I think Rodgers in a Steeler uniform is never not going to feel weird. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After the initial weirdness of seeing Aaron Rodgers in the uniform of the Pittsburgh Steelers — the team he beat in Super Bowl XLV for his lone career championship — wore off, it was amazing how quickly he was back to making plays like the Rodgers we were all used to in his Green Bay Packer days on Sunday.

Granting that it came against the Jets (a below-average defensive team last season), Rodgers finished Week 1 with a turn-back-the-clock stat line: 244 yards on 22-for-30 (73.3%) passing with 4 TDs and 0 INTs, plus a +4.9 CPOE and 62.7 QBR. By my EPA value above replacement metric, this was Rodgers’ best opening-week performance since 2020 and his third-best game since leaving the Packers, period (meaning only two of his 18 Jets-era starts were better than his Steeler debut).

I’ve been on record before here, stating my doubts that Rodgers can still be an elite QB at age 41 — he’ll be 42 by regular season’s end — if not simply because almost no examples exist of QBs being that good, or even somewhat effective, at this age. But much of that historical sample does come from a time before Tom Brady and Drew Brees blew up the QB aging curve and ushered in what then-Ringer writer Kevin Clark called the Era of the “Forever QB”.

For his part, Rodgers has now started this season off like the Forever QB we thought he might be before the injury he suffered four plays into his Jets career in 2023. Let’s not overreact too much; he still has a long way to go before joining Brady as an old-guy QB unicorn. But if he can actually sustain it, this chapter is one last chance to reframe Rodgers’ legacy — making it less about the championships he never stacked up or the polarizing off-field persona, and more about proving he can still dominate in football’s most unforgiving age bracket.