more fatigued than usual at this stage of the schedule. And as Mike Beuoy pointed out here, we’re generally seeing more “rubber-banding” within games recently, with no lead really being safe and more teams making huge comebacks than ever before:

What will it all mean by next spring? That’s still an open question. But if the NBA Cup’s conclusion really does mark the new moment when the season comes into focus, then we can finally put the tournament behind us and get back to the business of arguing about contenders, pretenders, and awards races — the way we usually do once the long, familiar grind of an NBA season sets in.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Kicking the habit



For most of NFL history, 60-yard field goals were novelties — desperate end-of-half tries or generational kicking outliers. But this season, they’ve become almost routine. (Just ask the Colts and Seahawks, who traded long makes in the final minute last Sunday.) As kickers have continued a decades-long march toward greater accuracy, strength, and consistency, and rules have become friendlier to superlong kicks, teams have grown more willing to attempt FGs that would have been unthinkable in earlier eras — particularly in high-leverage moments. The result has been an explosion of long-range makes in 2025 unlike anything the league has ever seen, turning what used to be a historical oddity into a defining feature of the modern kicking game.

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Here’s what’s coming over the next few days:

Thursday (12/18)

🏈 Rams at Seahawks (Thursday Night Football)

🏀 Magic at Nuggets

🏀 Clippers at Thunder

🏀 Warriors at Suns

🏈 Missouri State vs. Arkansas State (Xbox Bowl)

🏒 Kings at Lightning

🏒 Maple Leafs at Capitals

🏒 Oilers at Bruins

Friday (12/19)

🏈 Alabama at Oklahoma (College Football Playoff First Round)

🏈 Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan (Myrtle Beach Bowl)

🏈 Memphis vs. NC State (Gasparilla Bowl)

🏀 Thunder at T-Wolves

🏀 Spurs at Hawks

🏀 Sixers at Knicks

🏒 Jets at Avalanche

🏒 Hurricanes at Panthers

🏒 Stars at Ducks

🏀 Abilene Christian at BYU

🏀 Washington at Stanford (WBB)

Saturday (12/20)

🏈 Miami at Texas A&M (College Football Playoff First Round)

🏈 Tulane at Ole Miss (College Football Playoff First Round)

🏈 James Madison at Oregon (College Football Playoff First Round)

🏈 Eagles at Commanders

🏈 Packers at Bears

🏀 Rockets at Nuggets

🏀 Celtics at Raptors

🏒 Hurricanes at Lightning

🏒 Oilers at Wild

🏒 Red Wings at Capitals

🏀 St. John’s vs. Kentucky

🏀 Ohio State vs. UNC

🏀 Houston vs. Arkansas

🏀 Auburn vs. Purdue

🏀 Duke vs. Texas Tech

⚽ Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

⚽ Everton vs. Arsenal

⚽ Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

🏀 Louisville vs. Tennessee (WBB)

🏀 Iowa vs. UConn (WBB)

All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.