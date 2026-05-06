Alex Zanardi in the Target Ganassi Reynard Honda 961 at the 1996 Monterey Grand Prix at Laguna Seca Raceway, Monterey, California. (Credit: Getty Images)

They say the athletes you loved when you were 10 years old will stick with you forever. And I suppose that’s true — because I will always love Alex Zanardi.

Zanardi died over the weekend in his native Italy at the too-young age of 59. Within those 59 years, though, he led numerous lives: There was the reckless young racer, humbled by Formula 1 and rebuilt in America into a champion, only to fail again even harder — eventually losing everything in the process. There was the determined middle-aged man relearning how to move through the world again, not just reclaiming what he once had, but growing into something greater. There was the human being who lived for competition and ended up sacrificing himself to it, too.

But the version of Zanardi I remember best was the joyous, defiant one who showed up on the U.S. open-wheel racing scene and almost immediately took over, driving like the rules didn’t apply to him and doing things nobody else would dare.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Zanardi always had talent, and a flair for the dramatic. Following strong showings in Formula 3 and Formula 3000 in 1990 and ‘91, Zanardi was poised to be Italy’s next Formula 1 winner with Riccardo Patrese and Michele Alboreto’s careers winding down.

But a wrong career choice, taking a full-time ride at collapsing Lotus rather than a stand-in role with contending Benetton — and a penchant for ambitious but risky decisions behind the wheel — led to a pair of frustrating F1 campaigns: Zero Top 5s, one Top 10, a 16.2 average finish and a single, solitary standings point in 21 races across the 1993-94 seasons. By the end of 1994, Zanardi was out of a job — and weighing career options — with the ‘95 F1 grid mostly locked in already.

He spent the gap-year driving sports cars and endurance racing, but couldn’t garner much in the way of F1 attention, in part due to his reputation for expensive on-track misadventures. Even a trip to America seeking an IndyCar ride was initially fruitless — until Zanardi got an audition with Chip Ganassi Racing, which was looking to replace Bryan Herta after a disappointing 20th-place finish in the No. 4 car opposite Jimmy Vasser in 1995.

In his test at Homestead, Zanardi impressed Ganassi, managing director Mike Hull and the rest of the team’s brass with not only his pace — a relatively known factor — but also his self-awareness, discipline and maturity. By the end of the day, he’d secured a full-time seat with a team that aspired to compete for the CART championship… even if he had “alligator arms” when it came time to pay the check at dinner that night.

The season that followed was special for Ganassi, clad in its iconic Target brand livery, bright red with yellow lightning-bolts down the sides. Vasser won the season-opener in Miami — part of a stretch with four wins in the season’s first six races. And while Zanardi only had a single Top-10 through Round 8, he took off like a rocket in the second half, notching three wins and six podiums in the final eight races on the schedule. Vasser won the series championship, but Zanardi actually had the better average finish (7.13 versus 7.38) during the season’s second half:

That included some vintage Zanardi spikes on the graph — when he wasn’t finishing either first or second with an occasional third-place run, he was finishing outside the Top 20 due to crashes. (Hey, you couldn’t take the brash Italian racecar driver out of the guy completely.)

And of course, it included the signature moment of Zanardi’s entire career:

“The Pass.”

With Vasser effectively locking up the 1996 title already, all eyes were on what Zanardi might do at Laguna Seca to finish off his rookie campaign on a promising note for ‘97. And he did win pole — his fourth in a row to close the season — before leading the first 27 laps of the race itself.

But after his first pit stop, Zanardi lost the lead to Brian Herta on Lap 42 and couldn’t get it back for the next 40 laps, circling around the California hills as the time left in the season ticked away. Heading toward the final few turns of the final lap, it seemed unlikely that Zanardi would be able to get around the man he’d replaced at Ganassi for the win.

But that’s when Zanardi did this at the track’s famous “corkscrew”:

In an area of Laguna Seca where no one — least of all Herta — thought a pass was possible, Zanardi had the audacity to zoom up the hill at full speed and dive inside Herta in the braking zone, bounce over the kerbs and into the sand down the corkscrew, hold on to complete the second half of the sequence and keep control through the last few corners of the lap to claim a victory that would never have even entered any other driver’s imagination.

While Vasser celebrated his championship, it felt like Zanardi had just done something even bigger. (It didn’t hurt that, as Vasser joked later, the tall tale around Zanardi’s pass got taller with every re-telling.) It was the apotheosis of Zanardi’s unique blend of creativity, fearlessness, driving talent and competitive spirit — and it set the tone for what the 1996 CART Rookie of the Year would do next.

In 1997 and 1998, Zanardi completely dominated CART when it was at its peak, before its split with IndyCar fully took its toll on the series. Despite representing just 1 of 41 total drivers (2.4 percent) who took to the track in those seasons (and only 3.5 percent of total race-entries), Zanardi won 33 percent of all races, claimed 20 percent of all podiums — which was especially insane because there are three of those slots per race, and any given driver can only occupy one of them — led 17 percent of all possible laps and scored 13 percent of all standings points — again, a stat where one driver is capped on what share of the field total he can claim in any race.

The results were two CART championships, a 1-2 title finish for Ganassi (with Vasser) in 1998, and a lot of Zanardi’s trademark donuts, the celebratory burnout move that he was literally the first racer to bring to a major series:

After the 1998 season, Zanardi left Ganassi and CART in the capable hands of Juan Pablo Montoya — who promptly won the ‘99 title with the same number of wins as his predecessor (though nowhere near as many high finishes otherwise) — to pursue his F1 dream again with Williams, but success on that stage was not what fate had planned for Zanardi.

An exceedingly disappointing (by Williams’ standards) fifth-place showing in 1999 — the team’s sole finish so low in the 16 seasons between 1988 and 2005 — saw Zanardi post 11 DNFs in 16 races and be drastically outperformed by teammate Ralf Schumacher (7.4 average finish versus 14.2 for Zanardi).

“I have to give him merit for this, Ralf Schumacher is as fast as he is unpleasant,” Zanardi would later quip. (Clearly the two did not have the same chemistry as Zanardi and Vasser!)

Williams bought out Zanardi’s contract for 2000 and beyond, which set the stage for him to return to America and CART under Mo Nunn, his former race engineer with Ganassi — and, in turn, led Zanardi to be behind the wheel at a fateful race in Germany mere days after 9/11, the events of which he describes here:

The accident in Germany cost Zanardi both of his legs, and nearly his life. His recovery and rehabilitation took years. But in typical Zanardi fashion, he approached the challenge head-on with optimism — the kind that always seemed to make the impossible bend to his will.

“When I woke up without legs, I looked at the half that was left, not the half that was lost,” he would say.

A little over a decade after the accident, Zanardi won two gold medals at the 2012 London Paralympics in road cycling. Four years later, he won two more golds at the Rio Games. Between the Paralympics and the Para-cycling World Championships, Zanardi won 24 total medals (16 golds, 7 silvers and 1 bronze). He was, in many ways, as decorated a cyclist as he had been a racecar driver — though he did race again as well after the accident, using prosthetics.

Tragically, Zanardi was competing in an Italian para-cycling road race in 2020 when he suffered another terrible accident, putting him in a coma and causing severe damage. Despite periodic reports of progress in the years since, he ultimately passed away on May 1 from complications related to those injuries. At his funeral Tuesday, thousands attended to say goodbye to an icon of racing, yes, but also of the human spirit.

The common threads uniting the many lives of Zanardi were a love of speed and the joy of competition, as well as a tremendous sense of belief — all things he held onto until the very end.

The same part of him that believed he could make that pass at Laguna Seca, even when no one else could see it, was the part that believed he could do everything else that followed.

“You want to climb the mountain because it’s there and you know you can do it,” Zanardi once said.

And as a 10-year-old watching him race from afar, he made you believe it, too.

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