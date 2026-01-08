Sam Darnold, Bo Nix, Drake Maye and Trevor Lawrence are the most likely new Super Bowl QBs in these playoffs.

There’s been a graphic making the rounds recently that highlights just how concentrated NFL success has been during the league’s modern era. In it, it’s pointed out that a group of just six quarterbacks — Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton Manning, Joe Flacco, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow — have started the past 22 Super Bowls for the AFC champion, dating back to the season after Rich Gannon led the 2002 Raiders to the Big Game:

Do the same exercise on the NFC side over the same span, and it’s a FAR longer list, so there are limits to how many conclusions we can draw from the original factoid beyond simple trivia. However, the general notion that it represents, around a particular era of football extending on for decades, isn’t wrong — nor is the fact that it is probably destined to change in some way or another this postseason.

As the original post duly notes, none of the six QBs who’ve hoarded those AFC championships are active in the 2025-26 playoffs, so we are guaranteed to have a new face of the conference on the field in Santa Clara by February 8. Who will that be, though? According to my playoff predictor forecast, Denver’s Bo Nix is most likely, followed by New England’s Drake Maye, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence, Houston’s C.J. Stroud and Buffalo’s Josh Allen — none of whom have started in a Super Bowl before, much less won one.

Toss Justin Herbert of the Chargers into that group as well, and the only AFC starting QB who’s ever played on the game’s biggest stage — though he did it for an NFC team — is Pittsburgh’s Aaron Rodgers. Otherwise, there’s a 94 percent chance that the AFC yields a first-time Super Bowl starting quarterback when the smoke clears in a few weeks.