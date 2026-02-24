Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!

Greetings on this Tuesday in sports, as we continue turning the page from the Super Bowl and Olympics to the next phase of the sports calendar, which includes the lead-up to the NFL draft — the combine starts this Thursday! — the college basketball crunch time before March Madness, the NHL’s return from its Milan Cortina hiatus, and of course the stretch before the NBA playoffs. In the latter category, we had what might be a taste of things to come on Monday night, with the San Antonio Spurs beating the Detroit Pistons in a testy contest that might just have been an NBA Finals preview, to hear some tell it. (Of course, the Oklahoma City Thunder will have something to say about that, as will plenty of other contenders.) Continuing to look ahead, here’s what’s on tap in sports today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

NBA:

🏀 Knicks (39%) at Cavs (61%)* - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 Thunder (49%) at Raptors (51%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 Celtics (70%) at Suns (30%) - 9 p.m.

🏀 T-Wolves (69%) at Blazers (31%) - 10 p.m.

College Hoops:

🏀 Cincinnati (27%) at Texas Tech (73%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 Tennessee (63%) at Mizzou (37%) - 9 p.m.

🏀 UCF (14%) at BYU (86%) - 11 p.m.

Soccer:

⚽ Bayer Leverkusen (55%) vs. Olympiacos (23%) - 3 p.m. (Champions League)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

WNBA CBA hope?

As the WNBA continues to go back and forth with its players over a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA), the league on Monday set a hard deadline for a new deal to be in place by if the 2026 season is to proceed without impacting the schedule. According to ESPN, WNBA officials told teams and players that the now 16-month-long negotiating process needs to be wrapped up by March 10 to avoid delays to the 2026 season. And, interestingly, this appears to at least offer more clarity around how long a resolution might take — at least, if the prediction markets are any indication.

Upon processing Monday’s news, Kalshi users began trading down the price of options for medium-length delays, with the probability of a 10-day (or longer) delay to the start of the 2026 season dropping from 64% to 39%, the chance of a 25-day delay falling from 55% to 48%, and the odds of a 45-day delay dipping from 46% to 33% around the new report:

Before we all get too excited about a resolution being imminent, the odds at each extreme — either a very short or a very protracted delay — didn’t really budge. Traders still think there’s about a 75% to 80% chance that the season will be delayed by at least one to three days, and they held steady with a 34% chance that the season would be delayed by 90 days, with a 31% chance it would be delayed by a whopping 180 days (which basically would erase the entire campaign).

What the market seems to be saying is that, if a delay happens, it will either trend toward the best-case or worst-case scenarios — but not some kind of middle ground. And that makes sense: the report of a March 10 target date for the new CBA has clearly acted as a “stabilizing” signal for the prediction markets to anchor themselves to, more than anything else.

But that doesn’t mean there weren’t other signs of confidence in the prediction markets. In a separate Kalshi market, the chance that all of the 2026 schedule gets played jumped from 34% to 51%, and the chance that at least 90% of the schedule happens went up to 62%. The chance that half or more of the scheduled games get played also leapt from 52% to 71% yesterday:

While there remains some significant tail risk around a total collapse in the negotiations, which have been contentious at times, the markets seem to think there is a good chance we’ll get at least some WNBA action this season — even if they also think there’s a good chance the league will miss some games as a result of the labor strife. And hey, from a fan’s perspective, getting to see some of Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson, and Napheesa Collier is better than not getting to see them at all.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Old men punching each other



In a break from boxing’s traditional pay-per-view model, Netflix is continuing its ongoing foray into the sports world with Monday’s announcement that Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao would fight on September 19 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, to be broadcast on the streaming service. But beyond the implications for sports media, it’s hard to see what the point is of a rematch between the 49-year-old Mayweather, who generally has faced YouTubers, kickboxers, MMA fighters, and other nonprofessional boxers in exhibition bouts lately, and the 47-year-old Pacquiao, who has mainly been a politician in his native Philippines in recent years. The first Mayweather-Pacquiao fight will have been more than 11 years removed from this next one — an eternity in boxing terms — and even at the time, I argued that the fight was coming years too late, well past the primes of both fighters in terms of their peak BoxRec ratings:

Surely enough, the original fight was widely regarded as a snoozefest — a massive financial success, to be sure, and a defensive masterclass by Mayweather, but also a boring letdown for a bout billed as the “Fight of the Century.” It’s difficult to imagine that the sequel, between two boxers now approaching 50, will be any more watchable. But, if you want to trade on it, Polymarket has Mayweather listed as the favorite at 72% to win.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “the anonymous account got houston right” by bang! NBA

⚾ “Did The New York Yankees Do Enough?” by Chase Thomas

⚽ “In Europe national teams > clubs. Why not double down on that?” by Nikola Vuković

🏁 “F1 2026 Rules: A Simple Guide for New Fans” by Formula Reports

🏒 “What would the standings look like if the NHL used the Olympic points format?” by Stephan Teodosescu

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (2/25)

🏀 NBA: Celtics at Nuggets

🏒 NHL: Maple Leafs at Lightning (Welcome back, NHL!)

🏒 NHL: Golden Knights at Kings

🏀 MBB: St. John’s at UConn

🏀 WBB: Michigan at Ohio State

⚽ Champions League: Atalanta vs. Borussia Dortmund

Thursday (2/26)

🏀 NBA: Rockets at Magic

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves at Clippers

🏒 NHL: Flyers at Rangers

🏒 NHL: Oilers at Kings

🏀 MBB: Michigan State at Purdue

🏀 WBB: Georgia at Texas

🏀 WBB: Alabama at Vandy

🏀 WBB: Tennessee at LSU

Friday (2/27)

🏀 NBA: Cavs at Pistons

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Thunder

🏒 NHL: Sabres at Panthers

🏒 NHL: Golden Knights at Capitals

🏀 MBB: Michigan at Illinois

🏀 MBB: Miami (OH) at W. Michigan

⚽ EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

