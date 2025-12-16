Hello Monday! We hope you had your fill of sports in what was a jam-packed weekend of action across the board. It started with an NHL blockbuster trade on Friday night, then continued with the NBA Cup semifinals — the OKC Thunder finally lost! — and the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday, where the prediction markets were right on the money with Fernando Mendoza. And Sunday came with a barrage of notable NFL events, including 44-year-old grandpa Philip Rivers starting (and nearly winning!) a game, multiple unfortunate injuries to big-name stars (Patrick Mahomes and Micah Parsons both went down with serious knee injuries), and results with huge postseason implications (the Chiefs, among others, were eliminated from playoff contention). Monday won’t be able to match all of that, but here’s what’s on tap to begin the week in sports:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

NFL:

🏈 Dolphins (38%) at Steelers (62%) (Monday Night Football)

NBA:

🏀 Rockets (49%) at Nuggets (51%)

🏀 Pistons (45%) at Celtics (55%)

NHL:

🏒 Panthers (42%) at Lightning (58%)

🏒 Kings (43%) at Stars (57%)

College Hoops:

🏀 South Florida (9%) at Vanderbilt (91%) (WBB)

🏀 Tulsa (9%) at Oklahoma State (91%) (WBB)

Soccer:

⚽ Manchester United (55%) vs. AFC Bournemouth (25%) (Premier League)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

State of the NFL playoff race

As we mentioned above, Sunday was a particularly consequential day for the NFL playoff picture — multiple games either shored up teams’ chances (hello, Jags, Bears, and Chargers) or eliminated them entirely (goodbye, Chiefs, Bengals, and Vikings). Right now, there are 11 teams trading at 85% or better to make the playoffs per Polymarket, with four more at 50% or higher — remember, only 14 teams make the playoffs — plus two others between 20% and 40% and three more who have single-digit (but nonzero!) odds.

Among the ranks of the already eliminated are six squads that had 40% odds or better in the preseason: the Chiefs, Bengals, Commanders, Vikings, Cardinals, and Falcons. Next on the chopping block are the Colts (despite Rivers’ heroics), Dolphins, and Cowboys, each of whom also sat above 30% to make it in the preseason. A lot can happen over the course of just 15 weeks.

And among the group still legitimately fighting for their lives, squeezed in between 20% and 80%, is a mix of those we thought would already be in comfortable position by now (Ravens, Lions, maybe Buccaneers) and those who we only had a bit of an inkling could fight for a spot if things broke the right way (Bears, Steelers, Panthers). Now it’ll be a three-week sprint to see who comes out on top — and in the spirit of circling games on your viewing calendars, here are a few of the remaining contests that will most help resolve those remaining futures contracts, in one direction or another:

Sunday, December 21, and Sunday, January 4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers. The NFC South has taken some big twists and turns in the past few days alone, with Tampa blowing a lead on Thursday, but Carolina missed a golden opportunity to take control when they were upset by the Saints on Sunday. This pair of contests — one in Week 16 and the other in Week 18 — will heavily determine who wins the division.

Thursday, December 25, 4:30 p.m. ET: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are already out of the picture, but the Lions can either boost their odds to about 40% (per The Athletic’s tracker ) or fall to around 10% depending on this Christmas Day outcome.

Saturday, December 27, 8 p.m. ET: Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers. The Packers aren’t completely locked into the playoffs, either, after falling short against Denver on Sunday. But the main effect of this one will be on the Ravens, who currently sit outside the AFC cutoff and need wins.

Week 18 Madness: The final Sunday of the regular season (January 4) contains no shortage of big matchups — and the biggest figure to be Baltimore at Pittsburgh, likely for the AFC North crown; Detroit at Chicago to see who can escape the NFC North gauntlet; that aforementioned Bucs-Panthers NFC South showdown; and Indianapolis at Houston, as the AFC South rivals both currently straddle opposite sides of the playoff cutline. These NFL schedule-makers sure know what they are doing!

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Blue-line blockbuster



That big NHL trade was one that had been rumored in some form for a while — star defenseman Quinn Hughes being shipped away from the struggling Vancouver Canucks — but his destination, the Minnesota Wild, and the return in young talent was a bit of a surprise. How good is Hughes, though? Here is a plot of all D-men in the NHL since the 2021-22 season, based on their Goals Above Replacement both in total and in their best season. While Hughes isn’t quite on the same level as Colorado’s Cale Makar — who’s making his case as one of the best ever at the position — he is firmly No. 2 in what is a golden era of elite defensemen:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Here’s what’s coming over the next few days:

Tuesday (12/16)

🏀 Spurs vs. Knicks (NBA Cup championship game)

🏈 Troy vs. Jacksonville State (IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl)

🏒 Capitals at Wild

🏒 Avalanche at Kraken

🏒 Oilers at Penguins

🏀 Louisville at Tennessee

🏀 Butler at UConn

Wednesday (12/17)

🏀 Grizzlies at T-Wolves

🏈 Old Dominion vs. South Florida (StaffDNA Cure Bowl)

🏈 Louisiana vs. Delaware (68 Ventures Bowl)

🏒 Kings at Panthers

🏒 Devils at Golden Knights

🏀 Arizona State at UCLA

🏀 Marquette at UConn (WBB)

Thursday (12/18)

🏈 Rams at Seahawks (Thursday Night Football)

🏀 Magic at Nuggets

🏀 Clippers at Thunder

🏀 Warriors at Suns

🏈 Missouri State vs. Arkansas State (Xbox Bowl)

🏒 Kings at Lightning

🏒 Maple Leafs at Capitals

🏒 Oilers at Bruins

