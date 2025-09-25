Penn State QB Drew Allar from Oregon defenders during last year’s Big Ten Championship Game. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The best game on the docket by far in college football this week is one that nobody really thinks the higher-ranked, hosting team can win.

Sure, No. 3 Penn State is favored in the abstract to beat No. 6 Oregon on Saturday evening by the traders at Polymarket, the FanDuel oddsmakers and ESPN’s Football Power Index number-crunchers. But when it comes to showing up in big games like this, the James Franklin-era Nittany Lions have a persistent pattern of failure — while the Ducks have often made a habit of rising to the moment — which is just one of the storylines feeding into this growing, and weird, new conference rivalry between the two programs.

Everyone knows by now that Penn State has struggled to beat good teams under Franklin. Since he took over in 2014, they are 3-11 against Top-10 teams as a Top-10 team, and they’re 15-20 against any ranked opponent as a ranked team. We can re-litigate how the Lions have been underdogs in most of those games, and thus would be expected to lose the majority of them — that’s all true. But they still should have won more than they did.