🔍 FIND THE EDGE

What the weekend wrought

Let’s talk about what the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs did to the overall Super Bowl picture. The timing is a little awkward because we don’t yet know the last of the Wild Card winners — Pittsburgh or Houston — but we can still derive a few takeaways from the results we do have in the books already. Here are the teams that added (or subtracted) the most in terms of championship odds since Friday morning, back before the maelstrom of the playoffs officially began:

Unsurprisingly, teams that lost their games also lost the most championship probability, as their odds dropped to zero by definition. (Which is sad, because a number of these teams had the potential to stick around longer, if things had broken just a little bit differently in games that were almost uniformly nail-biters. But such is the way of sports.)

Not all Wild Card winners were created equal, though. The biggest gainer in Super Bowl odds was New England, whose defense dominated the Chargers and perhaps set aside concerns that the Pats’ weak schedule and quarterback Drake Maye’s inexperience would hold them back. The Patriots went from the sixth-best to third-best in Super Bowl odds, becoming the AFC’s most likely winner.

As part of that, they also locked in a second-round date with the Texans/Steelers winner rather than the Bills — which brings us to the second-biggest gainer, Buffalo. By defeating the Jags in what felt like a true heavyweight playoff bout, with Josh Allen playing some of his best football, the Bills are clearly back to being perceived among the elite by the market.

One of the other biggest gainers didn’t even play. The Seattle Seahawks were resting at home by virtue of having the NFC’s No. 1 seed, but the combination of outcomes they watched on TV results in them hosting San Francisco — a team they beat in a 13-3 defensive clinic on January 3 — in the Divisional Round next weekend, rather than some of the other opponents they might have ended up facing. At the same time, Seattle and San Francisco’s other playoff division rival, the LA Rams, gained by getting to face the Cardiac Bears next round instead of the Seahawks.

The rest of the remaining teams gained either very slightly or not at all. (AFC No. 1 seed Denver stayed stuck at 11%, for instance, as they’ll have to face Buffalo next.) And in some ways, that’s not surprising. We’ve been saying for a while that this is a very wide-open NFL playoff bracket, and though some of the path forward got cleared by kicking out two teams (Philly and Jacksonville) that had Super Bowl chances greater than 5% going in, the odds remain quite compressed from top to bottom as the playoffs roll on.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

CFP’s weirdly lost momentum



As we mentioned up top, Miami and Indiana both rode thrilling victories into the College Football Playoff title game — but now they’ll both have to wait at least 11 days before the championship next Monday night. If that feels kind of like a momentum-killer to you, well, you’re not alone. Essentially, the CFP has adopted the same playoff cadence as the NFL, but this has caused it to overlap with the NFL itself. And rather than compete head-to-head with its professional cousins — a ratings death sentence — college football has had to shift its schedule from games that are overwhelmingly played on Saturdays all throughout the fall to a weird set of mostly midweek playoff games that only occasionally happen on Saturday, making it tough to feel like we’re still in college football season at the moment:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

— by Neil Paine

